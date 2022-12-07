Read full article on original website
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer meets Okemos fourth graders on Capitol tour
LANSING, Mich. — Every year, hundreds of elementary school kids come to the Michigan Capitol to learn about state history and government. But, one lucky group of Okemos fourth graders got a chance to chat with the governor, and FOX 47 tagged along to check it out. “This is...
Tv20detroit.com
U-M Health to purchase Mid-Michigan's Sparrow Health
Another major health system merger is in the works in Michigan. On Thursday, the University of Michigan Health System announced it was purchasing Sparrow Health System in Mid-Michigan. The U-M Board of Regents approved the merger on Thursday, following the Sparrow Health board of directors approving it on Nov. 28.
Tv20detroit.com
St. Joseph Catholic Parish in St. Johns files federal complaint against AG, MDCR
ST. JOHNS, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and the Michigan Department of Civil Rights is being sued in federal court by St. Joseph's Parish in St. Johns, who says their constitutional rights are being violated by an updated civil rights law. The church is being represented by...
Tv20detroit.com
Free rides or improved service? QLine riders debate on how Michigan taxpayer money should be spent
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A major investment was recently sent to the governor for her signature, committing $85-million for 17 years to keep rides free on Detroit's QLine. The money is needed, according to operators, and would make up just more than half of the annual budget. Day in and...
Tv20detroit.com
AG's office warns of puppy scam ahead of the holiday season
(WXYZ) — Michigan Attorney General is issuing a puppy scam warning ahead of the holiday season. “I urge future pet owners to remain extra vigilant and to do their research when purchasing a puppy whether they are shopping online, in-store or buying from a breeder,” said Nessel. “Bad actors are always looking for ways to take advantage of consumers.”
