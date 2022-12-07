ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 568

Paige Curtis
3d ago

People just need to mind their own business. A woman or girl having a medical procedure is none of their business and they get no say. Its between the female and her doctor.

Reply(58)
78
Montana Ratciffe
3d ago

good. the last thing people need when making one of the most difficult decisions of their life it to be harrassed. wish this could be in the US.

Reply(56)
40
Robert Gallagher
3d ago

I wish we had a Supreme Court here in America like they do in the UK they have a lot more common sense.

Reply(77)
90
Related
msn.com

Democrats Give Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts An Ultimatum

Top Democrats on the House and Senate Judiciary Committees demanded on Sunday that Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts comply with their investigation into the court’s refusal to abide by ethics laws. And if the court continues to suggest it’s not serious about policing itself, Congress will step in,...
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill

Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
GEORGIA STATE
abovethelaw.com

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Asks Simplest, Most Damning Question As Supreme Court Entertains Canceling Democratic Elections

Going into this morning’s oral argument on Moore v. Harper, it didn’t really seem like free and fair democratic elections had much of a future in this country. If one were so inclined, the smart money said the Supreme Court would functionally cancel democratic elections, or to be more technical, “cancel any check on gerrymandered state legislatures from erasing elections if they wanted to.” That might still happen, but if you took the over on the American Republic, things are looking up.
ALABAMA STATE
Vox

A rogue Trump judge has thrown the Supreme Court in disarray

Ian Millhiser is a senior correspondent at Vox, where he focuses on the Supreme Court, the Constitution, and the decline of liberal democracy in the United States. He received a JD from Duke University and is the author of two books on the Supreme Court. Drew Tipton, a Trump appointee...
TEXAS STATE
WIBW

Kansas lawyers reinstated, disbarred, put on probation by Supreme Court

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas lawyers have been reinstated, disbarred and put on probation by the Kansas Supreme Court. In the case of Case No. 118,310: In the Matter of Curtis N. Holmes, the Kansas Supreme Court says it held that - contrary to findings of a hearing panel - Holmes had met his burden of proof to the degree necessary for reinstatement.
KANSAS STATE
The Independent

Outrage after Tucker Carlson guest says shootings will continue until ‘evil agenda’ of gender affirming care ends

Twitter users who came out in support of gay and transgender Americans reacted with shock and disgust after a guest on Tucker Carlon’s immensely popular Fox show claimed that more attacks like the Colorado Springs shooting would occur unless doctors ceased performing voluntary gender-affirming care for any American.It was a moment viewed as a direct threat of violence by those who circulated the video on Twitter and came as some conservatives loudly protested being linked to the same rhetoric that is now blamed for inspiring the attack.The remark came from Jaimee Michell, founder of the anti-trans group “Gays against...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Independent

Sarah Palin tells supporters to stop donating to the GOP: ‘They opposed me every step of the way’

Sarah Palin has gone nuclear on the Republican Party, claiming the GOP sabotaged her Alaska House race and that they deserved their drubbing in the midterms. In a conspiracy-laden Instagram post, Ms Palin blamed the “cockamamie” ranked choice voting system, Senator Lisa Murkowski and the “dark, dysfunctional GOP machine” after she was seemingly trounced by Democrat Mary Peltola for a second time in three months.
ALASKA STATE
New York Post

1,200 Iranian students poisoned ahead of mass protests

A group of 1,200 university students in Iran were struck down by food poisoning the night before a wave of anti-regime protests were set to be held throughout the country. Students at Kharazmi and Ark universities experienced vomiting, severe body aches and hallucinations, the national student union claimed Thursday. At least four other universities reported similar outbreaks. Uninfected students are reportedly boycotting the cafeterias in response. While officials are citing water-borne bacteria as the cause of the troubling symptoms, the student union posited that the population was intentionally poisoned. “Our past experiences of similar incidents at the Isfahan university negates the authorities’ reason for...
Walter Rhein

Opinion: America Needs to Recognize That the Confederate Flag Is a Symbol of Racism

When you think about it, it’s pretty offensive that several states still use Confederate symbols in their state flags. Why would we allow that?. There was a time when respect and human decency meant something. We try to teach our children to be respectful of their parents. We try to teach our children to be respectful of their teachers. We try to teach our children to be respectful of themselves.
OK! Magazine

Joy Behar Apologizes On 'The View' After Falsely Implying Supreme Court Justice Belonged To A Hate Group

Setting the record straight! A recent installment of The View got off to a remorseful start this week, with cohost Joy Behar issuing a crucial correction at the top of the Tuesday, November 29, episode after falsely claiming People of Praise — a controversial Christian Group affiliated with Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett — is a hate group. “I have to clarify something I said yesterday,” the 80-year-old comic stated. “I want to correct something I said on air when I stated that People of Praise had been deemed a hate group. I just got them mixed up with...
Law & Crime

Against the Wishes of Justices Thomas and Alito, SCOTUS Rejects Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward’s Bid to Block Jan. 6 Committee Subpoena for Phone Records

The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected a request from Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward and her husband to halt a Jan. 6 Committee’s subpoena seeking the couple’s phone records. The application for stay and injunction was rejected by Justice Elena Kagan, according to an order issued Monday....
ARIZONA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Court Rules On The Legality Of A Ball Hitch

Is that a G? A D? Or an O? The above photo was taken by Iowa Officer Joshua Starkey’s dash camera. While the letters are washed out a lot by the reflection of the officer’s headlights, the ball hitch that is blocking part of the plate has stirred commotion.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy