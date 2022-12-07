Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo responds to reports he wants to leave World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo speaks out about claims that he wants to leave Portugal squad & quit the World Cup after being benched by Fernando Santos.
"Leave Cristiano Ronaldo alone": Portugal boss calls for end to World Cup 2022 sideshow
Ronaldo was dropped for Portugal's last 16 clash with Switzerland - and they thrived in his absence
Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi's Argentina and Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal on upset alert?
Good day, footy fans! I'm Roger Gonzalez and this is your Golazo XI Newsletter! Soccer lovers, perhaps feeling withdrawal, are wondering if we will see even more upsets when the World Cup "break" comes to an end on Friday with the start of the quarterfinals. We'll get to that and much more below!
Cristiano Ronaldo to leave World Cup team? Portugal FA denies exit threat rumors ahead of Morocco game
The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) has denied suggestions that Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to walk out of their World Cup squad following a row with head coach Fernando Santos. Portuguese publication Record reported on Thursday that Ronaldo, without a club since his contract with Manchester United was terminated on the eve...
Ronaldo, Portugal look to end Morocco’s World Cup run
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — These really are pinch-yourself times for Morocco: A first-ever spot in the quarterfinals of a World Cup — the first to take place in the Arab world, no less — and now a meeting with Portugal and its superstar striker, Cristiano Ronaldo. Well,...
Soccer-Portugal fans plunge into sadness after World Cup elimination
LISBON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Portugal fans were overcome with sadness and frustration on Saturday after their fancied team crashed out of the World Cup to Morocco, a lower-ranked side that had already ousted Spain.
Crying Cristiano Ronaldo mourns the end of a dream and, perhaps, an era
There were tears in the tunnel. Cristiano Ronaldo has spent too much of 2022 struggling to contain his emotions. This time, at least, he could be forgiven for displaying them. There may have been an element of selfishness about the way the substitute stalked off the pitch, leaving his teammates to commiserate with each other and acknowledge the outnumbered Portuguese contingent in the stands. Certainly, a man who knows the cameras are trained on him scarcely felt supportive when shaking his head as Ruben Dias and Diogo Costa erred while Youssef En-Nesyri headed in the only goal; it was...
‘The world is with Morocco’ on uncharted course through World Cup
For Walid Ragregui, it was not enough to contemplate one underdog whose improbable path led to a bid to become world champions. His thoughts turned to another. Morocco had become Africa’s first ever semi-finalists on the global stage and their manager turned his thoughts to another sport.“We have made our people and proud and our continent proud and so many people around the world proud,” he said. “When you watch Rocky you want to support Rocky Balboa and we are the Rocky of the World Cup.” One unlikely story began in the backstreets of Philadelphia. Another stemmed from Montreal,...
Qatar investigating death of worker at World Cup-linked site
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Qatar is investigating the death of a migrant worker who reportedly was killed while doing repairs at a resort that had served as the Saudi team's training base during the World Cup. Nasser Al Khater, the head of Qatar’s organizing committee for the World Cup,...
Portugal coach wants people to 'leave Cristiano Ronaldo alone'
Portugal coach Fernando Santos is now strongly defending Cristiano Ronaldo as the star striker continues to deal with his various dramas. ESPN's Rob Dawson reported Friday morning that Santos spoke with the media and was passionately standing up for Ronaldo. "He has never told me he wanted to leave the...
Kraigg Brathwaite: 'We didn't show any fight at all'
While he was disappointed at the heavy defeat in Adelaide, he felt West Indies had had an encouraging year in Test cricket
Light heavyweight title remains vacant after draw in UFC 282
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The light heavyweight title remained vacant Saturday night after judges awarded the main event in UFC 282 a draw so controversial that both fighters, Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev, agreed Ankalaev should have won the belt. During the post-fight interview in the octagon, No. 3...
