Rapid City councilwoman announces mayoral bid
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Ward 5 Councilwoman Laura Armstrong announced Friday that she will run for mayor of Rapid City in 2023. Armstrong is the second person to announce for Rapid City mayor. Earlier this year, Ron Weifenbach made his intentions known he wants the job. Current Mayor Steve...
Rapid Valley Elementary evacuated due to bomb threat
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Students and staff at Rapid Valley Elementary School are safe after the school was evacuated due to a bomb threat Friday afternoon. According to the Rapid City Area Schools, the threat was called in about 1:50 p.m. Students were taken to a staging area at...
Now you can ski at Terry Peak every day of the week!
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Terry Peak Ski Area is South Dakota’s destination for family-friendly skiing and snowboarding. This year is off to a better start than the last few seasons, with cooler temperatures and more snow as they began their full-time operations. “We had a warm November last...
New apartments in Deadwood will ease housing demand
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Deadwood and Lead areas are growing at a rapid rate. Because of its popularity, the area is booming and that means the demand for housing is reaching a critical point. Rayco Developments is set to break ground on an apartment project in Deadwood. The...
Heavy snow expected next week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Models are in good agreement for a big snow event through much of next week. Over 2 feet is possible for the northern hills and South Dakota Plains. 1-2 feet is possible for Rapid City and Wyoming. 6-12 inches is possible for the southern hills. It’s important to note that the snow is expected to last through much of the week, so the high accumulation totals are not because the snow will be extremely heavy at a given point, but rather because the snow is expected to fall for a long period of time. With that in mind, the heaviest snow will occur Tuesday, but snow is expected nearly everyday Monday-Friday. This is still subject to change so stay up to date with the latest. After the snow clears out, temperatures are expected to plummet. We could see lows well below zero by next weekend.
Bomb threat at area school turns out to be a hoax
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A bomb threat called into an area elementary school on Friday afternoon turned out to be a hoax. It happened at the Rapid Valley Elementary School on Covington Street in Rapid City. According to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, at 1:42 Friday afternoon, a call...
Deck the halls with saving energy and fire safety
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -With red and green lights illuminating the night, and inflatable snowmen and Santas getting blown up, we know that the holiday season is here. As festive as they are, these decorations can cause a shock when the electric bill arrives. So, how safe are your decorations,...
Rush fall to Thunder on Teddy Bear Toss Night
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Despite being the first team to get on the board, the Rapid City Rush had their winning streak snapped in Saturday night’s game against the Wichita Thunder. Ben Burns has highlights from the first period.
Sturgis and Central wrestling teams earn dual victories
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rapid City Invite will be help Friday and Saturday over at the Monument. But Thursday night some of the state’s best teams got a head start by meeting up for some duals. The Sturgis and Rapid City Central wrestlers earned some impressive victories.
75 SD National Guard soldiers will deploy to Middle East
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The 109th Regional Support Group of the South Dakota National Guard will deploy to the Middle East for a year-long mission in the U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility. The 75 soldiers tasked to deploy will provide base support at an undisclosed location. Before...
Rapid City man sentenced for vehicular homicide
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Rapid City man is sentenced to prison, a little more than three years after a fatal hit and run crash that killed Joseph Martinez in December of 2019. Last month, 27-year old Zachary Fegueroa pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide. Friday, Judge Jeffrey Connolly sentenced...
‘Driving’ through a winter wonderland
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - They say the best way to check out Christmas lights is with a cup of hot chocolate and music. In Spearfish, you get to experience all of this while helping out the community. The Spearfish City Campground gets a makeover for December, from empty camping...
Friday Night Frenzy, December 9, Part 1
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Monument was packed with high school wrestlers from around the region as the Rapid City Invite kicked off. Plus, the Rapid City Rush stay red-hot on the ice as they get another win over the Wichita Thunder. Vic Quick and Ben Burns have those highlights in this edition of the Friday Night Frenzy.
Rapid City men net prison terms for drug convictions
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Two Rapid City men, in separate cases Dec. 5, were sentenced to federal prison following drug convictions. Galen Cleveland Iron Cloud, age 31, was sentenced to eight years in federal prison following a conviction for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. His prison term will be followed by four years of supervised release.
HealthWatch-RSV, flu and kids
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The rise in cases of both flu and RSV are overwhelming hospitals and doctors’ offices across the country. Dr. Cara Hamilton from Black Hills Pediatrics has some tips for parents to keep their kids safe in this week’s edition of HealthWatch. “With one...
Central boys gear up for season opener
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rapid City Central boys basketball team tips off the new season when it plays at Aberdeen Central Friday night. The Cobblers will also play at Pierre on Saturday. Head coach TJ Hay brings back a group of experienced players that are looking to find more wins this season.
