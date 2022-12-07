Read full article on original website
Person Injured in Jamaica Plain Shooting: Boston Police
A shooting Saturday night in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood has left one person injured, police said. According to Boston police, the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries after being shot on Center Street. Police did not say what led up to the shooting or if there are any suspects. The shooting...
Pedestrian fatally struck in hospital parking lot in Salem
SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a 69-year-old Beverly woman was fatally struck by a vehicle in the patient pick-up area of the North Shore Physicians Group on Highland Avenue in Salem on Friday, officials said. Officers responding to a report of a woman struck by a car...
Alleged Faneuil Hall assailant confirmed to be Boston firefighter
Robert Buckley, 43, has been placed on paid administrative leave after pleading not guilty to assaulting and seriously injuring a 68-year-old man on Dec. 4. The Boston Fire Department confirmed that a Plymouth man who allegedly attacked a 68-year-old man at Faneuil Hall last week causing serious injuries is a city firefighter.
Police: Impaired driver arrested after fleeing crash in Hingham
HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Hingham police arrested a driver on an impaired driving charge after a crash in Hingham overnight. Police say the crash occurred at the Route 3 rotary on Friday. The driver allegedly fled from the crash but was arrested a short time later. There were no reported...
Police seeking suspect after woman stabbed while unloading vehicle in Roxbury
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help as they search for a suspect in connection with the stabbing of a 68-year-old woman in Roxbury on Thursday. Officers responding to a reported stabbing on Deckard Street found the woman injured, according to Boston police. She said she was attending to the belongings in the rear of her SUV when a man she didn’t know offered to help her before suddenly hitting her in the back of the head, sparking a struggle.
Student ‘loses it’ and smashes Red Line window after missing train
BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - A local university student is facing charges after smashing a Red Line train car window at Braintree Station Wednesday afternoon, according to MBTA Transit Police. The 24-year-old said he “lost it” after missing his train around 4 p.m. The student will be summoned to...
Worker, 58, Dies After 150-Foot Fall At Boston Construction Site: Police
A 58-year-old construction worker from Methuen has died after they fell 150 feet from a crane at a South Boston construction site, authorities said.The man was said to have collapsed or fallen from a platform at Conley Container Terminal, located at 700 Summer Street in Boston, just before 9:45 a.m…
2 teens arrested in connection with Dorchester shooting
BOSTON -- Two teens have been arrested in connection with a shooting that injured two men in Dorchester. Boston Police announced Saturday that a 17-year-old boy from Jamaica Plain and a 15-year-old boy from Mattapan are facing charges. Police responded to a shooting on Talbot Ave on Monday afternoon. The victims, a man in his 30's and a man in his 50's, according to the I-Team, were found injured and were taken to a local hospital. According to police, the teens were arrested separately on Friday afternoon. They are both charged with delinquent to wit; assault with intent to murder, delinquent to wit; unlawful possession of a firearm, delinquent to wit; unlawful possession of ammunition, delinquent to wit; firearm discharged within 500 feet of a dwelling and delinquent to wit; receiving stolen motor vehicle. The suspects will be arraigned in Suffolk County Juvenile Court. Their identities have not been released. As officers arrested the 15-year-old shooting suspect, they also arrested a 16-year-old from Whitman for having a loaded gun, police said. Boston city councilors listened to public feedback on gun violence at a meeting in Dorchester on Thursday night.
Investigation underway after workers overdose at Cambridge construction site
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after multiple workers suffered apparent overdoses at a construction site in Cambridge on Friday morning, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a report of overdoses involving construction workers at a construction site at Charles Park in Cambridge around noon found four workers...
Framingham Police Arrest Peabody Driver Stuck On Train Tracks
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested the driver of a vehicle struck on train tracks early Thursday morning, December 8. Police arrested at 12:57 a.m. Michael A Gutierrez, 42, of 54 Fulton Street of Peabody. “Police responded to a vehicle that was stuck on the train tracks,” said Framingham Police...
Missing Person from South Boston in 1979 – BPD is looking for information
Boston Police Department is looking for information regarding a missing person case in South Boston back in 1979. Joseph Patrick Breen was last seen on the evening of November 12, 1979. Anyone with information is asked to contact BPD Unsolved Square at 617-343-4470.
Hundreds of families ride 'North Pole Express' at Boston's South Station
BOSTON — A popular children's story came to life inside Boston's South Station on Sunday. Nearly a thousand families got to ride the "North Pole Express" train for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The holiday event is hosted by Keolis, the company that operates...
DA: Wellesley woman sentenced after running over, killing Needham teen
DEDHAM, Mass. — A Wellesley woman was sentenced to six months of jail time Friday on a motor vehicle homicide charge after running over and killing a Needham teen in 2018, according to the Norfolk DA’s office. According to a Friday statement from the Norfolk District Attorney’s office,...
Child with autism dropped off at wrong bus stop, found wandering East Boston streets
BOSTON — An East Boston mother is demanding answers after she says her 11-year-old daughter was dropped off at the wrong bus stop. Elizabeth Montanez’s daughter Olivia has autism and is an individualized education program, which requires door-to-door bus service. Montanez told Boston 25 News she was left...
Boston firefighter on administrative leave after allegedly attacking 68-year-old in Faneuil Hall
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston firefighter is on administrative leave after allegedly attacking and seriously injuring a 68-year-old man outside a Faneuil Hall restaurant early Sunday morning. Robert Buckley, 43, of Plymouth is charged with assault and battery on a person over 60 causing serious bodily injury. Judge James Coffey...
Suspect who brought loaded gun to Logan Airport sentenced
A man from Stoughton has been sentenced in connection with a security incident at Logan Airport last year.
Plymouth woman identified as driver killed in fatal wrong-way Duxbury crash
DUXBURY, Mass. — A Plymouth woman was killed during a fatal head-on, wrong-way collision in Duxbury Tuesday night, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office. According to the DA’s office, Janelle Sampey, 49, was driving north on the southbound lanes of Route 3 when she collided with...
