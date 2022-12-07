The Kentucky Division of Forestry has issued a reminder that the statewide fall burn ban is still in effect for one more week, ending Thursday, December 15th. No burning is currently allowed between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. The law states that it is unlawful for any person to set fire to to any flammable material capable of spreading fire located in or within 150 feet of any woodland or brushland except between the hours of 6 p.m. and 6 a.m., or when the ground is covered in snow.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO