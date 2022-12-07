Investigation finds Tennessee domestic violence nonprofit retaliated against whistleblower employee

Read full article on original website
Related
TDH awards 7 counties with grants to address health disparities
The Tennessee Department of Health announced $1.8 million dollars in grants for communities to address health disparities — including in Davidson and Williamson counties.
wpln.org
With THC everywhere, Tennessee’s medical cannabis commission urges lawmakers to act
A commission named by the Tennessee legislature to study medical cannabis regulation is struggling to get the attention of the lawmakers who appointed them. The 9-member panel is warning that the state must deal with cannabis, because it’s already everywhere. The cannabis commission issued its first report nearly a...
wmot.org
A long feared sixth COVID-19 surge may now be underway in Tennessee
(Mike Osborne) — Tennessee's COVID-19 metrics turned sharply higher last week, signaling a possible new surge in cases. The latest epidemic data released Wednesday by state health officials shows the number of reported new infections nearly double during the week that ended last Saturday. Two weeks ago, Tennessee recorded...
wpln.org
Flu keeps raging in Tennessee and COVID is coming right behind it
Tennessee has been a national hotspot for the flu for several weeks, as the U.S. influenza season shapes up to be one of the worst in more than a decade. And the feared “tri-demic” is beginning to put a pinch on local hospitals. Maury Regional Medical Center in...
New bill would increase teachers’ classroom stipend from $200 to $500
The funding would come from the new TISA education plan the state will implement next school year.
wvlt.tv
Tenn. could give $60 million in unused pandemic relief money to private schools
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A lot of pandemic relief money could be going to private schools in the state. Tennessee has $60 million in leftover funding, and some lawmakers are trying to make it easier for private schools to apply to use it. The money is leftover from the American...
Bill would require gun permit in Shelby, Davidson
More than a year after Tennessee's permitless carry bill was signed into law, State Senator London Lamar wants to roll it back in Shelby and Davidson counties.
Tennessee named number one state for flu cases, doctors warn of ‘tripledemic’
Heading into the holidays, doctors warn of a new wave of sickness and a possible "tripledemic".
actionnews5.com
Tennessee to receive $13 million in settlement from e-cigarette maker JUUL
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Wednesday, attorney general Jonathan Skrmett announced Tennessee will be awarded $13 million from the JUUL Labs., Inc. in a 34-state, $434.9 million settlement. The settlement is the culmination of a two-year, bipartisan investigation into JUUL’s marketing and sales practices. “JUUL tailored their product and...
In Gov. Bill Lee’s Tennessee, ‘choice’ means you have no choice
The word “choice” is doing a lot of work these days in Gov. Bill Lee’s government. “Choice,” as defined by the Oxford English dictionary, can be used as a noun or an adverb. The former refers to “the act of selecting or making a decision when faced with two possibilities,” while the latter refers to […] The post In Gov. Bill Lee’s Tennessee, ‘choice’ means you have no choice appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
“Child welfare is in a state of crisis” Tennessee-based nonprofit feels strain of long DCS wait times
The struggles that the Tennessee Department of Children's Services have been facing are taking a toll on both the children in the system and their staff.
WATE
Changing the statute of limitations for rape in Tennessee
In Tennessee, rape kits have sat without testing for so long, some victims will never get justice. But now there's talk of a new bill to prevent the same from happening to future victims. Changing the statute of limitations for rape in Tennessee. In Tennessee, rape kits have sat without...
TVA sends calendars to households near nuclear plants with preparedness tips in case of emergencies
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority operates nuclear power plants across East Tennessee and Alabama. Every year, between Thanksgiving and Christmas, they send out calendars to households within a 10-mile radius of each plant which include tips on how people can prepare for an emergency involving a nuclear power plant.
findplace.xyz
Best Hospital In Tennessee
Mayhap you are finding for a completed list of hospital in the Tennessee locality. In this post, you are going to know a completed list of the greatest hospital that is physically located in the Tennessee locality. You will get a Contact, Website Link information, approximate regular users ratings, address,...
wpln.org
EPA scrutiny, 1,600 pages and secret math: TVA’s quest for more natural gas
The Cumberland Fossil Plant is a coal plant next to the Cumberland River in Stewart County. For 50 years, the Tennessee Valley Authority has burned coal in the rural community near Clarksville — but it plans to shutter its stacks by 2028 in exchange for another fossil fuel. TVA...
wmot.org
2nd man sentenced in fungal meningitis outbreak that left 16 Tennesseans dead
BOSTON (AP) — A former co-owner of a Massachusetts compounding pharmacy at the center of a nationwide fungal meningitis outbreak that resulted in more than 100 patient deaths has been sentenced to a year in prison for conspiring to defraud the federal government. Federal prosecutors said Thursday that 57-year-old...
Not so special delivery: packages being left near street
We've seen them flung, swung, and thrown onto porches, but now some Middle Tennessee residents have a new complaint about package deliveries.
chattanoogapulse.com
Tennessee Highway Safety Office Announces Outstanding Decrease In Teen Crashes
The Tennessee Highway Safety Office has announced an outstanding reduction in teen-involved crashes and fatalities this year. From Federal Fiscal Year 2021 to 2022, teen drivers saw a larger percentage reduction in speed-related crashes than other drivers, according to Tennessee’s Integrated Traffic Analysis Network. “The THSO is thrilled to...
wvlt.tv
Search for TN man who vanished in Alaska
Lady Vol Tamari Key out for season after blood clots found in lungs. Key, who missed her first game as a Lady Vol Tuesday, is set to receive care at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. Updated: 5 hours ago. Sponsors will match donations up to $750,000. Russia-USA Prisoner Swap...
ValueWalk
$1,000 Bonus Checks from Tennessee Could Be Possible Before Christmas
Some Tennessee residents may soon get $1,000 in the form of bonus checks. The Budget and Finance Committee recently approved the $1,000 bonus checks from Tennessee. These bonus checks, however, are specifically for public employees in Coffee County, Tennessee. $1,000 Bonus Checks From Tennessee: Who Could Get Them?. Earlier this...
Comments / 1