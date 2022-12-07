ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Investigation finds Tennessee domestic violence nonprofit retaliated against whistleblower employee

By Natasha Senjanovic, Anita Wadhwani of Tennessee Lookout
wpln.org
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
wmot.org

A long feared sixth COVID-19 surge may now be underway in Tennessee

(Mike Osborne) — Tennessee's COVID-19 metrics turned sharply higher last week, signaling a possible new surge in cases. The latest epidemic data released Wednesday by state health officials shows the number of reported new infections nearly double during the week that ended last Saturday. Two weeks ago, Tennessee recorded...
TENNESSEE STATE
actionnews5.com

Tennessee to receive $13 million in settlement from e-cigarette maker JUUL

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Wednesday, attorney general Jonathan Skrmett announced Tennessee will be awarded $13 million from the JUUL Labs., Inc. in a 34-state, $434.9 million settlement. The settlement is the culmination of a two-year, bipartisan investigation into JUUL’s marketing and sales practices. “JUUL tailored their product and...
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

In Gov. Bill Lee’s Tennessee, ‘choice’ means you have no choice

The word “choice” is doing a lot of work these days in Gov. Bill Lee’s government. “Choice,” as defined by the Oxford English dictionary, can be used as a noun or an adverb. The former refers to “the act of selecting or making a decision when faced with two possibilities,” while the latter refers to […] The post In Gov. Bill Lee’s Tennessee, ‘choice’ means you have no choice appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Changing the statute of limitations for rape in Tennessee

In Tennessee, rape kits have sat without testing for so long, some victims will never get justice. But now there's talk of a new bill to prevent the same from happening to future victims. Changing the statute of limitations for rape in Tennessee. In Tennessee, rape kits have sat without...
TENNESSEE STATE
findplace.xyz

Best Hospital In Tennessee

Mayhap you are finding for a completed list of hospital in the Tennessee locality. In this post, you are going to know a completed list of the greatest hospital that is physically located in the Tennessee locality. You will get a Contact, Website Link information, approximate regular users ratings, address,...
TENNESSEE STATE
chattanoogapulse.com

Tennessee Highway Safety Office Announces Outstanding Decrease In Teen Crashes

The Tennessee Highway Safety Office has announced an outstanding reduction in teen-involved crashes and fatalities this year. From Federal Fiscal Year 2021 to 2022, teen drivers saw a larger percentage reduction in speed-related crashes than other drivers, according to Tennessee’s Integrated Traffic Analysis Network. “The THSO is thrilled to...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Search for TN man who vanished in Alaska

Lady Vol Tamari Key out for season after blood clots found in lungs. Key, who missed her first game as a Lady Vol Tuesday, is set to receive care at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. Updated: 5 hours ago. Sponsors will match donations up to $750,000. Russia-USA Prisoner Swap...
KNOXVILLE, TN
ValueWalk

$1,000 Bonus Checks from Tennessee Could Be Possible Before Christmas

Some Tennessee residents may soon get $1,000 in the form of bonus checks. The Budget and Finance Committee recently approved the $1,000 bonus checks from Tennessee. These bonus checks, however, are specifically for public employees in Coffee County, Tennessee. $1,000 Bonus Checks From Tennessee: Who Could Get Them?. Earlier this...
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy