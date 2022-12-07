Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Podcast is Scheduled for Investigator to Give Update on Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
4 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
Tv20detroit.com
Free rides or improved service? QLine riders debate on how Michigan taxpayer money should be spent
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A major investment was recently sent to the governor for her signature, committing $85-million for 17 years to keep rides free on Detroit's QLine. The money is needed, according to operators, and would make up just more than half of the annual budget. Day in and...
Tv20detroit.com
Soaring rents in Michigan prompt renewed talks about intervention
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Soaring rent in southeast Michigan has been a growing problem, one made worse by the pandemic and recent inflation. One of the places it’s illustrated clearly is Ann Arbor; we spent just minutes in a grocery store parking lot and met several people willing to voice their frustrations.
Tv20detroit.com
U-M Health to purchase Mid-Michigan's Sparrow Health
Another major health system merger is in the works in Michigan. On Thursday, the University of Michigan Health System announced it was purchasing Sparrow Health System in Mid-Michigan. The U-M Board of Regents approved the merger on Thursday, following the Sparrow Health board of directors approving it on Nov. 28.
Tv20detroit.com
Spike in illness shuts down Van Dyke school for Friday
WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Students who attend Van Dyke Public Schools won't be in class tomorrow. The district notified parents of the cancellation today, stating too many illnesses were going around and they couldn't safely operate school buildings. This is coming as the state of Michigan continues to see...
Tv20detroit.com
Spotlight on the News: What's next inside Motown Museum's $55 million expansion?
WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, December 11, Spotlight on the News will check in on Detroit's Motown Museum $55 million expansion. What's in the planning for 2023? Robin Terry, Chairwoman & CEO of the Museum, will bring viewers up-to-date. Spotlight on the News, now in its 57th season, is...
Tv20detroit.com
Van Dyke Public Schools closed Friday due to illness
WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Van Dyke Public Schools, which covers parts of Warren and Center Line will not be in session Friday due to excessive illness. The district posted the following message on their website Thursday afternoon:. Good afternoon, Van Dyke families. Our schools will be closed tomorrow, Friday,...
Tv20detroit.com
Macomb County school district closes Friday due to spike in illnesses
The Van Dyke School System in Macomb County has closed all eight schools because of illnesses from COVID-19, RSV and the flu. Overall, our state remains largely at a low level of community transmission of COVID-19, however, the state's COVID-19 cases rose by more than 3,000 from the previous week.
Tv20detroit.com
Sparrow Health System will join University of Michigan Health under new agreement
LANSING, Mich. — Under a proposed agreement, Sparrow Health System will join University of Michigan Health to "expand services to mid-Michigan residents." "Sparrow Health System will join University of Michigan Health under a proposed agreement that will expand services to Mid-Michigan residents, provide access to the highest level of care, improve facilities and technology, and begin a new chapter in Sparrow’s storied history," a joint news release said.
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan Humane offering 50% off adoptions throughout December
(WXYZ) — Looking to adopt a pet but haven't finalized the decision yet? Michigan Humane said Friday it is offering 50% off adoptions for the next month. According to Michigan Humane, the Give the Gift of Home Adoption promotion will offer 50% off adoption fees at all shelters. They...
Tv20detroit.com
Police investigating string of car thefts taking place inside of DTW parking garages
(WXYZ) — Police at the Detroit Metro Airport are investigating a string of car thefts from the airport's parking garages. One metro Detroit man arrived back from vacation and found his brand new Jeep Grand Wagoneer sitting on blocks!. Another man's Jeep SRT was stolen within 12 hours of...
Tv20detroit.com
Family of slain Michigan student Julia Niswender hopes police will investigate cold case
"We're just frustrated and they need to hand it over. This is too big for them," said Jennifer Niswender about Ypsilanti Police, hoping her twin sister's unsolved murder can be turned over to Michigan State Police. Julia Niswender, 23, was a student at Eastern Michigan University when she was killed...
Tv20detroit.com
World’s largest kinara to be unveiled during Detroit Kwanzaa celebration
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The world’s largest kinara is set to be unveiled during the Motor City Kwanzaa Celebration in Downtown Detroit later this month. According to a press release from the Downtown Detroit Partnership, the 30-foot tall Kwanzaa kinara will be on display to honor the seven-day celebration of African American culture and heritage.
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan announces death of Dametrius 'Meechie' Walker
(WXYZ) — Dametrius 'Meechie' Walker, a former high school football player whose goal was to play for Michigan, has died from a rare bone cancer, the program announced Friday. "Meechie was an inspiration to every member of our program and the Michigan family as a whole," the team said...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan exercises emergency powers to fund paratransit services
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is putting out an emergency contract tonight that will continue paratransit services in the City of Detroit for the next 6 months. Paratransit services offer transportation for those with disabilities and there's been a lot of fear in Detroit this last month as access to the services was in question due to a decision by Detroit City Council.
Tv20detroit.com
Pollstar ranks Pine Knob as #1 amphitheater in the world
Pine Knob Music Theatre's 50th anniversary season ends with a prestigious honor, a #1 ranking for Top 100 Amphitheaters in the world in Pollstar’s 2022 Year-End Rankings. Also included on the list, Little Caesars Arena (LCA) and the Fox Theatre were honored as they ranked among the top 15 venues in the United States and top 16 in the world!
Tv20detroit.com
Melvindale man detained in Saudi Arabian prison for 1 month arrives home Thursday morning
(WXYZ) — A Melvindale man is finally on his way home after spending a month in a Saudi Arabian prison. 63-year-old Mohamad Salem was arrested last month at a Saudi Arabian airport. Salem and his sons were in Saudi Arabia on a religious pilgrimage. Now, he's making his way...
Tv20detroit.com
Farmington Hills police issue stranger danger alert after alleged incident near bus stop
(WXYZ) — The Farmington Hills Police Department issued a stranger danger alert after an alleged incident that happened Wednesday afternoon near a bus stop. Police say a 12-year-old girl reported being approached by a man as she walked home from the bus stop around 3 p.m. near the Polo Club Apartments at Nine Mile Road east of Haggerty.
Tv20detroit.com
DPD searching for missing woman with mental illness, epilepsy
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department seeks the public’s help locating a missing woman. Jessica Lucas, 35, of Detroit spoke with her mother on November 27 at approximately 12:00 p.m. and has not been heard from since. Lucas is missing from a home in the 6300 block of Midland in Detroit.
Tv20detroit.com
Police release surveillance video after 4 shot outside Westin Book Cadillac Hotel in Detroit
Detroit police released surveillance video Friday after four people were injured in a drive-by shooting by the entrance of the Westin Book Cadillac Hotel in the downtown area of the city on Thursday night. "That area is filled with cameras ... we're going to pull every asset that we have...
Tv20detroit.com
Oakland University welcomes esports fall championship
ROCHESTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — It’s almost time for Michigan’s elite high school esports gamers to suit up their jerseys and headsets for a major competition. A fall championship featuring several metro Detroit teams will take place Friday and Saturday, on the campus of Oakland University. Freshman Gabriel...
Comments / 1