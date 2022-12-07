ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berks County, PA

WBRE

Bread Basket of NEPA uses DoorDash to distribute food to those in need

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the non-profit Feeding America, 34 million people are food insecure. A local organization has been trying to solve that problem in Northeastern Pennsylvania for decades. Now it’s getting help to extend its reach. The rustling of bags being filled with food is a familiar sound at Bread Basket of […]
SCRANTON, PA
thegnainsider.com

Local food banks and distributions for the holiday season

Food insecurity affects 33.8 million people across the US, with more and more people each year finding themselves within this statistic. With these rising hunger rates, especially during the holidays, it’s good to know that help is available to those who need it. In and around Nanticoke, there are...
NANTICOKE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

New gastropub, featuring sushi, hibachi and steel-making nostalgia, set to sizzle in downtown Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A new restaurant will soon be serving up tuna tataki, teriyaki chicken and tributes to the Lehigh Valley's steel-making heritage in downtown Bethlehem. Steak & Steel Hibachi Inc., a full-service gastropub offering sushi, hibachi dishes, craft cocktails and more, is expected to open within the next few weeks at 44 W. Walnut St., partner Rob Lewis said.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Visit Santa's reindeer at Hamburg farm

TILDEN TWP., Pa. - A farm in Tilden Township is getting ready for Christmas with some special guests. Reindeer will be at the Lafaver Family Farm Saturday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Families will be able to take photos with them. Santa will also make an appearance. Visitors can...
HAMBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Free flights for kids at the Reading Regional Airport

READING, Pa. - Christmas in the Air at Reading Regional Airport. Free flights are being provided for kids ages 8 to 17. All flights will be on a first-come first-serve basis. Parents or guardians must sign a waiver for their kids. It's through the Young Eagles program provided by the...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Chef Alan's preparing to serve last meal in West Reading

WEST READING, Pa. — A long-time restaurant in West Reading announced Friday that it will soon be closing its doors. Next Saturday, Dec. 17, Chef Alan's, a nearly 35-year staple, will serve its last meal to customers. Chef Alan's is truly a West Reading staple, nestled on the corner...
WEST READING, PA
WGAL

Kellogg's: Layoffs at Lancaster County plant are 'temporary and short-term'

LANCASTER, Pa. — A number of News 8 viewers contacted us Friday about layoffs just announced at the Kellogg's plant in Lancaster County. News 8 contacted the company, and spokesperson Kris Bahner provided this statement: "The number of team members we need to run the plant often varies from week to week. The layoffs are temporary and short-term in nature."
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
wvia.org

Christmas gift giveaway helps families in need

Shoppers browse gifts at the LCBC Church in Dickson City, donated to families through the Christmas Gifts for Kids Program, a collaboration between Friends of the Poor, Catholic Social Services of the Diocese of Scranton and the Catherine McAuley Center. Throughout Wednesday, 750 families lined up outside the LCBC Church...
DICKSON CITY, PA
FOX 43

State charges 30 people, 21 businesses in automotive 'title washing' ring

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Attorney General and governor-elect Josh Shapiro on Friday announced his office has charged 30 people and 21 businesses for "title-washing" and re-titling stolen vehicles. The alleged offenses occurred at businesses in Lebanon, Lehigh, and Philadelphia counties, Shapiro said in a press release. "The title washing...
HARRISBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

David O. Friedrichs

David O. Friedrichs, 78, of Clarks Green, Pennsylvania, died Dec. 1, 2022, at Allied Services Hospice Center in Scranton, Pa., of cancer. Born Oct. 31, 1944, in White Plains, New York, David grew up in nearby New Rochelle, and was the son of K.O. and Nellie H. Friedrichs. He graduated from New Rochelle High School and New York University, where he as an active player with their theater groups, and he received his graduate education at New York University. He taught criminology, sociology and criminal justice at CUNY-Staten Island and the University of Scranton over the course of 50 years.
CLARKS GREEN, PA
WGAL

York County mobile home park is decked out for the holidays

WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. — There are bright lights and beautiful sights at a York County mobile home park this month. It's all to bring holiday cheer to residents and many visitors. "This is the biggest we've done," Lourdes Michner said. This is the sixth year Michner and her family decorated...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Renovated baseball training center to celebrate reopening

BERN TWP., Pa. — The Rip It batting cages have been around for generations, but they recently underwent some changes. "It used to have four automated batting cages and then two turf tunnels," Stephen Thomas, the director of Baseballtown Charities and Rip It. "We recently removed those batting cages and replaced them with additional turf tunnels."

