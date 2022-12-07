ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, MA

NECN

Person Injured in Jamaica Plain Shooting: Boston Police

A shooting Saturday night in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood has left one person injured, police said. According to Boston police, the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries after being shot on Center Street. Police did not say what led up to the shooting or if there are any suspects. The shooting...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Pedestrian fatally struck in hospital parking lot in Salem

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a 69-year-old Beverly woman was fatally struck by a vehicle in the patient pick-up area of the North Shore Physicians Group on Highland Avenue in Salem on Friday, officials said. Officers responding to a report of a woman struck by a car...
SALEM, MA
Boston

Alleged Faneuil Hall assailant confirmed to be Boston firefighter

Robert Buckley, 43, has been placed on paid administrative leave after pleading not guilty to assaulting and seriously injuring a 68-year-old man on Dec. 4. The Boston Fire Department confirmed that a Plymouth man who allegedly attacked a 68-year-old man at Faneuil Hall last week causing serious injuries is a city firefighter.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police: Impaired driver arrested after fleeing crash in Hingham

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Hingham police arrested a driver on an impaired driving charge after a crash in Hingham overnight. Police say the crash occurred at the Route 3 rotary on Friday. The driver allegedly fled from the crash but was arrested a short time later. There were no reported...
HINGHAM, MA
Turnto10.com

Crane worker dies at South Boston terminal

BOSTON, Mass. (WJAR) — A crane worker died while on the job in South Boston. Massachusetts State Police say a 58-year-old Methuen man was working on the Conley Terminal around 9:45 a.m. Friday morning when he either fell or collapsed from a platform. Officers say his jacket got caught...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police seeking suspect after woman stabbed while unloading vehicle in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help as they search for a suspect in connection with the stabbing of a 68-year-old woman in Roxbury on Thursday. Officers responding to a reported stabbing on Deckard Street found the woman injured, according to Boston police. She said she was attending to the belongings in the rear of her SUV when a man she didn’t know offered to help her before suddenly hitting her in the back of the head, sparking a struggle.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police: Multiple construction workers overdose at job site in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge Police confirm that officers, along with Cambridge firefighters and EMS workers, responded to a construction site at Charles Park around 11:55 a.m. Friday for reports of construction workers overdosing. Four construction workers were transported to the hospital after being treated on-scene. All four individuals were...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
CBS Boston

2 teens arrested in connection with Dorchester shooting

BOSTON -- Two teens have been arrested in connection with a shooting that injured two men in Dorchester. Boston Police announced Saturday that a 17-year-old boy from Jamaica Plain and a 15-year-old boy from Mattapan are facing charges. Police responded to a shooting on Talbot Ave on Monday afternoon. The victims, a man in his 30's and a man in his 50's, according to the I-Team, were found injured and were taken to a local hospital. According to police, the teens were arrested separately on Friday afternoon. They are both charged with delinquent to wit; assault with intent to murder, delinquent to wit; unlawful possession of a firearm, delinquent to wit; unlawful possession of ammunition, delinquent to wit; firearm discharged within 500 feet of a dwelling and delinquent to wit; receiving stolen motor vehicle. The suspects will be arraigned in Suffolk County Juvenile Court. Their identities have not been released. As officers arrested the 15-year-old shooting suspect, they also arrested a 16-year-old from Whitman for having a loaded gun, police said. Boston city councilors listened to public feedback on gun violence at a meeting in Dorchester on Thursday night.   
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Investigation underway after workers overdose at Cambridge construction site

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after multiple workers suffered apparent overdoses at a construction site in Cambridge on Friday morning, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a report of overdoses involving construction workers at a construction site at Charles Park in Cambridge around noon found four workers...
CAMBRIDGE, MA

