ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Cost of living: 'It upsets me that I rely on a food bank to eat'

Since September, 20-year-old Elijah Heyns has seen his bills triple, forcing him to live off £15 a week. Despite studying Level 3 Engineering at college in Southend in Essex full time whilst living independently, Elijah's age means his grant excludes free college meals. This has left Elijah increasingly dependent...
iheart.com

Amazon's $5 'Thank My Driver' Promotion Reached Its Limit Within 24 Hours

Amazon recently launched a promotion where customers were able to thank their delivery drivers by giving them a $5 tip, courtesy of Amazon. According to Fox 11, the promotion was supposed to go on through December 21st or until they reached 1 million "thank you's." But within 24 hours of the promotion launching, they reached their 1 million "thank you" tips. LOVE THAT! Reaching their goal means that customers won't be pressing that option to give delivery drivers a $5 tip. Amazon has also stated that the "five drivers who received the most 'thank-yous' during this promo will be receiving a $10,000 bonus along with an extra $10,000 to donate to the charity of their choice."
BBC

Ruthless gang smuggled 2,000 people, court hears

Five men have been jailed for a "ruthless" people-smuggling operation involving nearly 2,000 people. In one case nine people, including five children, were found in a distressed state in a lay-by after being brought from Europe in the back of a lorry. Manchester Crown Court heard most were ethnic Kurds...
BBC

Coroner to write to Tesco after Conwy paddleboard death

A coroner plans to write to the UK government and Tesco to raise concerns over the safety of paddleboards. Emma Powell, 24, from Llandudno, died in July while out in the River Conwy estuary on a paddleboard sold by Tesco. Senior coroner John Gittins delivered a verdict of accidental death...
The Independent

‘Cash use plunged in 2021 as shoppers turned to cards’

The proportion of payments made using cash halved in 2021, compared with the previous year, according to figures from the British Retail Consortium (BRC).In 2021, as stores closed for lockdowns and people increasingly turned to contactless payments, cash usage fell to just 15% of all transactions – down from 30% in 2020.As a proportion of the total money spent, cash accounted for just 8% of consumer spend last year, the BRC found.More than four-fifths (82%) of transactions last year were made using credit or debit cards, up from around two-thirds (67%) in 2020, according to the BRC’s annual payments survey.As...
The Independent

Cost of Christmas dinner up 9.3% despite grocery price inflation finally dipping

The cost of a traditional Christmas dinner for four is up by almost 10% on last year to £31 despite grocery price inflation dipping for the first time in 21 months.Groceries are still 14.6% more expensive than they were a year ago but this is down from last month’s 14.7% in a sign that the pace of inflation is easing slightly, according to Kantar.Despite the hint of Christmas relief, shoppers will have to spend an extra £60 in December to buy the same items as last year while the cost of a Christmas dinner for four is up 9.3% to...
The Hill

Amazon: Holiday shopping weekend ‘biggest ever’

Amazon said Wednesday that it hit record-breaking sales during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The e-commerce company said the five days between Thanksgiving and the end of Cyber Monday was its “biggest ever” shopping weekend, with customers buying hundreds of millions of toys, clothes and Amazon devices like the Kindle, Echo and home security system Ring.
BBC

Asylum seekers' Stevenage hotel stay notice 'unacceptable'

The Home Office's "chaotic and cavalier approach" to placing asylum seekers in hotels was "unacceptable", a council leader said. Baroness Taylor of Stevenage said the Labour-run borough council was given 24 hours notice that up to 178 asylum seekers would be placed in the town. She said the hotel chosen...
BBC

Second-hand tech booms as shoppers look for bargains

"We're lucky, to be a family with two full-time working adults. Still, we're turning the thermostat down and putting extra jumpers on. We've switched to budget supermarkets to save money." Anna Cargan, 35, lives with her husband and three young children in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria. She started saving for Christmas in...
The Guardian

Supermarkets don’t create jobs, they destroy them

You report that Asda “is planning to open 300 convenience stores and create 10,000 new jobs in the next four years” (6 December). The truth is that these schemes rarely create jobs; rather, they tend to transfer jobs from existing local economies and reduce their number. This isn’t a controversial assertion – these are the economies of scale by which supermarkets are able to profit and which supermarkets well understand.
BBC

About a dozen missing in 'devastating' blast in Jersey

Local residents impacted by the blast have been moved to St Helier Town Church where they are being supported. The Government of Jersey says the Parish Church of St Helier has set up a space for people to light candles for those affected by the incident. Social embed from twitter.

Comments / 0

Community Policy