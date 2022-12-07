Minnesota State University Athletics received a $50,000 check from this year’s Kwik Trip Bend of the River Fall Festival organizers, a portion of which will be used to support scholarships for student-athletes. In addition, it was also announced that a contract is in place for the festival to return to the campus of Minnesota State University this Fall. The event is scheduled for Saturday, September 16, 2023 and other details including this year’s music line-up and an on-sale date for tickets will be announced soon.

MANKATO, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO