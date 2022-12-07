Read full article on original website
Radio Iowa
Food Bank of Iowa continues to see record need
The holidays aren’t so happy for Iowans who are dealing with economic hardships and hunger, as the state’s largest food bank is seeing records for demand set month after month. Michelle Book, CEO and president of the Des Moines-based Food Bank of Iowa, says there’s still an impact...
Radio Iowa
Key House Republican says gun rights bills will be on 2023 to-do list
Key backers of the gun rights amendment Iowa voters have just added to Iowa’s Constitution say they’ll introduce a series of gun-related proposals in the 2023 Iowa Legislature. House Republican Leader Matt Windschitl of Missouri Valley has been involved in gun-related issues since he was elected to the House in 2006.
Radio Iowa
Storm expected to dump snow across northern Iowa tonight
The evening commute could be challenging, especially in northern Iowa, as another pre-winter storm is approaching. Forecasters say the storm should arrive midday today, dumping mostly rain across Iowa’s southern half, but the northern few tiers of counties could get snow. The National Weather Service is predicting between one...
Radio Iowa
State regulators approve open raccoon trapping season
The Iowa Natural Resources Commission has approved a Department of Natural Resources proposal to create a continuous open season for raccoons. DNR wildlife biologist Vince Evelsizer told the commission the request was not taken lightly and came after a review of various raccoon population surveys. “It starts with our annual wildlife surveys. So for example, the spring spotlight survey that our staff do statewide, that’s showing a consistent increase in the raccoon population,” Everlsizer says.
Radio Iowa
Travel could get difficult as storm drops ice and snow on Northern Iowa
Wide sections of northern Iowa are expecting snowfall this afternoon and into tomorrow, with up to five inches of snow possible in some areas along with the potential for ice. Meteorologist Andrew Ansorge, at the National Weather Service, says much of the state’s northern half is under a Winter Weather Advisory. Ansorge says, “It might start off initially as some rain before it goes to freezing rain and then probably just a freezing rain, snow and rain mixture into the overnight hours, before probably ending just as snow.”
