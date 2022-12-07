ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nike Dunk Low “Sandrift” Coming Soon: Photos

This Nike Dunk Low will be a women’s exclusive. One of the best shoes ever is the Nike Dunk Low. This is a sneaker that has been around for about 40 years at this point, and it continues to get hit with some truly amazing colorways. Although there was a quiet period for the sneaker, it is back in full swing.
Timothy Goodman on Honoring New York City With His Nike Design for Kevin Durant

The words of artist, writer, and illustrator Timothy Goodman have populated walls, buildings, packaging, shoes, clothing, books, magazine covers, and galleries all over the world for brands including Apple, Google, MoMA, Netflix, Tiffany & Co., Samsung, Uniqlo, Target, The New Yorker and The New York Times. Now the prolific artist can add Nike and Brooklyn Nets basketball legend and Kevin Durant to his already enviably list of clients. Tim’s first sneaker for Durant— aptly titled the “Nike Timothy Goodman KD 15”— drops today. Featuring his signature text-based illustrations, the sneaker honors the borough KD plays in and New York City overall. Debbie Millman had a chance to interview him the evening before the launch.
