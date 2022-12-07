As the holidays approach, the Christmas tree selection is growing thin at a little fenced lot in front of H Mart, the popular Korean grocery store in Honolulu’s Kakaʻako neighborhood. A relentlessly cheerful inflatable Santa Claus wobbles in the breeze, his face illuminated by a blinking strand of multicolored holiday lights. The Yuletide vibe seems at odds with the balmy tropical evening. As holiday music blares from a portable speaker—“Mele Kalikimaka is the thing to say on a bright Hawaiian Christmas Day,” croons Bing Crosby—a woman and her young sons, shopping for just the right tree, sing along. Nearby, part-time lot attendant and full-time surfer and University of Hawaii Ph.D. candidate Will Rodrigues rolls his eyes.

HAWAII STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO