Aces of Trades: Trapp helps students succeed at Ohio State-Marion

Education was and still is a major part of Chris Trapp's life.

“I was a farm kid,” recalled Trapp. “I spent all my time outside with my family and working on 4-H projects. We had a dairy farm so there was never a lack of work to be done, and that was really all I knew as a kid.”

“No one in my family had college experience, so it was not expected of me, or every really discussed," she added. "But I knew in high school I wanted to go to college. I was heavily involved in FFA, and that organization provided so many opportunities to learn about what I could do if I went to college.”

Trapp did indeed go to college. And today she works at a college. Trapp is the director of student retention at OSU Marion.

“I provide students with support to be successful in reaching their goals,” she explained. “My work begins once they’ve applied and been admitted. Every student has different goals, so the approach is very individualized.”

Trapp grew up in Medina County and her family moved to Wellington when she was a junior in high school. After graduation, she went to Ohio State to earn a degree in agricultural education, then Bowling Green for a master’s in college student personnel.

“I thought I wanted to teach agriculture at the high school level,” she said. “That was my plan when I went to OSU.”

She started at OSUM right after grad school.

“I was hired as an academic advisor,” she continued, “and while I’ve moved into various positions over 20 years, I’ve always maintained some engagement as an advisor.”

“I was intrigued by the concept of regional campuses,” Trapp added. “I only knew of the Columbus campus until I started my job search. I loved the idea of working on a smaller campus and having the autonomy to develop and implement programs and initiatives for students.”

One of them was Hanna Hashman, a former student who now works as TRIO talent search advisor at Marion Technical College.

“Chris puts her heart and soul into everything she does,” Hashman said, “always leaving someone better than they were before. She truly puts the students first. She works hard to create a culture of caring. I consider myself very lucky to have crossed paths with Mrs. Trapp.”

“I absolutely love so many aspects of my job!” Trapp responded. “I lead a team of motivated, confident and dedicated individuals who share my passion for helping students. I get to engage with students every day as they navigate through the challenges and successes of their own college journey.”

“My work connects to my heart," she concluded.

The Ohio State University at Marion is located at 1465 Mt. Vernon Ave. in Marion. For more information, call 740-389-6786 or log on osumarion.osu.edu .

