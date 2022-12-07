ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

UC Daily Campus

“Connecticut’s Countryside” branding initiative links four small towns

The town of Mansfield, Connecticut is partnering with Bolton, Coventry and Tolland in a regional branding initiative intended to draw visitors to the area, according to a press release. The branding initiative, known as “Connecticut’s Countryside,” advertises the four towns as an idyllic destination for outdoor recreation, agriculture, entertainment and...
COVENTRY, CT
Eyewitness News

Today is ‘PJ Day for the Kids’ in support of kids with cancer

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Students at schools across the state pledged to wear their pajamas to school on Friday in support of children battling cancer. The event is being put on in conjunction with the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford. Students were also asked to bring in $1...
CONNECTICUT STATE
MassLive.com

‘Weather Nut’ calls this section of Mass. ‘the Triangle of Disappointment’ for snow lovers

Dave Hayes counts himself a snow lover. He’s not a meteorologist by trade or training, but over decades of fascination with the weather, he’s learned a thing or two. One of those lessons — based on his meteorological chops and more than 30 years residing in the Pioneer Valley of Western Massachusetts — is this: compared to its neighbors to the east and west, the region just might be the most disappointing place around for those who love to watch a heavy New England snowfall.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WTNH

Calling all pups: Lake Compounce to host ‘Paw-liday lights’

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Dogs want a chance to get into the holiday spirit this season, too! All pups are welcome to bring their owners to this year’s Pawliday Lights at Lake Compounce. Dog guests can look forward to photos with Santa and yummy pup cups at the annual event on Sunday, December 11. There […]
BRISTOL, CT
high-profile.com

Decades Old JFK Middle School Returns as New Building

When the John F. Kennedy Middle School opened this fall to greet students and faculty after a nearly two-year renovation, the original building, constructed in 1969, was literally just a shell of its old self. Renovations and new construction transformed the over 50-year-old building into a cohesive series of state-of-the-art learning spaces featuring universal access and deep flexibility. With updated systems to provide comfort, efficiency and resiliency, the “new-old” school will serve the Enfield community for decades to come.
ENFIELD, CT
FOX 61

These are the top Google searches in Connecticut this year

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Chances are, you see this webpage at least once a day, and over the past year, it has kept track of what people across Connecticut are searching for. Search engine Google has released the results of the 2022 Local Year in Search. Connecticut's results were compiled into the New Haven market. These results exclude Fairfield County, which falls under New York City's results.
CONNECTICUT STATE
darientimes.com

How new budget will affect MDC water rates in Hartford area

HARTFORD — The Metropolitan District Commission has approved a $204 million operating budget for the 2023 fiscal year. The budget approved Monday represents a 2.1 percent decrease from the 2022 budget, which officials attributed to lower employee medical and other costs and a reduction in the workforce over the past decade.
HARTFORD, CT
mainepublic.org

Violence intervention specialists hired at Hartford, CT hospitals hope to break cycles of violence

Three Hartford-area hospitals have hired violence intervention specialists through federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding this year. Nationally, firearm related deaths among children and young people rose 28% during the pandemic from 2019-2020, latest data show. “There is an epidemic of firearm injuries in the United States right now,”...
HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Bond Commission OKs millions for local projects, Osborn

HARTFORD — The state Bond Commission approved funding for several local projects Thursday, including elderly housing in Vernon, economic development in East Hartford, and a massive allocation for Osborn Correctional Institution in Somers. The approval of $76.5 million for economic development will provide $2.5 million for East Hartford to...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
The non-profit Connecticut Health Investigative Team [C-HIT] is dedicated to producing original, responsible, in-depth journalism on issues of health and safety, in Connecticut and the surrounding region.

