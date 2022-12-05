Read full article on original website
wpr.org
Wisconsin utilities prepare for attacks like the one in North Carolina that left thousands without power
Some of the state’s largest utilities say they’re prepared to respond to physical attacks on their facilities after a recent incident in North Carolina where substations were hit by gunfire, leaving thousands without power. A targeted shooting at two Duke Energy substations by one or more people damaged...
wpr.org
Vos open to changing state shared revenue formula for local governments
Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says he thinks it's a good thing that several Wisconsin communities passed referendums in November to pay for public safety. But Vos, R-Rochester, said he is open to a change in the way the state shares funding with local governments to help them pay for expenses like police.
wpr.org
UW System creates Midwest tuition rate to maintain flow of students into UW schools
The University of Wisconsin System is launching a new tuition program aimed at Midwest neighbors, hoping the program will bring more students back to Badger State colleges. On Thursday, the UW Board of Regents approved the creation of the Nonresident Midwest Tuition Rate. It aims to reverse enrollment declines from neighboring states pulling out of a regional initiative known as the Midwest Student Exchange Program, or MSEP.
wpr.org
Wisconsin cities have taken steps to be more inclusive to the LGBTQ+ community
Since 2018, Wisconsin municipalities have taken steps to become more inclusive toward the LGBTQ+ community. The Human Rights Campaign's Municipal Equality Index surveys laws and policies of cities across the U.S. It gives cities a grade based on how inclusive those policies are toward members of the LGBTQ+ community. Of...
wpr.org
Wisconsin health secretary Karen Timberlake leaving Evers administration
Wisconsin Department of Health Services secretary-designee Karen Timberlake is leaving the Evers administration. Gov. Tony Evers made the announcement Friday, saying Timberlake's last day would be Jan. 2, the end of the governors' current term. Timberlake joined DHS in January 2021 as the COVID-19 vaccine became widely available to Wisconsinites....
