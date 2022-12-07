Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
whtc.com
2 billion on the way to Pfizer from U.S. Government for COVID-19 antiviral treatment
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The U.S. Government has agreed to pay Pfizer nearly $2 billion for an additional 3.7 million courses of its COVID-19 antiviral treatment, with the delivery of the remaining 20 million courses previously purchased planned for early 2023. According to a report from CBS, Pfizer...
whtc.com
Saugatuck Council to Meet Tonight … and Tomorrow Morning as Well
SAUGATUCK, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 12, 2022) – Although the Saugatuck City Council holds its biweekly business meeting on Monday evening, the governing panel of that Lakeshore community has some more work ahead of it on Tuesday. Beginning at 9:30 AM on Tuesday in the Saugatuck Center for the Arts,...
whtc.com
Holland Police Log December 12-13, 2022
HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: (800) 249-0911.
whtc.com
Wayland Woman Critically Hurt in Fillmore Street Crash
GEORGETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 13, 2022) – Three persons were injured, one critically, in a two-vehicle collision between Hudsonville and Allendale on Monday night. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Knott, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to the junction of Fillmore Street and 48th Avenue around 9:15 PM. That was where an eastbound SUV apparently drove through the intersection on a red light and was struck by a northbound SUV proceeding on a green light.
whtc.com
Decades long prison sentence for woman convicted of 2021 murder in South Haven
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A woman was sentenced in court on Tuesday, December 13 to decades in prison for murdering a man in South Haven nearly a year-and-a-half ago. According to police, 24-year-old Tiah Sutton was found guilty of second-degree murder after she shot and killed 43-year-old Shondell Newell following and alleged fight near South Haven’s Elkenburg Park on July 8, 2021.
whtc.com
Resident, Two Pets Rescued from Holland House Fire
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 13, 2022) – Working smoke alarms was credited with no human injuries and two rescued pets after a Monday night house fire on Holland’s south side. According to Captain Chris Tinney of the Holland Department of Public Safety’s Fire Operations unit, crews were dispatched...
whtc.com
Lynn Dionise
Lynn Dionise, age 65, passed away in her home on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents; Frank and Patricia Dionise; and brother, Dan Dionise. She is survived by her son, Shane Hammer; brother, Michael Dionise; cousins, Dave and Mary Rescola, Bill and Debbie Piper, Al and Mary Dionise; and many more cousins and extended family.
Comments / 0