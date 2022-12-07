The words of artist, writer, and illustrator Timothy Goodman have populated walls, buildings, packaging, shoes, clothing, books, magazine covers, and galleries all over the world for brands including Apple, Google, MoMA, Netflix, Tiffany & Co., Samsung, Uniqlo, Target, The New Yorker and The New York Times. Now the prolific artist can add Nike and Brooklyn Nets basketball legend and Kevin Durant to his already enviably list of clients. Tim’s first sneaker for Durant— aptly titled the “Nike Timothy Goodman KD 15”— drops today. Featuring his signature text-based illustrations, the sneaker honors the borough KD plays in and New York City overall. Debbie Millman had a chance to interview him the evening before the launch.

