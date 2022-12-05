ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

AP WAS THERE: Supreme Court legalizes interracial marriage

WASHINGTON (AP) — EDITOR’S NOTE: On June 12, 1967, the U.S. Supreme Court was wrapping up the final orders for the term. Among the cases before them was that of Richard and Mildred Loving, an interracial couple who had been sentenced to a year in jail for violating Virginia’s ban on marriage between people of different races. The question posed by the Lovings’ plight was: Did Virginia’s law violate the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment? The justices’ unanimous conclusion was — yes, it does — and it felled not only Virginia’s law, but similar laws in 15 other states.
Washington Examiner

Supreme Court shuns case against Dominion and Facebook

The Supreme Court opted against taking up a case Monday against Dominion Voting Systems and Facebook from voters accusing the companies of interfering in the 2020 election. Lower courts previously spurned the case claiming plaintiffs lacked standing, which prompted a petition in September for a writ of certiorari or review from the high court of their petition. Now that the Supreme Court has rejected it, the case is essentially dismissed.
Connecticut Public

Supreme Court hears clash between LGBTQ and business owners' rights

The U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments Monday in a potentially landmark case that pits two cherished constitutional principles against each other. On one side are laws that guarantee same sex-couples equal access to all businesses that offer their services to the public. On the other, are business owners who see themselves as artists, and don't want to use their talents to express a message that they don't believe in.
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado free speech case heard at SCOTUS, state Supreme Court takes on taxation cases | COURT CRAWL

Welcome to Court Crawl, Colorado Politics' roundup of news from the third branch of government. The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments this morning in another case out of Colorado about the collision between the rights of LGBTQ customers and of proprietors who do not wish to create pro-LGBTQ "speech," and the state Supreme Court has also agreed to hear a chunk of the sprawling property tax litigation currently unfolding across Colorado.
CBS News

Supreme Court will hear arguments in high stakes voting laws case

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments in Moore v. Harpe, a case that focuses on what the U.S. Constitution says about the state's involvement in regulating elections. CBS' chief legal correspondent Jan Crawford breaks down what this means for the future of democracy.
Salon

“Appalling”: Legal experts call out Alito for “joking” about Black kids in KKK outfits at hearing

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito on Monday joked about Black children in Ku Klux Klan outfits during arguments in a case related to LGBTQ rights. The court on Monday heard arguments in 303 Creative v. Elenis, a test case brought by Colorado web designer Lorie Smith and backed by religious rights groups. Smith, who opposes same-sex marriage, is seeking an exemption from a state law that bars discrimination in public accommodations based on sexual orientation.
straightarrownews.com

Supreme Court hears First Amendment case on gay rights

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments on a free speech case regarding gay marriage. In 303 Creative v. Elenis, website designer Lorie Smith is preemptively suing the state of Colorado over its Anti-Discrimination Act that bars businesses from discriminating against people for their sexual orientation. Smith wants to post a...
