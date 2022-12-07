ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Week

Why is Europe mad about Biden's IRA?

By Joel Mathis
The Week
The Week
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07yhXP_0jaDnReZ00

Are Europe and the United States headed toward a trade wa r? It's a possibility.

European Union countries are complaining about America's new Inflation Reduction Act, which offers billions of dollars in incentives to U.S. manufacturers who make climate-friendly products. The problem? EU officials see the law as an "aggressive hit on the EU industrial base," according to The Washington Post — one that might devastate manufacturing in places like Germany and France by giving American companies an unfair advantage. Why is the IRA causing such trouble with Europe? Will the continent retaliate with its own subsidies? Here's everything you need to know:

Why are Europeans distressed about the IRA?

They're worried about unfair competition. The Inflation Reduction Act offers tax breaks and subsidies for companies that make and use renewable energy technologies — everything from electric cars to heat pumps to electric induction stoves — but only if those products are made in North America. EU officials say those incentives "put European companies at a disadvantage to U.S. rivals," Reuters reports , and worry that they might lose both jobs and manufacturing plants to America. (Indeed, the battery maker Northvolt is delaying its plans for a new plant in Germany, and looking to the U.S.) "Competition is good," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said this week. "But this competition must respect a level playing field."

Wait. Doesn't Europe subsidize its own industries?

Sometimes! Perhaps most notably, Germany, Spain, and France have long subsidized Airbus, the maker of airline jets, with loans that let the company develop new aircraft models — and with payment required only if the new product becomes commercially successful. Those subsidies have been challenged by the United States, Politico reported in 2021 . "Since 2019, Europe and the United States have slapped heavy tariffs on each other in their conflict over state support for Boeing and Airbus." The two sides agreed to a five-year "ceasefire" in June 2021, but that debate demonstrates that trade disputes between America and Europe are nothing new.

Why doesn't Europe subsidize other industries, then?

There has been some talk, but there are complications. Euractiv reports that it "is unclear how the EU would finance its own subsidy scheme that could rival the U.S. model" — remember that the IRA commits a whopping $369 billion to climate and energy programs — and there are fears of an "escalating subsidy race" with the United States. Germany, in particular, has warned against the EU taking on new debt to aid its industries. Still, EU officials are discussing an emergency " European Sovereignty Fund ," out of worries that if the European Union doesn't offer a solution, individual member countries might undermine the continent's common market by throwing cash at their own industries . "We think any intervention must be taken at the European level, preserving the integrity of the single market,"  said Italian Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti.

Will America make any concessions to Europe?

That's unclear. President Biden clearly wants to avoid undermining European allies, particularly while the Russo-Ukrainian war is underway. He promised to "work out" some differences during a summit with French President Emmanuel Macron. "We're going to continue to create manufacturing jobs in America but not at the expense of Europe," Biden told reporters. But it's unlikely that the U.S. Congress will make any large-scale revisions to the IRA to accommodate the complaints, Reuters explains . That means the best hope for the EU may be to work for some of the same exemptions to the "Buy American" provisions in the law that are already granted to Canada and Mexico. That may only go so far: Foreign Policy reports that American manufacturers "will push back against an overly generous interpretation of the law."

What's next?

Both sides are talking, and have established a task force to try to resolve the dispute. "We've heard concerns clearly from our European friends about certain specific aspects of the legislation," Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said in a press conference this week.

There is still the chance of a trade war, however. The New York Times reports that the EU might file a formal complaint with the World Trade Organization, which referees trade disputes. "If things really sour, you might see some kind of retaliatory tariffs," one European analyst told the paper.  "But I don't think this is anyone's preferred objective." It's clear, though, that the dispute over the Inflation Reduction Act threatens the normally friendly relations between the United States and Europe. "While … the 'buy American' provision may have been what President Biden needed to get the bill through Congress," one European official told CNN, "such a policy isn't how you treat friends."

Comments / 3

adalee
3d ago

too bad for EU. we should have American made products. it's a vicious circle because when made in the USA the price of American made items are more expensive because the cost of living, manufacturing are higher than other countries.

