Kentucky leads the way in improving college completion rates
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky is at the head of the pack nationally for its improvements in six-year college completion rates, state higher education officials said. The six-year college completion rate in Kentucky increased by 1.1 percentage points, making it one of only five states to record gains of 1 percentage point or more, the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education said in a news release Thursday.
Kentucky to receive federal 'Internet for All' grant worth $5.8M
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Thursday that Kentucky will receive a federal “Internet for All” grant award of $5.8 million. Officials say this money will support the expansion of high-speed, reliable internet throughout the state. A spokesperson for Beshear's office says the funding will...
Kentucky to use $2.5M in grants for flood study
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky officials say they will use $2.5 million in grants to study flood mitigation strategies in some of the areas that saw historic flooding in 2021. Gov. Andy Beshear's office says the money to fund a study about the Kentucky River in Beattyville and portions of Lee County includes federal and state money.
Wawa convenience stores to expand to Indiana, Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Wawa, a convenience store and gas station, announced on Wednesday its plans to launch its first stores in Indiana and Kentucky. Wawa is located along the east coast, and offers various foods, beverages, coffee, gas and surcharge-free ATMs. Officials say the market launches in both states...
Kentucky included in multi-million dollar JUUL settlement
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky will receive more than $14 million from an e-cigarette company that violated the Commonwealth's consumer protection laws. The total settlement of $434.9 million has been split between 34 states, including, Kentucky, Indiana and Tennessee. The multi-million dollar agreement settles allegations that JUUL Labs, Inc. engaged...
Kentucky governor unveils changes to juvenile detention system
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday announced plans to revamp Kentucky's troubled juvenile detention system by assigning male teenagers to facilities based on the severity of their offenses. The new classification system — for male juveniles ages 14 and older — is aimed at enhancing safety in...
'Hometown of the electric battery': Officials break ground on EV battery plants, training center in Kentucky
GLENDALE, Ky. — Both electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturing facilities have gone vertical in Hardin County. And after just a couple months of building, the structure is already starting to take shape. According to Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, construction at the 2.3-square-mile BlueOval SK Battery Park is on schedule,...
Kentucky state treasurer returns more than $150M in unclaimed property
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Scores of Kentuckians are missing out on massive amounts of money. Kentucky State Treasurer Allison Ball announced Monday she's returned $150 million in unclaimed property back to Kentuckians, more than any other treasurer in the state's history. Unclaimed property typically comes from payroll checks, safety deposit...
CEO of Dare to Care aims to feed people 'with excellence and dignity'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One in seven people in Kentuckiana struggles with hunger. “We are literally seeing people who are making life choices every day,” Vincent James, CEO of Dare to Care, said. “Am I going to provide food for my family or am I going to go to work?”
Remembering the victims killed in the 2021 western Kentucky tornadoes
KENTUCKY, USA — The December 2021 tornado outbreak changed the lives of thousands of people in Kentucky. For dozens of families, their lives were altered by the loss of a loved one. In total, 80 people were killed across the commonwealth. Now, those families and friends are doing what...
Dem governor: Caring is key to connecting with rural voters
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Wednesday that Democrats have a better chance of connecting with rural voters in his home state and elsewhere when they talk about the things people need and the ways they can help them. “When we think about how do we communicate...
FOCUS: One year after deadly Kentucky tornadoes, many still don't have a home
One year after an EF-4 tornado tore through much of western Kentucky, thousands of survivors have been denied federal assistance. The silence still stands out, the eerie quiet that came just before the howling winds late into the night on Dec. 10, 2021, when a monster EF-4 tornado tore through Dawson Springs.
Drag Queen Storytime events canceled in Kentucky due to domestic terrorism concerns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Drag Queen Storytime has put future events on hold in Kentucky following the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's alert regarding heightened concerns of domestic terrorism threats against marginalized groups across the county, including the LGBTQ+ community. The Louisville-based nonprofit brings local drag artists to libraries across...
Supreme Court dedicating portrait of retired Justice Stumbo
FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Supreme Court is dedicating a portrait of retired Justice Janet L. Stumbo. A public dedication ceremony is set for Tuesday afternoon in the Supreme Court Courtroom at the Capitol. The portrait by Kentucky artist Tona Barkley will hang in the corridors of the second floor of the Capitol, the Supreme Court said in a statement.
Honor Flight Bluegrass honors WWII veterans with Pearl Harbor remembrance program
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Wednesday marks 81 years since Pearl Harbor. Since then, the world has lost 99% of all World War II veterans. 167,284 of the 16 million Americans who served in World War II are alive in 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Around 6,000...
