State wildlife officials say striper population in Lake Cumberland is improving
Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife officials say the striped bass population in Lake Cumberland is improving, according to a new report. In years past, Kentucky Fish and Wildlife usually stocked 300,000 striped bass each year, with an increased stocking of 500,000 fish every third year. Department staff decided to increase the numbers of its striped bass stocking program after adverse weather conditions in 2018 and 2019 scaled back those year classes.
Fall burn ban still in effect for one more week
The Kentucky Division of Forestry has issued a reminder that the statewide fall burn ban is still in effect for one more week, ending Thursday, December 15th. No burning is currently allowed between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. The law states that it is unlawful for any person to set fire to to any flammable material capable of spreading fire located in or within 150 feet of any woodland or brushland except between the hours of 6 p.m. and 6 a.m., or when the ground is covered in snow.
