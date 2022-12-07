One student is hospitalized and another is in custody Tuesday after a fight in a Mississippi high school’s bathroom ended with a stabbing. The Simpson County Sheriff’s Department said the two 16-year-old girls were fighting at Mendenhall High School at about 8 a.m. on Tuesday when one of the students pulled a knife and stabbed the other student multiple times, news outlets reported.

MENDENHALL, MS ・ 3 DAYS AGO