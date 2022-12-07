David O. Friedrichs, 78, of Clarks Green, Pennsylvania, died Dec. 1, 2022, at Allied Services Hospice Center in Scranton, Pa., of cancer. Born Oct. 31, 1944, in White Plains, New York, David grew up in nearby New Rochelle, and was the son of K.O. and Nellie H. Friedrichs. He graduated from New Rochelle High School and New York University, where he as an active player with their theater groups, and he received his graduate education at New York University. He taught criminology, sociology and criminal justice at CUNY-Staten Island and the University of Scranton over the course of 50 years.

