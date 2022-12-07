Read full article on original website
Paige Curtis
3d ago
People just need to mind their own business. A woman or girl having a medical procedure is none of their business and they get no say. Its between the female and her doctor.
78
Montana Ratciffe
3d ago
good. the last thing people need when making one of the most difficult decisions of their life it to be harrassed. wish this could be in the US.
40
Robert Gallagher
3d ago
I wish we had a Supreme Court here in America like they do in the UK they have a lot more common sense.
90
