ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tv20detroit.com

Tentative trial date set for The People v. Schurr

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The tentative trial date in The People v. Christopher Schurr has been set. Schurr, a former Grand Rapids police officer, is charged with second-degree murder for the death of Patrick Lyoya. Lyoya was shot in the back of the head following an April 4 traffic...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy