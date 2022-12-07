Read full article on original website
Related
10 best SEC players in the transfer portal
The SEC is the most talented conference in the country. That much is not up for debate. The SEC consistently has the most players drafted of any conference and the best recruiting classes. Alabama and Georgia recently have had the two most talented rosters in college football. However, the current...
Idaho State Journal
Tennessee high school sports org votes to allow NIL deals
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The rulemaking arm of Tennessee’s high school sports oversight organization has made a change that allows student athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness. A news release from the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association says its legislative council voted for the change...
Yardbarker
Rebels QB Commit Marcel Reed Schedules Visits to SEC Rivals
The preparation for the 2022 football season is underway in college football but the path toward building the future of the sport is never on hiatus. It's true for Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss, fresh off of a top 25 recruiting class and its raid of the NCAA transfer portal of late. The program has gone through considerable transition, from coaching staff to roster, coming off of the first 10-win regular season in program history.
atozsports.com
One of the Tennessee Vols’ SEC rivals just made a big move
One of the Tennessee Vols‘ SEC East rivals made a big move on Friday. According to a report from ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, the Kentucky Wildcats are bringing Liam Coen back to Lexington to serve as UK’s offensive coordinator. Coen was Kentucky’s offensive coordinator in 2021 before leaving...
Auburn offers 4-star DL Tennessee commit
The Early Signing Period is rapidly approaching and Auburn’s coaching staff is looking to add several talented players. The latest target is Tyree Weathersby who the Tigers offered on Thursday. The four-star defensive lineman is committed to. and will be a tough flip. The 6-foot-4, 251-pounder has been committed...
ESPN analyst Tom Luginbill links transfer quarterback to Auburn
Newly named head football coach Hugh Freeze has hit the recruiting trail hard since being named head coach on Nov. 28. Freeze said in his introductory press conference that he feels that he can get Auburn to a respectable level of competition fairly quickly thanks to the emergence of NIL and the transfer portal.
Kirby Smart named as SEC's coach of the year
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart has been named as the SEC’s coach of the year. SEC coaches named Kirby Smart as the coach of the year. Why is Kirby Smart the conference’s coach of the year after winning a national championship? Because Georgia lost 15 players to the 2022 NFL draft and numerous other players to the transfer portal.
Comments / 0