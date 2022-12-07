Read full article on original website
Family tribute to ‘devoted dad’, 38, after ‘smoking body covered in white powder’ found by cops in Wigan chemical alert
A GRIEVING family has paid tribute to a "devoted dad" who was found dead at his home. Liam Smith, 38, was also described as kind-hearted and the "life and soul of the party" as murder cops still try to identify a potentially hazardous substance found on him. Cops launched a...
A historic house, listed as the 'most remote' property in England, is going on sale for around $11.9 million
Skiddaw House in the Lake District in northwest England comes with around 3,000 acres of land, including three mountaintops, and was built in 1829.
BBC
Cost of living: Woman, 78, lives in bedroom to keep warm
A 78-year-old woman has described how she spends most of her time living in her bedroom because she cannot afford to heat the rest of her home. Audrey Roberts said she has been like this for years and is used to it, but this is the coldest she has known.
BBC
Boy, 17, took his own life after mother's death
A 17-year-old boy who had struggled with anxiety appears to have taken his own life following the death of his mother, a critical review has found. The boy - referred to only as AL by the Norfolk Safeguarding Children Partnership - died in January. The partnership's child safeguarding practice review,...
BBC
Women drugged victim with GHB - murder trial
A 33-year-old man was murdered after two women drugged him in his flat with the sedative GHB, a court heard. Saul Murray died in the early hours of 27 February in New Town Street, Luton. Luton Crown Court heard that one of the women made contact with the victim...
BBC
Mould has spread to my kids' toothbrushes - Salford mother
A mother said the mould is so bad in her rented flat it has spread to her children's beds, toys and toothbrushes. Kym Austin said her landlord Clarion Housing had treated her Salford flat three times but it "keeps coming back". She said she had to store their possessions in...
Gangs of youths throw fireworks at homes and police in shocking footage
Police have released footage of “large groups of youths” throwing fireworks at homes and cars in West Yorkshire on Bonfire Night.The incidents happened on the streets of Halifax on Saturday 5 November, the same evening a teenager died after falling through a greenhouse.At least 18 boys and men - aged between 12 and 23 - were arrested for their alleged involvement in the disorder, with shocking footage showing a number of fireworks let off in the direction of moving vehicles and residential homes.The investigation, launched by police in Calderdale, continues.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More UK's tallest living Christmas tree shines in West Sussex ahead of the holidaysBuffalo that escaped Ukraine zoo during shelling return after calves born in woodsGreta Thunberg continues climate rally away from Cop27
BBC
Coroner to write to Tesco after Conwy paddleboard death
A coroner plans to write to the UK government and Tesco to raise concerns over the safety of paddleboards. Emma Powell, 24, from Llandudno, died in July while out in the River Conwy estuary on a paddleboard sold by Tesco. Senior coroner John Gittins delivered a verdict of accidental death...
BBC
Cost of living: 'It upsets me that I rely on a food bank to eat'
Since September, 20-year-old Elijah Heyns has seen his bills triple, forcing him to live off £15 a week. Despite studying Level 3 Engineering at college in Southend in Essex full time whilst living independently, Elijah's age means his grant excludes free college meals. This has left Elijah increasingly dependent...
BBC
Zef Eisenberg: Racer's high-speed crash 'not survivable' inquest told
A fitness firm founder who was killed attempting a land speed record had taken one hand off the wheel to deploy a parachute, an inquest has heard. Millionaire Zef Eisenberg died during the attempt in a Porsche 911 Turbo at Elvington Airfield, near York, in 2020. He may have also...
BBC
Nottinghamshire aristocrats' unseen collection to go on display
Artworks and unusual objects collected over 400 years by an aristocratic family are to go on display. The items from the Portland Collection include rare Tudor and Jacobean portraits, jewellery and tapestries. The pieces will make up an exhibition which is to open at Welbeck Abbey, in Nottinghamshire, next year.
BBC
Ruthless gang smuggled 2,000 people, court hears
Five men have been jailed for a "ruthless" people-smuggling operation involving nearly 2,000 people. In one case nine people, including five children, were found in a distressed state in a lay-by after being brought from Europe in the back of a lorry. Manchester Crown Court heard most were ethnic Kurds...
BBC
Stannington: Major incident declared as homes still without gas
A council has declared a major incident as hundreds of homes in Sheffield wait for their gas supply to be restored. Residents in Stannington have been left without heating or cooking facilities since Friday when more than 400,000 litres of water from a burst pipe leaked into the gas main.
BBC
One killed in explosion at flats in Jersey
One person has died after an explosion at a block of flats in Jersey. About a dozen people are missing and two are being treated in hospital after the explosion on Pier Road in St Helier just before 04:00 GMT. Searches are under way and Chief of Police Robin Smith...
Major incident declared as thousands face cold snap without gas and temperatures to plummet to -10C
A “major incident” has been declared in Sheffield as thousands were left to brave freezing temperatures without gas in their homes.Engineers have been scrambling to restore supplies for five days now in parts of the South Yorkshire city after a burst water main damaged a gas pipe – sending hundreds of litres of water pouring into the network.Gas supplies were said to have been restored on Tuesday to around a quarter of those impacted, after some 2,000 homes in the Stannington area were hit by the outage on Friday.But with temperatures plunging below 0C overnight and thousands of people...
BBC
Man and woman die at scene of rural car crash
A man and a woman have died following a collision involving at least two vehicles. A red Ford Fiesta and a grey Toyota C-HR were involved in a crash in Scotts Hill in Southminster, Essex, at 12:45 GMT on Wednesday. The Toyota driver, a man in his 70s, and a...
Mysterious Egyptian Artifact Appears to Explode Soda and Change the Color of Water
What is going on here?
BBC
Wombwell: £1m cannabis factory found by police
A cannabis factory containing plants with an estimated value of more than £1m has been found by police. Officers located the drugs in an industrial unit on Hemingfield Road, Wombwell, on Sunday afternoon. Sgt Kev Jenkins, of South Yorkshire Police, said the discovery would have "a significant impact on...
Futurism
Residents Alarmed When Entire River Turns White
Something alarming happened in the south of England when an entire river mysteriously turned snow white, the BBC reports. Officials from the UK's Environment Agency (EA) say they're closing in on the cause: a contaminant being discharged into the waterways, though they declined to elaborate on the source or nature of the pollution.
BBC
Community venues open in Dudley and Telford to keep people warm
Almost 30 community venues in Telford are opening to help keep people warm during the winter. Telford and Wrekin Council said it has provided up to £100,000 for groups and venues to stay open for longer and provide warm, social spaces. In Dudley in the West Midlands a cafe...
