Rhapsody in Red: A Cooking Demo to take place Dec. 14 at Milton Public Library. On Wednesday, 12/14, at 7:00 p.m., enjoy the health benefits of cooking with cranberries via Zoom with local chef Connie Spiros! She will present another one of her wonderful online cooking classes called: “Rhapsody in Red: A Cooking Demo,” so feel free to just watch via Zoom or you can also cook alongside Connie.

MILTON, MA ・ 2 HOURS AGO