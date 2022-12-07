ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
Tv20detroit.com

U-M Health to purchase Mid-Michigan's Sparrow Health

Another major health system merger is in the works in Michigan. On Thursday, the University of Michigan Health System announced it was purchasing Sparrow Health System in Mid-Michigan. The U-M Board of Regents approved the merger on Thursday, following the Sparrow Health board of directors approving it on Nov. 28.
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

AG's office warns of puppy scam ahead of the holiday season

(WXYZ) — Michigan Attorney General is issuing a puppy scam warning ahead of the holiday season. “I urge future pet owners to remain extra vigilant and to do their research when purchasing a puppy whether they are shopping online, in-store or buying from a breeder,” said Nessel. “Bad actors are always looking for ways to take advantage of consumers.”
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy