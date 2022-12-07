ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wincountry.com

Sudden resignation of Kalamazoo Public School’s superintendent leaves many with questions

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The sudden resignation of Kalamazoo Public School Superintendent Dr. Rita Raichoudhuri is raising questions among many on why she left. Raichoudhuri signed on as KPS Superintendent in February of 2020 just before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. But at Monday night’s board of education meeting on December 12 was where her tenure came to an abrupt end.
KALAMAZOO, MI
wincountry.com

Bronson’s regional cancer program receives national accreditation

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Bronson Healthcare system’s regional cancer program with cancer centers in Battle Creek and Kalamazoo has received accreditation from the American College of Surgeons (ACoS) Commission on Cancer (CoC). The three-year Integrated Network accreditation encompasses both Bronson Cancer Centers. Bronson Cancer Center in...
KALAMAZOO, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy