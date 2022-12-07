ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Crying Cristiano Ronaldo mourns the end of a dream and, perhaps, an era

There were tears in the tunnel. Cristiano Ronaldo has spent too much of 2022 struggling to contain his emotions. This time, at least, he could be forgiven for displaying them. There may have been an element of selfishness about the way the substitute stalked off the pitch, leaving his teammates to commiserate with each other and acknowledge the outnumbered Portuguese contingent in the stands. Certainly, a man who knows the cameras are trained on him scarcely felt supportive when shaking his head as Ruben Dias and Diogo Costa erred while Youssef En-Nesyri headed in the only goal; it was...
The Independent

‘The world is with Morocco’ on uncharted course through World Cup

For Walid Ragregui, it was not enough to contemplate one underdog whose improbable path led to a bid to become world champions. His thoughts turned to another. Morocco had become Africa’s first ever semi-finalists on the global stage and their manager turned his thoughts to another sport.“We have made our people and proud and our continent proud and so many people around the world proud,” he said. “When you watch Rocky you want to support Rocky Balboa and we are the Rocky of the World Cup.” One unlikely story began in the backstreets of Philadelphia. Another stemmed from Montreal,...
Idaho State Journal

Qatar investigating death of worker at World Cup-linked site

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Qatar is investigating the death of a migrant worker who reportedly was killed while doing repairs at a resort that had served as the Saudi team's training base during the World Cup. Nasser Al Khater, the head of Qatar’s organizing committee for the World Cup,...
Yardbarker

Portugal coach wants people to 'leave Cristiano Ronaldo alone'

Portugal coach Fernando Santos is now strongly defending Cristiano Ronaldo as the star striker continues to deal with his various dramas. ESPN's Rob Dawson reported Friday morning that Santos spoke with the media and was passionately standing up for Ronaldo. "He has never told me he wanted to leave the...
Idaho State Journal

Light heavyweight title remains vacant after draw in UFC 282

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The light heavyweight title remained vacant Saturday night after judges awarded the main event in UFC 282 a draw so controversial that both fighters, Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev, agreed Ankalaev should have won the belt. During the post-fight interview in the octagon, No. 3...

Comments / 0

Community Policy