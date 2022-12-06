Read full article on original website
Black Hills Pioneer
Sturgis educator earns prestigious Diamond Award
STURGIS – Eric Johnson, Sturgis Brown High School speech and debate coach, received the Diamond Coach Award, that recognizing a professional career that combines excellence and longevity in speech and debate education. Johnson has been the speech and debate coach for the past 16 years. This is his second...
wnax.com
SD Board of Regents Updates Student Activities Policy
A student sponsored drag show at South Dakota State University will lead to some policy changes by the state Board of Regents. Executive Director Brian Maher says they can’t censor student organized activities….. Maher says they changes will involve how student activities are promoted…. Maher says expectations...
monument.health
Family Medicine Physician joins Monument Health Flormann Street clinic
Rapid City, SD (Dec. 5, 2022) – Monument Health welcomes Christopher Robbins, M.D., CCD, Family Medicine Physician to the Rapid City Clinic, Flormann Street. Dr. Robbins is a patient-oriented family medicine physician who treats pediatric, adolescent, adult and geriatric patients. He takes a hands-on approach to health care when helping patients with a wide range of health and lifestyle related issues. As a clinically certified densitometrist, Dr. Robbins can read DXA scans that allow him to diagnose osteoporosis and aid in its prevention and treatment.
newscenter1.tv
Rapid Valley Elementary evacuated Friday afternoon due to a bomb threat
Courtesy of Pennington County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook Page. UPDATE: Friday @ 3:20 p.m. – The bomb threat was made by a male caller at approximately 1:40 p.m. on Friday according to Lt. Paul Stevens from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. Students and staff were evacuated immediately. Bomb dogs from Ellsworth Air Force Base and the South Dakota Highway Patrol’s Office swept the school.
kotatv.com
‘Another possible form of income for corn farmers,’ says SDM
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Research funded through grants provided by the US Department of Energy has led an Agriculture Biotechnology Company at South Dakota Mines to find another form of future income for corn farmers using a biorefinery. At the ninth annual CEO Business Plan Competition this year, Bio-Navitas...
kotatv.com
New apartments in Deadwood will ease housing demand
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Deadwood and Lead areas are growing at a rapid rate. Because of its popularity, the area is booming and that means the demand for housing is reaching a critical point. Rayco Developments is set to break ground on an apartment project in Deadwood. The...
hubcityradio.com
Update on potential medical marijuana dispensaries in Sturgis & Rapid City
STURGIS, S.D.(KBHB)- The Sturgis City Council voted 4 to 2 with one abstention to have its city attorney reach out to those who have been granted a medical marijuana license in the city about renewal. Last year, the city issued two conditional licenses. Because the medical marijuana industry in the...
KEVN
Rapid City councilwoman announces mayoral bid
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Ward 5 Councilwoman Laura Armstrong announced Friday that she will run for mayor of Rapid City in 2023. Armstrong is the second person to announce for Rapid City mayor. Earlier this year, Ron Weifenbach made his intentions known he wants the job. Current Mayor Steve...
custercountychronicle.com
City makes stance known on marijuana
You could color us somewhat surprised that the legalization of recreational marijuana in South Dakota not only failed during the last General Election, but failed quite soundly. It seemed logical that IM 27, which would have legalized recreational marijuana in the state, would pass, given that medical marijuana had already been approved and a previous movement to approve recreational marijuana passed but was struck down due to a legal challenge of the ballot question.
South Dakota cities innovate to help the homeless with new focus on Native American needs
A new frontier in South Dakota’s fight against homelessness involves using “street outreach teams” to identify and interact with vulnerable individuals in the community and get them the help they need, taking some of that responsibility away from law enforcement. The effort is an acknowledgment among public...
KEVN
75 SD National Guard soldiers will deploy to Middle East
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The 109th Regional Support Group of the South Dakota National Guard will deploy to the Middle East for a year-long mission in the U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility. The 75 soldiers tasked to deploy will provide base support at an undisclosed location. Before...
newscenter1.tv
What is next for Rapid City’s Rowan Grace after “The Voice?”
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rowan Grace is back in Rapid City after competing on The Voice, a national music competition. She spoke to NC1 on Thursday about what it’s like being back, and what she plans to do next. What’s been the biggest adjustment coming home?. What...
KELOLAND TV
Preparations in Box Elder continue after unveiling the B-21
BOX ELDER, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a flurry of activity in Box Elder, as Ellsworth Air Force Base prepares to be the home of the B-21 Raider. The aircraft was just unveiled Friday in California. But before they arrive, there’s a lot of work to do. “Now...
KEVN
Heavy snow expected next week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Models are in good agreement for a big snow event through much of next week. Over 2 feet is possible for the northern hills and South Dakota Plains. 1-2 feet is possible for Rapid City and Wyoming. 6-12 inches is possible for the southern hills. It’s important to note that the snow is expected to last through much of the week, so the high accumulation totals are not because the snow will be extremely heavy at a given point, but rather because the snow is expected to fall for a long period of time. With that in mind, the heaviest snow will occur Tuesday, but snow is expected nearly everyday Monday-Friday. This is still subject to change so stay up to date with the latest. After the snow clears out, temperatures are expected to plummet. We could see lows well below zero by next weekend.
KEVN
Thursday morning fire sets construction plans back
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - An apartment building under construction on Philadelphia Street caught on fire. Thursday morning. When the Rapid City Fire Department arrived at the Tallgrass Apartments, they were able to extinguish the main body of the fire in around two minutes. Before the crew could finish stamping out the rest of the fire, they needed to eliminate any hazards. Above the fire, there was sheetrock that the construction crew was preparing to use, but the fire damaged the upper level.
Sudden low water in Rapid Creek frustrates anglers, water users
Anglers and water users are criticizing a Black Hills dam’s government managers for a lack of communication about sudden low-water flows threatening downstream fish and domestic water supplies. Rapid Creek flows dropped from 40 to 12 cubic feet per second on Nov. 30. That imperiled brown trout spawning, which occurs during the fall, and created a […] The post Sudden low water in Rapid Creek frustrates anglers, water users appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
dakotanewsnow.com
AG announces first-degree manslaughter conviction in Pennington County
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Attorney General Mark Vargo said the Pennington County jury convicted a woman of first-degree manslaughter following her boyfriend’s death on June 8, 2021. The report from the Attorney General’s office says on Nov. 30, 2022, a Pennington County jury found the suspect, Ashley...
Forest Service fixing decades-old blunder in Black Hills
When foresters replanted trees decades ago after a devastating wildfire in the Black Hills, they made a mistake. They planted a species of ponderosa pine that was not native to the area. Today, the U.S. Forest Service knows better, but effects linger from the agency’s earlier actions. Thousands of acres in the Black Hills National […] The post Forest Service fixing decades-old blunder in Black Hills appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
newscenter1.tv
Rapid Creek water flow levels back to normal after repairs at Pactola Reservoir
RAPID CITY, S.D. —Water flow out of Pactola Reservoir is back up to a more-normal 30 cubic feet per minute (cfm) after repairs to a water regulation gate were completed Dec. 8. Last week, the Bureau of Reclamation began lowering the water levels into Rapid Creek to conduct repairs...
Buffalo Chip Announces First Concerts for 2023 Rally
The famous Buffalo Chip Campground in Sturgis, South Dakota announced it's first two concerts for the 2023 motorcycle rally. Styx and REO Speedwagon on the same night, Tuesday, August 8th. This is just the "tip of the iceberg" as they say. There are many more concerts and acts being signed...