Reply(1)
2
Related
Washington Examiner

Macron chooses China over the US, rebuking Biden's state visit honor

The struggle between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party is the keystone geopolitical issue of our time. Whether the U.S. is able to preserve the post-1945 democratic international order, or whether China replaces said order with a Beijing-led mercantilist rule, will heavily determine global freedom and prosperity in the 21st century. Americans may soon fight and die over this contest. The support of U.S. allies in constraining China’s imperial excesses is thus absolutely critical.
WASHINGTON STATE
CNBC

Germany says borrowing more money to compete with the U.S. would be a 'threat' to Europe

BRUSSELS — Germany said Europe should refrain from borrowing more money to compete with U.S. green subsidies or its competitiveness will be threatened. The EU has been vocal about its concerns over the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), saying its subsidies for North American car manufacturers breach international trade rules and threaten European businesses. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Sunday that "new and additional funding at the EU level" will be needed to make European companies more competitive in the transition to a greener economy.
MARYLAND STATE
coinchapter.com

Joe Biden & Co. Goes After America’s Poorest With Draconian Tax Law

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) of the United States is going after low and middle-income households. Under a new dictate, the agency mandates US residents to report all third-party transactions exceeding $600. According to the latest update, people receiving any income over the mentioned threshold via...
New York Post

US needs to keep France and Germany in line on Ukraine

“Boy, the food at this place is terrible — and such small portions.” As in Woody Allen’s famous joke about a Catskills resort, the problem with Europe’s security and defense policy is not simply that there is not enough of it — as the former President Donald Trump was always eager to point out — but also that it is often wrongheaded. Just a few hours from the glamour and the seeming warmth that characterized President Emmanuel Macron’s state visit to the United States last week, the French leader suggested that any future peace agreement over Ukraine will have to involve...
Business Insider

A top Senate Democrat warns that if Russia is behind the fatal strike in Poland then it's 'definitely an enlargement' of the Ukraine war and raises questions for NATO: report

A US intelligence official told The AP that Russian missiles landed in Poland and killed two people. Poland is a NATO member, which means an attack against it could trigger a response from allies. Sen. Bob Menendez told Politico that the attack could mark an escalation of the Ukraine war.
The Week

Why Russia would only trade Brittney Griner for 'Merchant of Death' Viktor Bout

WNBA star Brittney Griner is on her way to San Antonio, Texas, and Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout is back in Moscow after a prisoner exchange Thursday morning in the United Arab Emirates. From the U.S. perspective, it wasn't a fair trade: Griner had just started her 9-year sentence at a remote penal colony for possessing a small amount of hashish oil, while Bout was 11 years into a 25-year sentence for organizing the sale of a hefty arsenal of heavy weapons to a buyers he believed represented Colombia's FARC rebels. He told undercover U.S. agents he knew the weapons could be...
TEXAS STATE
The Week

7 so-called vices banned by Iran's morality police

Iran's morality police are at the center of ongoing protests raging throughout the country after the suspicious death of a young woman in their custody in September. In a potential "concession to the protest movement," a senior Iranian official allegedly claimed in early December that the country has "abolished" its morality police force, The New York Times writes, though there are conflicting reports suggesting in fact that "no official of the Islamic Republic of Iran has said that the Guidance Patrol has been shut." Regardless, many are skeptical and said, even if true, the government's move was "too little, too late." The morality...
The Week

Why is everyone in Washington talking about military COVID vaccine mandates again?

As the United States stands at the precipice of yet another COVID winter, lawmakers and military leaders in Washington are bracing for a different, albeit related, resurgence of their own as conservatives make yet another push to rescind the Defense Department's standing vaccine mandate for members of the armed forces. While mandatory COVID inoculations have long been a bugbear for the political right in general, the Pentagon's decision to require COVID vaccines has become a particular area of focus for Republicans — some of whom used the issue as a midterm election campaign promise. With their narrow, incoming House majority, that...
MARYLAND STATE
AFP

Macron blasts Biden subsidies at start of US state visit

France's President Emmanuel Macron fired a volley at his American hosts on the first day of a rare state visit to Washington, telling lawmakers Wednesday that US industrial subsidies are "super aggressive" against French competitors. "This is super aggressive for our business people," an AFP reporter heard Macron tell members of Congress and business leaders, who had invited him to lunch ahead of the main part of the state visit on Thursday, when the French leader will spend most of the day with President Joe Biden.
MAINE STATE
NBC News

How the Poland missile strike could change Putin's war in Ukraine

Russia may not have fired the missile that landed in NATO territory but was ultimately responsible for the deadly blast, Western officials and analysts said Wednesday — suggesting that it will likely add to pressure on Ukraine’s allies to send new military aid at a crucial phase in the war.
Newsweek

Putin's Strategy for Ukraine War 'Bewildering': Military Analyst

A Center for Naval Analysis (CNA) Russia Studies Program military analyst evaluated Russia's war strategy in an interview with The Kyiv Independent. Michael Kofman critiqued Russia's strategy, calling Russia's retreat from Kherson "bewildering." Russian General Sergey Surovikin announced a retreat from Kherson shortly after becoming the head of Russia's forces...
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
47K+
Followers
24K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Week brings the most relevant and important news from more than 200 trusted local and global sources to readers in one concise, informative and entertaining read.

 https://theweek.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy