Kentucky State

Kentucky leads the way in improving college completion rates

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky is at the head of the pack nationally for its improvements in six-year college completion rates, state higher education officials said. The six-year college completion rate in Kentucky increased by 1.1 percentage points, making it one of only five states to record gains of 1 percentage point or more, the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education said in a news release Thursday.
Kentucky to receive federal 'Internet for All' grant worth $5.8M

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Thursday that Kentucky will receive a federal “Internet for All” grant award of $5.8 million. Officials say this money will support the expansion of high-speed, reliable internet throughout the state. A spokesperson for Beshear's office says the funding will...
Kentucky to use $2.5M in grants for flood study

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky officials say they will use $2.5 million in grants to study flood mitigation strategies in some of the areas that saw historic flooding in 2021. Gov. Andy Beshear's office says the money to fund a study about the Kentucky River in Beattyville and portions of Lee County includes federal and state money.
Wawa convenience stores to expand to Indiana, Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Wawa, a convenience store and gas station, announced on Wednesday its plans to launch its first stores in Indiana and Kentucky. Wawa is located along the east coast, and offers various foods, beverages, coffee, gas and surcharge-free ATMs. Officials say the market launches in both states...
Kentucky included in multi-million dollar JUUL settlement

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky will receive more than $14 million from an e-cigarette company that violated the Commonwealth's consumer protection laws. The total settlement of $434.9 million has been split between 34 states, including, Kentucky, Indiana and Tennessee. The multi-million dollar agreement settles allegations that JUUL Labs, Inc. engaged...
Kentucky governor unveils changes to juvenile detention system

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday announced plans to revamp Kentucky's troubled juvenile detention system by assigning male teenagers to facilities based on the severity of their offenses. The new classification system — for male juveniles ages 14 and older — is aimed at enhancing safety in...
Kentucky state treasurer returns more than $150M in unclaimed property

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Scores of Kentuckians are missing out on massive amounts of money. Kentucky State Treasurer Allison Ball announced Monday she's returned $150 million in unclaimed property back to Kentuckians, more than any other treasurer in the state's history. Unclaimed property typically comes from payroll checks, safety deposit...
Supreme Court dedicating portrait of retired Justice Stumbo

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Supreme Court is dedicating a portrait of retired Justice Janet L. Stumbo. A public dedication ceremony is set for Tuesday afternoon in the Supreme Court Courtroom at the Capitol. The portrait by Kentucky artist Tona Barkley will hang in the corridors of the second floor of the Capitol, the Supreme Court said in a statement.
