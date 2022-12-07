ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, MA

Rhapsody in Red: A Cooking Demo to take place Dec. 14 at Milton Public Library. On Wednesday, 12/14, at 7:00 p.m., enjoy the health benefits of cooking with cranberries via Zoom with local chef Connie Spiros! She will present another one of her wonderful online cooking classes called: “Rhapsody in Red: A Cooking Demo,” so feel free to just watch via Zoom or you can also cook alongside Connie.
Christmas Cheers at the Eustis Estate to take place December 18. Sunday, December 18, 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Eustis Estate, 1424 Canton Avenue, Milton, MA 02186. Enjoy a magical evening of music and holiday cheer at the Eustis Estate. Explore the 1878 mansion, which has been lavishly decorated for Christmas, while live holiday music fills the halls. Advance tickets are required. Refreshments, wine, beer, and cider are included with your ticket.
Milton girls hockey team excels at sportsmanship during Weymouth game. Mollie Naughton, Milton Youth Hockey president, recently commended the Milton Girls U14 A team for their display of sportsmanship this past week. During a game with Weymouth Youth Hockey, the Weymouth goalie was hurt and could not continue playing. Down...
