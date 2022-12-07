Read full article on original website
On the Farm: Trappers deal with Virginia’s predator problem
MASON COVE, Va. (WFXR) — Predation on livestock, poultry, and crops costs U.S. farmers millions of dollars every year. That cost is passed on to consumers when they buy food. As predator numbers have risen in Virginia, especially coyotes, the number of farm animals has risen, too. Some farmers have turned to trappers to help […]
WSLS
Gov. Glenn Youngkin announces $20 million in funding for ‘Operation Bold Blue Line’
RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced $20 million awarded by the Criminal Justice Services Board for funding local and state criminal justice programs in Virginia. “Today’s grant funding provides Bold Blue Line with resources for Virginia localities to address violent crime through a combination of comprehensive law enforcement, prosecutorial, and community-based initiatives, as well as providing much-needed equipment and technology for law enforcement training academies in Virginia,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.
4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Inside Nova
For sale: Private island on Maryland's Eastern Shore
There’s a private island for sale in Berlin, Maryland – and you don’t even need a boat to get there. Connected by its own bridge in the Eastern Shore’s Saint Martins by the Bay community, the 4-acre island features a 4,000-square-foot house and panoramic water views. The list price is $1.75 million. Take a look.
shoredailynews.com
VMRC adopts MOU for menhaden fishing
The Virginia Marine Resources Commission adopted a Memorandum of Understanding with Omega Protein for menhaden fishing in the Chesapeake Bay at its meeting on Tuesday. Menhaden fishing has been a perennial issue in Virginia for several years. The drama was rekindled over the summer following a series of fish spills by trawlers working for the Reedville based company, which spoiled beaches at Kiptopeke and Silver Beach on holiday weekends.
WSET
'Internet for All:' Virginia gets $6.2M to bring high-speed service throughout the state
WASHINGTON D.C. (WSET) — Virginia has received its first "Internet for All" grants, according to the Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA). On Thursday, it was announced that Virginia is receiving $6,222,051.95 in funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, signed by President Biden, to plan...
2 Cannabist dispensaries have opened in Virginia within the past 2 months
Columbia Care has opened two Cannabist medical marijuana dispensaries in Virginia within the past two months. The most recent grand opening occurred this week on Dec. 7 with Cannabist Williamsburg opening its doors at 409 Bypass Rd.
orangeandbluepress.com
$1,691 SNAP Benefits Will Be Loaded Next Week For Eligible Residents in Virginia
The state of Virginia extended its SNAP benefits and an amount of $1,691 will be loaded onto the EBT cards of eligible residents. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits is one of the aids that millions of Americans enjoy across the country. However, not all states participate in this program and the amount that each American receives depends on the state where they lived.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia electron rocket launch visible to residents of East Coast Tuesday night
An electron rocket will be launched from Virginia Space’s Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport on Wallops Island on Tuesday night. The launch was originally scheduled for Friday, Dec. 9, but was pushed back due to inclement weather. The 59-foot-tall rocket will lift off from the Launch Complex 2 between 6 p.m....
4 Great Burger Places in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Virginia that are highly praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In Virginia
Mashed compiled a list of the best restaurant chain in every US state. Here's the top choice for Virginia.
Virginia has a data center problem
Actually, Virginia has several data center problems. One seems like a good problem to have, at least if you are a locality looking to attract business. Data centers pay a lot of local taxes while requiring little in the way of local services, and the steady buildout has supported thousands of construction jobs across the […] The post Virginia has a data center problem appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Virginia
Virginia is one of the original 13 colonies and known as the “birthplace of America” having the first permanent settlement, Jamestown. The varied landscape of the state has a little of everything from the Appalachian Mountains to the Atlantic Ocean coastline. The Chesapeake Bay is on the eastern border and major rivers like the Potomac, Rappahannock, York and James all flow through the state. Some of those rivers are so wide you would think they are lakes, but there are plenty of good sized lakes scattered throughout Virginia.
CDC Map: Metro Richmond remains medium; masks now urged for 10 Va. localities
Masking is recommended for 10 localities in Virginia and Metro Richmond remains medium, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
shoredailynews.com
Youngkin announces $67.5 CDC Grant for public health infrastructure in Va
RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that the Commonwealth of Virginia received more than $67.5 million from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to support public health infrastructure. The five-year grant will help increase the public health workforce, improve organizational systems and modernize data infrastructure. “As...
WAVY News 10
Foreclosures on the rise in Virginia: How homeowners can prepare
WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Foreclosures on the rise in Virginia: How homeowners …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. “Lights, Camera, Holiday!”: Annual Suffolk Holiday …. The parade will start at 7 p.m. and residents can expect some road closures in the downtown area. According to a...
Taps is played around the world. It was written in Virginia.
Berkeley Plantation in Charles City County was the site of the first Thanksgiving, home to President William Henry Harrison, and the birthplace of Taps.
Virginia to display first nativity scene in front of state capitol building
For the first time in memorable history, a nativity scene will be displayed in front of the Virginia State Capitol this holiday season.
Central Virginia will officially have a new slaughterhouse, some nearby residents are worried
On Tuesday, Dec. 6, the Goochland County Board of Supervisors officially gave the greenlight to H.G. Meats to open a meat-processing facility in the county. However, not all members of the community look forward to the project's development.
shoredailynews.com
Exmore man calls for changes to menhaden rules
We are writing to you, as the manager of the VMRC Fisheries Division, to add our support to the many voices that have recommended and lobbied for the cessation of Menhaden harvesting in the Virginia portion of the Chesapeake Bay (herein referred to as “the Bay”). It is...
