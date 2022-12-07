Read full article on original website
Woman in Massachusetts accused of assaulting officers with a swarm of angry beesMuhammad Junaid MustafaLongmeadow, MA
Police arrest Connecticut man for alleged murder and dismemberment of baby daughtercreteNaugatuck, CT
This Connecticut Christmas Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenConnecticut State
Man On The Run After Murdering 11 Month Old DaughterStill UnsolvedNaugatuck, CT
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
darientimes.com
Bear hibernating in tree near West Hartford Center will not be moved, officials say
WEST HARTFORD — A bear that has chosen a residential town tree to slumber in will not be relocated, the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said. For the past six weeks, the bear has been residing in a hole in a tree that directly faces Martha Guidry's West Hartford backyard. And she's not worried about it.
Popular radio duo raise more than $100,000 in cash and toys for children in Connecticut
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A popular radio duo hosted their annual toy drive on Friday, raising $106,411 in cash and toys for local children’s charities. WPLR’s Chaz and AJ’s toy drive at Jordan’s Furniture in New Haven featured live music, local celebrities, and government officials. News 8’s Sarah Cody and Alyssa Taglia were among […]
UC Daily Campus
“Connecticut’s Countryside” branding initiative links four small towns
The town of Mansfield, Connecticut is partnering with Bolton, Coventry and Tolland in a regional branding initiative intended to draw visitors to the area, according to a press release. The branding initiative, known as “Connecticut’s Countryside,” advertises the four towns as an idyllic destination for outdoor recreation, agriculture, entertainment and...
Explore An Abandoned Connecticut House Used In A 1971 Cult Horror Film
The name of the film is "Let's Scare Jessica To Death" and it is a cult horror film that was shot in locations in Middlesex County, Connecticut in 1971. We found a YouTube video of an exploration of the house that was featured in the film. This place is partially collapsed and the warning is very much appropriate.
Eyewitness News
Today is ‘PJ Day for the Kids’ in support of kids with cancer
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Students at schools across the state pledged to wear their pajamas to school on Friday in support of children battling cancer. The event is being put on in conjunction with the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford. Students were also asked to bring in $1...
darientimes.com
How Harm Reduction Alliance tackles homelessness and drug overdoses on the streets of Hartford
HARTFORD — The office at 557 Albany Ave. in Hartford doesn’t operate like most medical offices. There's a front desk, a nurse and even a COVID-19 vaccination clinic kicking off on an unseasonably warm but dreary Wednesday morning in December. Still, many aspects of the space are different.
Local churches and organizations step up as families see increased need this holiday season
HARTFORD, Conn. — With inflation and the pandemic taking a toll on many families, the need for help has skyrocketed, especially this holiday season. Connecticut family's pockets are being squeezed even more with increased costs to heat a home, feed a family or pay monthly rent. Many have turned...
‘Weather Nut’ calls this section of Mass. ‘the Triangle of Disappointment’ for snow lovers
Dave Hayes counts himself a snow lover. He’s not a meteorologist by trade or training, but over decades of fascination with the weather, he’s learned a thing or two. One of those lessons — based on his meteorological chops and more than 30 years residing in the Pioneer Valley of Western Massachusetts — is this: compared to its neighbors to the east and west, the region just might be the most disappointing place around for those who love to watch a heavy New England snowfall.
Calling all pups: Lake Compounce to host ‘Paw-liday lights’
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Dogs want a chance to get into the holiday spirit this season, too! All pups are welcome to bring their owners to this year’s Pawliday Lights at Lake Compounce. Dog guests can look forward to photos with Santa and yummy pup cups at the annual event on Sunday, December 11. There […]
high-profile.com
Decades Old JFK Middle School Returns as New Building
When the John F. Kennedy Middle School opened this fall to greet students and faculty after a nearly two-year renovation, the original building, constructed in 1969, was literally just a shell of its old self. Renovations and new construction transformed the over 50-year-old building into a cohesive series of state-of-the-art learning spaces featuring universal access and deep flexibility. With updated systems to provide comfort, efficiency and resiliency, the “new-old” school will serve the Enfield community for decades to come.
These are the top Google searches in Connecticut this year
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Chances are, you see this webpage at least once a day, and over the past year, it has kept track of what people across Connecticut are searching for. Search engine Google has released the results of the 2022 Local Year in Search. Connecticut's results were compiled into the New Haven market. These results exclude Fairfield County, which falls under New York City's results.
darientimes.com
How new budget will affect MDC water rates in Hartford area
HARTFORD — The Metropolitan District Commission has approved a $204 million operating budget for the 2023 fiscal year. The budget approved Monday represents a 2.1 percent decrease from the 2022 budget, which officials attributed to lower employee medical and other costs and a reduction in the workforce over the past decade.
NECN
Bear Takes Up Shelter In Hole in Tree in Conn. Neighborhood
A bear has made itself right at home inside a hole in a tree not far from the center of West Hartford and it does not seem to want to leave. Martha Guidry, of West Hartford, said the bear has been in the tree for about six weeks. “Every once...
Rollover car accident on Main Street in Springfield
The Springfield Fire Department was sent to Main Street in Springfield for a car accident on Saturday.
mainepublic.org
Violence intervention specialists hired at Hartford, CT hospitals hope to break cycles of violence
Three Hartford-area hospitals have hired violence intervention specialists through federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding this year. Nationally, firearm related deaths among children and young people rose 28% during the pandemic from 2019-2020, latest data show. “There is an epidemic of firearm injuries in the United States right now,”...
Nyberg- Bristol couple develop two businesses: Dusty Dude Woodworks & the Bristol Bazaar
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – A Bristol husband and wife duo teamed up to create not one but two business ventures together! Care Verikas, one half the husband-and-wife duo sat down for an interview with Ann Nyberg to discuss the businesses on Wednesday night. Care and her husband met through online dating and had an amazing […]
Journal Inquirer
Bond Commission OKs millions for local projects, Osborn
HARTFORD — The state Bond Commission approved funding for several local projects Thursday, including elderly housing in Vernon, economic development in East Hartford, and a massive allocation for Osborn Correctional Institution in Somers. The approval of $76.5 million for economic development will provide $2.5 million for East Hartford to...
milfordmirror.com
How abandoned factory in Hartford 'war zone' became a thriving business hub for Black entrepreneurs
HARTFORD — John J. Thomas associates the city's North End with entrepreneurship. A lifelong Hartford resident, Thomas said he's no stranger to the hardships facing the neighborhood and the city. "This neighborhood was a war zone," Thomas said. "People don't realize that we've survived the war on drugs, the...
STORM WATCH: Mix of rain and snow for Connecticut Sunday with accumulations of 1-3 inches
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Scott Sincoff says snow is possible in Connecticut on Sunday and Monday.
