BBC

The moment Brittney Griner and Viktor Bout cross on airport tarmac

Video from Russian state media shows the moment released prisoners US basketball star Brittney Griner and notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout meet in the UAE. In a scene edited before being published in Russia, Griner (in the red coat) and Bout are seen crossing on the tarmac at an airport in Abu Dhabi.
BBC

Harry and Meghan utterly irrelevant, says minister Guy Opperman

A minister called the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "utterly irrelevant to this country" as he said people should boycott Netflix over their documentary. Guy Opperman said Prince Harry and Meghan were "clearly a very troubled couple" but had faced "unacceptable" press intrusion. The first three episodes of the six-part...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

Million dollar baby: Parramatta star splashing the cash as he prepares to become the NRL's next millionaire but the question remains, which club will he play at?

Parramatta star Mitchell Moses has been flaunting his million-dollar lifestyle on social media, with his next contract set to be the biggest of his NRL career. The 28-year-old remains unsigned beyond next season with the Eels, and a number of rival clubs - including the Bulldogs and Tigers - rumoured to be chasing the halfback for 2024 and beyond.
BBC

The seven-day-a-week life of a maid for Qatar's royal and rich

Qatar's human rights record is under scrutiny as the World Cup takes place in Doha. A lot has been written about the treatment of migrant workers who built the stadiums and hotels, but much less about the foreign maids who work for Qatar's ruling classes. On paper their rights have been strengthened in recent years - but the new rules aren't always followed.
digitalspy.com

Former Bake Off host Sandi Toksvig shares health update after cancelling tour

Sandi Toksvig is waiting to fly back to the UK after leaving Australian hospital. Earlier this week, the comedian and former Great British Bake Off co-host was diagnosed with bronchial pneumonia while out on tour in the Southern Hemisphere, forcing her to cancel the New Zealand leg of it. Now,...
BBC

Coroner to write to Tesco after Conwy paddleboard death

A coroner plans to write to the UK government and Tesco to raise concerns over the safety of paddleboards. Emma Powell, 24, from Llandudno, died in July while out in the River Conwy estuary on a paddleboard sold by Tesco. Senior coroner John Gittins delivered a verdict of accidental death...
BBC

Gary Ballance: Yorkshire release ex-England batter from contract

Yorkshire have released ex-England batter Gary Ballance from his contract at his request, two years before it was due to end. Ballance, 33, missed most of the 2022 season and leaves under the agreement that he will not play for another County Championship side in 2023. In November 2021, he...
ice365.com

Star hit with Aus$100m penalty and licence suspension in Queensland

In October, Star was found “unsuitable” to hold a licence in Queensland following an inquiry into its two casino operations – Star Gold Coast and Treasury Brisbane – in the state. The review, which was announced in June, examined a range of issues and unearthed a...
BBC

Harry and Meghan: That sigh of relief? It's the Palace watching Netflix

Are Prince Harry and Meghan the victims of an oppressive royal system? Or are they the millionaire moaners of Montecito?. However the public views their TV show, there will be one set of delighted viewers - and that's in Buckingham Palace and the rest of the Royal Family. They might...
BBC

Wolverhampton teen set for leg amputation to gain independence

A teenager born with cerebral palsy picked to play football for England has decided to have a leg amputated. Jude Aston, 18, from Wolverhampton, developed complications following leg surgeries that began in childhood. He said having exhausted other treatment options, he had decided on the above-knee procedure, due this month.

