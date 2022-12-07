Read full article on original website
Traders fear loss of prime Christmas sales as Royal Mail moves cutoff dates
Small businesses that rely on Royal Mail to deliver their products to customers before Christmas are being forced to take their last orders for gifts as early as this weekend because of the postal backlog already building up as a series of postal worker strikes looms over the next fortnight.
Self-checkout annoys some customers and helps shoplifters. Stores are adding it anyway
Self-checkout arrived in the late 1980s at supermarkets. A decade later, it began spreading to big-box chains and drug stores. Now, self-checkout, loved by some and hated by others, has entered discount clothing and department stores.
BBC
Cost of living: 'It upsets me that I rely on a food bank to eat'
Since September, 20-year-old Elijah Heyns has seen his bills triple, forcing him to live off £15 a week. Despite studying Level 3 Engineering at college in Southend in Essex full time whilst living independently, Elijah's age means his grant excludes free college meals. This has left Elijah increasingly dependent...
iheart.com
Amazon's $5 'Thank My Driver' Promotion Reached Its Limit Within 24 Hours
Amazon recently launched a promotion where customers were able to thank their delivery drivers by giving them a $5 tip, courtesy of Amazon. According to Fox 11, the promotion was supposed to go on through December 21st or until they reached 1 million "thank you's." But within 24 hours of the promotion launching, they reached their 1 million "thank you" tips. LOVE THAT! Reaching their goal means that customers won't be pressing that option to give delivery drivers a $5 tip. Amazon has also stated that the "five drivers who received the most 'thank-yous' during this promo will be receiving a $10,000 bonus along with an extra $10,000 to donate to the charity of their choice."
BBC
Ruthless gang smuggled 2,000 people, court hears
Five men have been jailed for a "ruthless" people-smuggling operation involving nearly 2,000 people. In one case nine people, including five children, were found in a distressed state in a lay-by after being brought from Europe in the back of a lorry. Manchester Crown Court heard most were ethnic Kurds...
BBC
Coroner to write to Tesco after Conwy paddleboard death
A coroner plans to write to the UK government and Tesco to raise concerns over the safety of paddleboards. Emma Powell, 24, from Llandudno, died in July while out in the River Conwy estuary on a paddleboard sold by Tesco. Senior coroner John Gittins delivered a verdict of accidental death...
‘Cash use plunged in 2021 as shoppers turned to cards’
The proportion of payments made using cash halved in 2021, compared with the previous year, according to figures from the British Retail Consortium (BRC).In 2021, as stores closed for lockdowns and people increasingly turned to contactless payments, cash usage fell to just 15% of all transactions – down from 30% in 2020.As a proportion of the total money spent, cash accounted for just 8% of consumer spend last year, the BRC found.More than four-fifths (82%) of transactions last year were made using credit or debit cards, up from around two-thirds (67%) in 2020, according to the BRC’s annual payments survey.As...
18 best gift cards & vouchers to give this Christmas
Get your Christmas shopping sorted with the best gift cards & vouchers
Cost of Christmas dinner up 9.3% despite grocery price inflation finally dipping
The cost of a traditional Christmas dinner for four is up by almost 10% on last year to £31 despite grocery price inflation dipping for the first time in 21 months.Groceries are still 14.6% more expensive than they were a year ago but this is down from last month’s 14.7% in a sign that the pace of inflation is easing slightly, according to Kantar.Despite the hint of Christmas relief, shoppers will have to spend an extra £60 in December to buy the same items as last year while the cost of a Christmas dinner for four is up 9.3% to...
Amazon: Holiday shopping weekend ‘biggest ever’
Amazon said Wednesday that it hit record-breaking sales during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The e-commerce company said the five days between Thanksgiving and the end of Cyber Monday was its “biggest ever” shopping weekend, with customers buying hundreds of millions of toys, clothes and Amazon devices like the Kindle, Echo and home security system Ring.
Shoppers' returns are spiking to unprecedented levels — driving a $280 billion problem that's starting to backfire against them
US shoppers will return more than a quarter of what they buy this year. Retailers like Zara, L.L.Bean, and Amazon have solutions.
BBC
Asylum seekers' Stevenage hotel stay notice 'unacceptable'
The Home Office's "chaotic and cavalier approach" to placing asylum seekers in hotels was "unacceptable", a council leader said. Baroness Taylor of Stevenage said the Labour-run borough council was given 24 hours notice that up to 178 asylum seekers would be placed in the town. She said the hotel chosen...
Australia Post releases its Christmas deadlines for mail to arrive in time for the big day - and you'd better be quick
Christmas shoppers have been warned they are running out of time to send cards and gifts across the country as Australia Post releases its festive season deadlines. The national service has issued dates that parcels and letters must be sent by in order to guarantee they will arrive at their destination in time for Christmas Day.
BBC
Second-hand tech booms as shoppers look for bargains
"We're lucky, to be a family with two full-time working adults. Still, we're turning the thermostat down and putting extra jumpers on. We've switched to budget supermarkets to save money." Anna Cargan, 35, lives with her husband and three young children in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria. She started saving for Christmas in...
Moonpig hit as cash-strapped shoppers opt for cheaper gifts
Online card retailer expects revenues of £320m rather than £350m as Royal Mail strikes also have effect
Supermarkets don’t create jobs, they destroy them
You report that Asda “is planning to open 300 convenience stores and create 10,000 new jobs in the next four years” (6 December). The truth is that these schemes rarely create jobs; rather, they tend to transfer jobs from existing local economies and reduce their number. This isn’t a controversial assertion – these are the economies of scale by which supermarkets are able to profit and which supermarkets well understand.
BBC
About a dozen missing in 'devastating' blast in Jersey
Local residents impacted by the blast have been moved to St Helier Town Church where they are being supported. The Government of Jersey says the Parish Church of St Helier has set up a space for people to light candles for those affected by the incident. Social embed from twitter.
MISS MONEYSAVER: The small changes that can make big savings to beat the curse of shrinkflation this Christmas
Have you noticed that not only is everything getting more expensive, it’s also getting smaller?. How many times have you opened a packet of crisps or a bar of chocolate and thought to yourself: ‘I’m sure there used to be more in here.’. A friend of mine...
