Bread Basket of NEPA uses DoorDash to distribute food to those in need
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the non-profit Feeding America, 34 million people are food insecure. A local organization has been trying to solve that problem in Northeastern Pennsylvania for decades. Now it’s getting help to extend its reach. The rustling of bags being filled with food is a familiar sound at Bread Basket of […]
Local food banks and distributions for the holiday season
Food insecurity affects 33.8 million people across the US, with more and more people each year finding themselves within this statistic. With these rising hunger rates, especially during the holidays, it’s good to know that help is available to those who need it. In and around Nanticoke, there are...
New gastropub, featuring sushi, hibachi and steel-making nostalgia, set to sizzle in downtown Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A new restaurant will soon be serving up tuna tataki, teriyaki chicken and tributes to the Lehigh Valley's steel-making heritage in downtown Bethlehem. Steak & Steel Hibachi Inc., a full-service gastropub offering sushi, hibachi dishes, craft cocktails and more, is expected to open within the next few weeks at 44 W. Walnut St., partner Rob Lewis said.
Visit Santa's reindeer at Hamburg farm
TILDEN TWP., Pa. - A farm in Tilden Township is getting ready for Christmas with some special guests. Reindeer will be at the Lafaver Family Farm Saturday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Families will be able to take photos with them. Santa will also make an appearance. Visitors can...
Crop One to open vertical indoor farming facility; bring new jobs to NEPA
HAZLE TWP. — Gov. Tom Wolf Thursday, in conjunction with CAN DO, announced that Crop One, an industry-leader in technology-driven indoor vertical farming, is opening a vertical farm in the Humboldt Industrial Park in Hazle Township, bringing 40 new full-time managerial and farm production jobs to the region. Gov....
Free flights for kids at the Reading Regional Airport
READING, Pa. - Christmas in the Air at Reading Regional Airport. Free flights are being provided for kids ages 8 to 17. All flights will be on a first-come first-serve basis. Parents or guardians must sign a waiver for their kids. It's through the Young Eagles program provided by the...
Chef Alan's preparing to serve last meal in West Reading
WEST READING, Pa. — A long-time restaurant in West Reading announced Friday that it will soon be closing its doors. Next Saturday, Dec. 17, Chef Alan's, a nearly 35-year staple, will serve its last meal to customers. Chef Alan's is truly a West Reading staple, nestled on the corner...
Kellogg's: Layoffs at Lancaster County plant are 'temporary and short-term'
LANCASTER, Pa. — A number of News 8 viewers contacted us Friday about layoffs just announced at the Kellogg's plant in Lancaster County. News 8 contacted the company, and spokesperson Kris Bahner provided this statement: "The number of team members we need to run the plant often varies from week to week. The layoffs are temporary and short-term in nature."
Philadelphia organization surprises young single mothers with new apartments, jobs
PHILADELPHIA - The holidays are the season of giving and the NOMO Foundation is embodying that. The New Options More Opportunities (NOMO) Foundation's mission is to provide a safe space for young people to develop life skills and they strive to nurture the youth to break the cycle of poverty.
Beloved teacher 'Mrs. Sickels' Room' will forever live on at Phillipsburg Town Hall
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Phillipsburg is remembering a beloved teacher who, decades ago, launched the town's kindergarten program. Mrs. Joyce Sickels taught for 34 and a half years, though students say the positive impacts she's made will last forever. "We're here today to honor her dedication and spirit forever here at...
After losing fashion retailer, The Promenade Shops to gain new tenant in 2023
UPPER SAUCON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - One business has closed while another is preparing to open at The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley. The Upper Saucon Township shopping center, at 2845 Center Valley Parkway, recently lost fashion retailer All Weather Selvedge Denim Co. (AW). The shop, offering denim jeans made from...
Outpouring of support continues for families of 2 firefighters killed in line of duty, GoFundMe pages created
The outpouring of support continues for the families of the two firefighters who died Wednesday in West Penn Township. 69 News found two GoFundMe pages, raising funds for the loved ones of Marvin Gruber and Zachary Paris. Days after a fire ravaged the house on the 1100 block of Clamtown...
Allentown Metal Works project expected to bring manufacturing jobs to the city’s core
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - After sitting unused for 10 years, the Allentown Metal Works will soon be bringing jobs back into the city's urban core. Wednesday night, City Council approved a measure to give $1 million towards the project. "It was actually one of the last votes that I took in...
Christmas gift giveaway helps families in need
Shoppers browse gifts at the LCBC Church in Dickson City, donated to families through the Christmas Gifts for Kids Program, a collaboration between Friends of the Poor, Catholic Social Services of the Diocese of Scranton and the Catherine McAuley Center. Throughout Wednesday, 750 families lined up outside the LCBC Church...
State charges 30 people, 21 businesses in automotive 'title washing' ring
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Attorney General and governor-elect Josh Shapiro on Friday announced his office has charged 30 people and 21 businesses for "title-washing" and re-titling stolen vehicles. The alleged offenses occurred at businesses in Lebanon, Lehigh, and Philadelphia counties, Shapiro said in a press release. "The title washing...
David O. Friedrichs
David O. Friedrichs, 78, of Clarks Green, Pennsylvania, died Dec. 1, 2022, at Allied Services Hospice Center in Scranton, Pa., of cancer. Born Oct. 31, 1944, in White Plains, New York, David grew up in nearby New Rochelle, and was the son of K.O. and Nellie H. Friedrichs. He graduated from New Rochelle High School and New York University, where he as an active player with their theater groups, and he received his graduate education at New York University. He taught criminology, sociology and criminal justice at CUNY-Staten Island and the University of Scranton over the course of 50 years.
Wolf Administration Announces $5.8 Million for Homelessness Assistance and Prevention
Harrisburg, PA – Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Acting Secretary Neil Weaver today announced $5.8 million has been awarded to help homeless families find housing and combat homelessness across the commonwealth. The funding is provided through the federal Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) program. “ESG funding provides local...
Pa. Lottery winning raffle ticket sold in Cumberland County
The Pennsylvania Lottery has announced two winners in the weekly New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, and one of them was from the greater Harrisburg area. In a press release, the lottery announced that one of the two $50,000 prizes has been awarded for a ticket sold in Lemoyne, at the Karns located at 1023 State Street.
York County mobile home park is decked out for the holidays
WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. — There are bright lights and beautiful sights at a York County mobile home park this month. It's all to bring holiday cheer to residents and many visitors. "This is the biggest we've done," Lourdes Michner said. This is the sixth year Michner and her family decorated...
Renovated baseball training center to celebrate reopening
BERN TWP., Pa. — The Rip It batting cages have been around for generations, but they recently underwent some changes. "It used to have four automated batting cages and then two turf tunnels," Stephen Thomas, the director of Baseballtown Charities and Rip It. "We recently removed those batting cages and replaced them with additional turf tunnels."
