The University of Wisconsin System is launching a new tuition program aimed at Midwest neighbors, hoping the program will bring more students back to Badger State colleges. On Thursday, the UW Board of Regents approved the creation of the Nonresident Midwest Tuition Rate. It aims to reverse enrollment declines from neighboring states pulling out of a regional initiative known as the Midwest Student Exchange Program, or MSEP.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO