MISSING: Cobb police asks for help finding man who suffers from memory loss

COBB COUNTY — The Cobb County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man suffering from memory loss.

Victor Roberts, 59, was last seen on Monday morning by his wife around 6:30 a.m.

Police say Roberts was traveling in a white 2010 Mazda CX-9 with a Georgia tag of BNE 2112.

The SUV set off an alert on a license plate reader camera in Senoia, Georgia on Monday at 2:46 p.m., according to police.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Roberts or the vehicle is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Tip Hotline at 770-499-4111.

