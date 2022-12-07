Read full article on original website
ktoe.com
Kwik Trip Bend of the River Festival Returns to MSU Campus This Fall
Minnesota State University Athletics received a $50,000 check from this year’s Kwik Trip Bend of the River Fall Festival organizers, a portion of which will be used to support scholarships for student-athletes. In addition, it was also announced that a contract is in place for the festival to return to the campus of Minnesota State University this Fall. The event is scheduled for Saturday, September 16, 2023 and other details including this year’s music line-up and an on-sale date for tickets will be announced soon.
ktoe.com
Blue Earth County Library Invites You to a Winter Wonderland with the Mankato Symphony Orchestra
The Blue Earth County Library System (BECLS) is delighted to host a special performance by the Mankato Symphony Orchestra at the Blue Earth County Library in Mankato on Saturday, December 10 at 1pm. The orchestra will perform their Winter Wonders interpretation of the “See, Hear, Play: Music” program, which is designed for young listeners to discover and learn about the history, purpose, and joy of classical music.
ktoe.com
Emerald Ash Borer Confirmed in the City of Mankato
Mankato-Emerald Ash Borer (EAB), an invasive species, has been confirmed in the City of Mankato for the first time. Infested trees were discovered by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) as part of a routine tree survey. View a Minnesota EAB status map. Residents are encouraged to watch for signs...
