ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waipahu, HI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Atlas Obscura

Is ‘Mele Kalikimaka’ Really the Thing to Say on a Bright Hawaiian Christmas Day?

As the holidays approach, the Christmas tree selection is growing thin at a little fenced lot in front of H Mart, the popular Korean grocery store in Honolulu’s Kakaʻako neighborhood. A relentlessly cheerful inflatable Santa Claus wobbles in the breeze, his face illuminated by a blinking strand of multicolored holiday lights. The Yuletide vibe seems at odds with the balmy tropical evening. As holiday music blares from a portable speaker—“Mele Kalikimaka is the thing to say on a bright Hawaiian Christmas Day,” croons Bing Crosby—a woman and her young sons, shopping for just the right tree, sing along. Nearby, part-time lot attendant and full-time surfer and University of Hawaii Ph.D. candidate Will Rodrigues rolls his eyes.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

The Boiling Crab Celebrates its 5th Anniversary

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Boiling Crab’s 5 year anniversary is happening on December 11th and they are celebrating with 5 weeks of giveaways. The Boiling Crab will be starting to promote their celebrations at the Honolulu Night Market and then after 5 weeks to symbolize the 5 years operation.
HONOLULU, HI
wqkt.com

Surfer Moore wins Sullivan Award

Olympic surfing champion Carissa Moore won the AAU James E. Sullivan Award as the United States’s most outstanding college or Olympic athlete. Moore is the first surfer and first native Hawaiian to win the 92nd annual award. She was presented the trophy on Thursday night in Honolulu. Moore is a five-time world champion and two-time winner of the Triple Crown of Surfing. She became the first Olympic champion in women’s short board at the 2020 Tokyo Games. She grew up surfing in the same waters as Duke Kahanamoku, the noted “father of surfing.”
HONOLULU, HI
959theriver.com

Tourists Keep Throwing Marshmallows at the Hawaii Volcanoes

FILE - People watch and record images of lava from the Mauna Loa volcano Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, near Hilo, Hawaii. Officials monitoring the Mauna Loa eruption on Hawaii's Big island said Wednesday, Dec. 7, the lava flow moving toward state Route 200 has slowed. They said they could not predict when, where or if the lava flow would cross the highway. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hoisted high above Honolulu, this star (and its story) radiates holiday magic

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Every holiday season, a radiant symbol goes up nearly 30 stories above the streets of Downtown Honolulu. The First Hawaiian Center star has become an easily recognizable holiday landmark, and can be seen from miles away. “It’s fun, it’s part of the celebration of the holidays every...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

Local Japanese residents remember the attack on Pearl Harbor 81 years ago

Eighty-one years ago on Wednesday, the Japanese Navy launched a surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, bringing the United States into World War II. Locally, the changes brought by the coming war were immediately felt. As part of an ongoing project with the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Center for Oral...
HONOLULU, HI
imagesofoldhawaii.com

Secret Back-Door Short Cut

The United States became a world power and acquired overseas holdings as a result of the Spanish-American War. Hawai‘i’s strategic location made it critical to the military interests of the United States. (Ireland) The initial studies for the defense of O‘ahu’s south shore called for seacoast batteries westward...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Take of pāku‘iku‘i prohibited on Big Islands West Coast

DAR is working with coastal communities, the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo, the United States Geological Survey, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to better understand pāku‘iku‘i life history traits that will support a more robust understanding of their stocks.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Adopt-A-Family: The Takemoto Ohana in Hauula Homestead

HAUULA, Oahu (KITV4) - This holiday season, KITV4 is once again partnering with Helping Hands Hawaii and its Adopt-a-Family Program -- to bring some cheer to families who could use a little help this year. KITV4's Cynthia Yip was with the Takemoto Ohana in Hauula Homestead with the hope to help adopt this family for the Holidays.
HAUULA, HI
KHON2

Hawaii’s Kitchen: Kenko-Ya

In this edition of Hawaii’s Kitchen, Kelly headed to Kaneohe Bay Shopping Center for delicious Japanese food at Kenko-Ya. Kenko-Ya Manager Chris Yuen spoke about their healthy house and the meaning behind the Kenko-Ya Pig in their logo. “Healthy house and the pig represents if there are a lot of pigs in the land then that means that the land is very healthy,” Yuen said.
KANEOHE, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Gusty winds to ease very slightly for the weekend

Trade wind speeds will trend downward a little for the weekend, but will remain breezy through Monday. The trades will bring some passing showers for windward areas, with a slight increase in shower activity as an area of moisture from an old frontal boundary hitches a ride on the winds.
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy