Ann Arbor, MI

Soaring rents in Michigan prompt renewed talks about intervention

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Soaring rent in southeast Michigan has been a growing problem, one made worse by the pandemic and recent inflation. One of the places it’s illustrated clearly is Ann Arbor; we spent just minutes in a grocery store parking lot and met several people willing to voice their frustrations.
ANN ARBOR, MI
U-M Health to purchase Mid-Michigan's Sparrow Health

Another major health system merger is in the works in Michigan. On Thursday, the University of Michigan Health System announced it was purchasing Sparrow Health System in Mid-Michigan. The U-M Board of Regents approved the merger on Thursday, following the Sparrow Health board of directors approving it on Nov. 28.
MICHIGAN STATE
Spike in illness shuts down Van Dyke school for Friday

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Students who attend Van Dyke Public Schools won't be in class tomorrow. The district notified parents of the cancellation today, stating too many illnesses were going around and they couldn't safely operate school buildings. This is coming as the state of Michigan continues to see...
WARREN, MI
Van Dyke Public Schools closed Friday due to illness

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Van Dyke Public Schools, which covers parts of Warren and Center Line will not be in session Friday due to excessive illness. The district posted the following message on their website Thursday afternoon:. Good afternoon, Van Dyke families. Our schools will be closed tomorrow, Friday,...
WARREN, MI
Sparrow Health System will join University of Michigan Health under new agreement

LANSING, Mich. — Under a proposed agreement, Sparrow Health System will join University of Michigan Health to "expand services to mid-Michigan residents." "Sparrow Health System will join University of Michigan Health under a proposed agreement that will expand services to Mid-Michigan residents, provide access to the highest level of care, improve facilities and technology, and begin a new chapter in Sparrow’s storied history," a joint news release said.
LANSING, MI
Michigan Humane offering 50% off adoptions throughout December

(WXYZ) — Looking to adopt a pet but haven't finalized the decision yet? Michigan Humane said Friday it is offering 50% off adoptions for the next month. According to Michigan Humane, the Give the Gift of Home Adoption promotion will offer 50% off adoption fees at all shelters. They...
DETROIT, MI
World’s largest kinara to be unveiled during Detroit Kwanzaa celebration

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The world’s largest kinara is set to be unveiled during the Motor City Kwanzaa Celebration in Downtown Detroit later this month. According to a press release from the Downtown Detroit Partnership, the 30-foot tall Kwanzaa kinara will be on display to honor the seven-day celebration of African American culture and heritage.
DETROIT, MI
Michigan announces death of Dametrius 'Meechie' Walker

(WXYZ) — Dametrius 'Meechie' Walker, a former high school football player whose goal was to play for Michigan, has died from a rare bone cancer, the program announced Friday. "Meechie was an inspiration to every member of our program and the Michigan family as a whole," the team said...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan exercises emergency powers to fund paratransit services

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is putting out an emergency contract tonight that will continue paratransit services in the City of Detroit for the next 6 months. Paratransit services offer transportation for those with disabilities and there's been a lot of fear in Detroit this last month as access to the services was in question due to a decision by Detroit City Council.
DETROIT, MI
Pollstar ranks Pine Knob as #1 amphitheater in the world

Pine Knob Music Theatre's 50th anniversary season ends with a prestigious honor, a #1 ranking for Top 100 Amphitheaters in the world in Pollstar’s 2022 Year-End Rankings. Also included on the list, Little Caesars Arena (LCA) and the Fox Theatre were honored as they ranked among the top 15 venues in the United States and top 16 in the world!
DETROIT, MI
DPD searching for missing woman with mental illness, epilepsy

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department seeks the public’s help locating a missing woman. Jessica Lucas, 35, of Detroit spoke with her mother on November 27 at approximately 12:00 p.m. and has not been heard from since. Lucas is missing from a home in the 6300 block of Midland in Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
Oakland University welcomes esports fall championship

ROCHESTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — It’s almost time for Michigan’s elite high school esports gamers to suit up their jerseys and headsets for a major competition. A fall championship featuring several metro Detroit teams will take place Friday and Saturday, on the campus of Oakland University. Freshman Gabriel...
ROCHESTER, MI

