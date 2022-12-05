ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Vos open to changing state shared revenue formula for local governments

Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says he thinks it's a good thing that several Wisconsin communities passed referendums in November to pay for public safety. But Vos, R-Rochester, said he is open to a change in the way the state shares funding with local governments to help them pay for expenses like police.
UW System creates Midwest tuition rate to maintain flow of students into UW schools

The University of Wisconsin System is launching a new tuition program aimed at Midwest neighbors, hoping the program will bring more students back to Badger State colleges. On Thursday, the UW Board of Regents approved the creation of the Nonresident Midwest Tuition Rate. It aims to reverse enrollment declines from neighboring states pulling out of a regional initiative known as the Midwest Student Exchange Program, or MSEP.
Wisconsin health secretary Karen Timberlake leaving Evers administration

Wisconsin Department of Health Services secretary-designee Karen Timberlake is leaving the Evers administration. Gov. Tony Evers made the announcement Friday, saying Timberlake's last day would be Jan. 2, the end of the governors' current term. Timberlake joined DHS in January 2021 as the COVID-19 vaccine became widely available to Wisconsinites....
