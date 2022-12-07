Read full article on original website
wincountry.com
Kalamazoo Public Schools employees to receive $1,500 retention bonus later this month
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The employees of Kalamazoo Public Schools have received a gift from the district that comes just in time for Christmas. Trustee Ken Greyshak Monday night recommended a “retention bonus” of $1,500 for employees who work 20 hours or more per week, and a $1,000 bonus for those part-timers who work less than that.
wincountry.com
Sudden resignation of Kalamazoo Public School’s superintendent leaves many with questions
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The sudden resignation of Kalamazoo Public School Superintendent Dr. Rita Raichoudhuri is raising questions among many on why she left. Raichoudhuri signed on as KPS Superintendent in February of 2020 just before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. But at Monday night’s board of education meeting on December 12 was where her tenure came to an abrupt end.
wincountry.com
Bronson’s regional cancer program receives national accreditation
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Bronson Healthcare system’s regional cancer program with cancer centers in Battle Creek and Kalamazoo has received accreditation from the American College of Surgeons (ACoS) Commission on Cancer (CoC). The three-year Integrated Network accreditation encompasses both Bronson Cancer Centers. Bronson Cancer Center in...
wincountry.com
Haulman brought back to Calhoun County for arraignment in Ashley Parlier murder
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office Detectives have brought Harold David Haulman III back to Michigan to face arraignment in Calhoun County Court on Wednesday afternoon. Haulman is charged with First Degree Homicide in connection with the death of Ashley Marie Parlier. She went missing...
wincountry.com
Battle Creek Police investigate shooting: Woman left with multiple wounds
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Battle Creek police say a 45-year-old woman is in stable condition after being shot multiple times during an incident early Monday morning, December 12. Officers responded to the 200 block of Howland Street around 3:25 a.m. when a neighbor in the area called...
