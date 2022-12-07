Read full article on original website
Related
WLBT
UPDATE: Suspect in Taylorsville school threat arrested
TAYLORSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A threat at Taylorsville Attendance Center set the town on edge as law enforcement searched for the suspect. According to the Taylorsville Police Department, a juvenile suspect (identified as male) threatened to bring a gun to Taylorsville Attendance Center after a reported domestic incident with the suspect’s girlfriend on Monday, Dec. 5.
WAPT
Woman shot during attempted carjacking
JACKSON, Miss. — Capitol police are investigating a shooting. Officers were called about 9 p.m. Thursday to an attempted carjacking near Bellevue Place. Police said a woman was shot in the leg while trying to fight off the suspect, but she's expected to make a full recovery. Capitol police...
One student hospitalized, another in custody after stabbing in bathroom of Mississippi high school
One student is hospitalized and another is in custody Tuesday after a fight in a Mississippi high school’s bathroom ended with a stabbing. The Simpson County Sheriff’s Department said the two 16-year-old girls were fighting at Mendenhall High School at about 8 a.m. on Tuesday when one of the students pulled a knife and stabbed the other student multiple times, news outlets reported.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Shooting Charges For Pike County Individuals Upgraded To Murder
On November 22, deputies responded to the 7000 block of Hwy 48 East, Magnolia, in reference to a gunshot victim later identified as Ricardo Weathersby. Kentrail Magee and Adrian Goodwin were taken into custody and charged with Attempted Murder and Conspiracy. On the morning of December 8, the Pike County...
WLBT
Police issue arrest warrants for two more suspects tied to Crystal Springs murder
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - Two more suspects have been identified in the murder of a 17-year-old in Crystal Springs. Friday, capital murder arrest warrants for Clyde Green, 20, of Jackson, and Icesarion Barnes, 24, of Jackson, were issued in connection with the murder, according to Chief Tony Hemphill. Datarius...
WDAM-TV
Man charged with auto burglary in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested and charged a man for auto burglary on Friday afternoon. According to HPD, 54-year-old David Rushing, of Hattiesburg, was taken into custody after allegedly breaking into a vehicle on the 3700 block of Hardy Street at Midtown Market. According to a...
WDAM-TV
Sheriff’s department asks for help searching for missing Jones Co. woman
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Authorities in Jones County are looking for information on a woman who has been reported missing. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Vernice Rushing, 30, is described as a white woman, standing around 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing about 250 pounds and with short, shaved hair.
WDAM-TV
Sting operation in Lamar Co. leads to 7 arrests; $70K, firearms and drugs seized
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Seven men were arrested Thursday night after members of the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office managed to seize a large amount of cash, firearms and illegal drugs during a sting operation. According to a Facebook post, LCSO executed a “Project Safe Neighborhood” detail in areas...
WDAM-TV
Prentiss police officer honored as a local hero
PRENTISS, Miss. (WDAM) - Prentiss Police Officer David Berry is a local hero. On Thursday, Berry was awarded the medal of valor by the City of Prentiss for his actions on Nov. 14 after responding to a fire. “I pulled up and saw flames coming from one section of the...
darkhorsepressnow.com
McComb Police Looking For Man Wanted For Domestic Violence and Shooting Into Occupied Vehicle
The McComb police department is asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted on several outstanding warrants. His warrants were for shooting into an occupied dwelling and domestic violence. 38-year-old Christopher A. Nunnery is 5’11 and weighs 180 lbs. His last known address was 307 Pine Street,...
WDAM-TV
Seminary woman charged with aggravated DUI, allegedly causing the death of an unborn child
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Seminary woman was arrested Wednesday in connection to a crash that allegedly resulted in the death of an unborn child last year. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, 34-year-old Rikki Blackwell, of Seminary, was arrested at a residency on Monroe Road. She was booked into the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at approximately 2:14 p.m. and charged with homicide death of an unborn child and aggravated DUI.
WLBT
Motorcyclist identified in deadly wreck on Highway 80
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A motorcyclist was killed in a wreck on Highway 80 Thursday night in Jackson, according to police. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart confirms 32-year-old Bradley Chambers of Jackson died. “Bradley Chambers was traveling West on Highway 80 when he collided with a vehicle emerging from Carter...
WDAM-TV
Late-night shooting in Hattiesburg causes property damage
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg community was startled by gunfire in the early Wednesday morning hours. The Hattiesburg Police Department said that officers responded to a report of a shooting on Butler Avenue around 2 am on Wednesday, Dec. 7. At the scene, witnesses told officers that a house...
WLBT
Residents are grateful neighbor alerted them to apartment fire
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A fire at an apartment complex in Ridgeland Wednesday night displaces families just before the holidays. Lives were spared but for some, all belongings were lost. Residents credit quick-thinking neighbors for alerting residents and firefighters for stopping the spread. E.J. Jenkins saw 20-foot flames when he...
kicks96news.com
Runaway Child, Grass Fire, and More in Leake
7:21 a.m. – Leake County Deputies and Natchez Trace Park Rangers responded to an accident on the Natchez Trace Parkway near Forest Grove Rd. It was reported that a vehicle swerved to miss another and wrecked. No injuries were reported. 8:53 a.m. – Carthage Police and Leake County Deputies...
WLBT
Woman found in Pearl apartment, believed to be dead ‘about two weeks’
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman’s body was found by police in Pearl Saturday afternoon. According to the city of Pearl’s Spokesperson Gregg Flynn, the body was found inside of an apartment along North Bierdeman Road. He says that she was inside of the building for “about two...
WDAM-TV
Teens rebuild house with R3SM in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -A hattiesburg woman iks getting a new home after her previous one was damaged in 2017. For the past five years Carolyn Smith has been forced to live in 100-square-foot storage unit after a tornado tore through the Pine Belt. R3SM, an organization that has rebuilt nearly...
WLBT
Silver Alert issued for Jackson man
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a Jackson man in Hinds County. Carl Jolly, 45, is described as 5′10″ with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen Tuesday, November 22, at around 6 a.m. in the 400...
Metrocenter Mall owner arrested for not paying restitution in 2013 conviction
ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County deputies arrested the woman who owns part of the Metrocenter Mall in Jackson. Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said Emily Sanders was arrested on Tuesday, December 6 on behalf of Jefferson County. According to a court document, Sanders was found guilty of false pretense on June 28, 2013, […]
Comments / 0