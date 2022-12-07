Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
27,000 runners will hit the pavement for this weekend’s Honolulu Marathon
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Marathon — one of the country’s biggest marathons — said about 27,000 people have signed up for the highly-anticipated run Sunday. That’s close to the pre-pandemic total. Last year, there were only 16,000 participants. And in 2019, it was 33,000. As...
Atlas Obscura
Is ‘Mele Kalikimaka’ Really the Thing to Say on a Bright Hawaiian Christmas Day?
As the holidays approach, the Christmas tree selection is growing thin at a little fenced lot in front of H Mart, the popular Korean grocery store in Honolulu’s Kakaʻako neighborhood. A relentlessly cheerful inflatable Santa Claus wobbles in the breeze, his face illuminated by a blinking strand of multicolored holiday lights. The Yuletide vibe seems at odds with the balmy tropical evening. As holiday music blares from a portable speaker—“Mele Kalikimaka is the thing to say on a bright Hawaiian Christmas Day,” croons Bing Crosby—a woman and her young sons, shopping for just the right tree, sing along. Nearby, part-time lot attendant and full-time surfer and University of Hawaii Ph.D. candidate Will Rodrigues rolls his eyes.
KHON2
The Boiling Crab Celebrates its 5th Anniversary
Honolulu (KHON2) – The Boiling Crab’s 5 year anniversary is happening on December 11th and they are celebrating with 5 weeks of giveaways. The Boiling Crab will be starting to promote their celebrations at the Honolulu Night Market and then after 5 weeks to symbolize the 5 years operation.
wqkt.com
Surfer Moore wins Sullivan Award
Olympic surfing champion Carissa Moore won the AAU James E. Sullivan Award as the United States’s most outstanding college or Olympic athlete. Moore is the first surfer and first native Hawaiian to win the 92nd annual award. She was presented the trophy on Thursday night in Honolulu. Moore is a five-time world champion and two-time winner of the Triple Crown of Surfing. She became the first Olympic champion in women’s short board at the 2020 Tokyo Games. She grew up surfing in the same waters as Duke Kahanamoku, the noted “father of surfing.”
Running Christmas lights in Hawaii is expensive
HouseMethod came out with a new study ranking the states who pay the most when it comes to hanging up Christmas lights on their houses.
959theriver.com
Tourists Keep Throwing Marshmallows at the Hawaii Volcanoes
FILE - People watch and record images of lava from the Mauna Loa volcano Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, near Hilo, Hawaii. Officials monitoring the Mauna Loa eruption on Hawaii's Big island said Wednesday, Dec. 7, the lava flow moving toward state Route 200 has slowed. They said they could not predict when, where or if the lava flow would cross the highway. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hoisted high above Honolulu, this star (and its story) radiates holiday magic
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Every holiday season, a radiant symbol goes up nearly 30 stories above the streets of Downtown Honolulu. The First Hawaiian Center star has become an easily recognizable holiday landmark, and can be seen from miles away. “It’s fun, it’s part of the celebration of the holidays every...
LIST: Top 10 best pastry spots near Honolulu
Yelp ranks the best pastry shops within a region and came out with their list of best spots on Oahu for Dec. 2022.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Local Japanese residents remember the attack on Pearl Harbor 81 years ago
Eighty-one years ago on Wednesday, the Japanese Navy launched a surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, bringing the United States into World War II. Locally, the changes brought by the coming war were immediately felt. As part of an ongoing project with the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Center for Oral...
imagesofoldhawaii.com
Secret Back-Door Short Cut
The United States became a world power and acquired overseas holdings as a result of the Spanish-American War. Hawai‘i’s strategic location made it critical to the military interests of the United States. (Ireland) The initial studies for the defense of O‘ahu’s south shore called for seacoast batteries westward...
Take of pāku‘iku‘i prohibited on Big Islands West Coast
DAR is working with coastal communities, the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo, the United States Geological Survey, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to better understand pāku‘iku‘i life history traits that will support a more robust understanding of their stocks.
hawaiinewsnow.com
After giving green light, Green hopes redeveloped Aloha Stadium could open in 2027
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Josh Green is giving the go-ahead to the multi-billion dollar redevelopment of Aloha Stadium and a surrounding entertainment district. The decision reverses Gov. David Ige’s effort to simplify the plan by using a $350 million appropriation to build the stadium as a traditional government project.
KITV.com
Adopt-A-Family: The Takemoto Ohana in Hauula Homestead
HAUULA, Oahu (KITV4) - This holiday season, KITV4 is once again partnering with Helping Hands Hawaii and its Adopt-a-Family Program -- to bring some cheer to families who could use a little help this year. KITV4's Cynthia Yip was with the Takemoto Ohana in Hauula Homestead with the hope to help adopt this family for the Holidays.
Honolulu Zoo invites you to Holidays with the Animals
The Honolulu Zoo is inviting the public to join the Holidays with the Animals which takes place on Saturday, Dec. 17.
The legacy of a Scottish man remains in Waikīkī
Originally from Edinburgh, Scotland, Archibald Cleghorn moved to Hawaiʻi with his family in 1851.
Jocelyn Alo named Sports Illustrated Female Athlete of the Year
Alo capped off her memorable 2022 with another prestigious award.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Island mayor: 'Disrespectful' spectators are throwing marshmallows at lava
At stake is a $40 million deal that would have a native Hawaiian non-profit share the work with long-time marketing agency. 'Completely unrecognizable': Early-morning blaze turns 2 Kakaako businesses into charred rubble. Updated: 25 minutes ago. |. Fire investigators are working to figure out what caused a large blaze at...
KHON2
Hawaii’s Kitchen: Kenko-Ya
In this edition of Hawaii’s Kitchen, Kelly headed to Kaneohe Bay Shopping Center for delicious Japanese food at Kenko-Ya. Kenko-Ya Manager Chris Yuen spoke about their healthy house and the meaning behind the Kenko-Ya Pig in their logo. “Healthy house and the pig represents if there are a lot of pigs in the land then that means that the land is very healthy,” Yuen said.
Hawaiʻi Senate honors DLNR outgoing chair
The Chair of the State Board of Land and Natural Resources, Suzanne Case, led her final meeting. Her final as chair of DLNR is Dec. 31.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Gusty winds to ease very slightly for the weekend
Trade wind speeds will trend downward a little for the weekend, but will remain breezy through Monday. The trades will bring some passing showers for windward areas, with a slight increase in shower activity as an area of moisture from an old frontal boundary hitches a ride on the winds.
