Rep. Laura Hall, Rep. Anthony Daniels honored at annual Legislative Conference of the National Black Caucus of State Legislators

MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – Two State Representatives were honored by the National Black Caucus of State Legislators (NBCSL) during their 46th Annual Legislative Conference in Las Vegas.

Rep. Laura Hall (D-Madison) , who is the District 19 representative, was recognized as the President-elect. Alabama House Minority Leader Rep. Anthony Daniels (D-Madison) was recognized as a Regional Legislator of the Year.

Alabama House Democratic Caucus chair, Rep. Barbara Drummond (D-Mobile), said of Rep. Hall, “the moment I knew that Rep. Laura Hall would assume the presidency of the National Black Caucus of State Legislators, I was Alabama proud. She represents excellence, intellect and class. She is an Alabama jewel, moving our state forward; and now she sits at the helm of a national policy-making organization, a testament to the greatness that lies in Alabama.”

According to their website , the NBCSL is a premier organization that represents and serves the interest of African American state legislators. More than 700 members represent more than 60 million Americans. It serves as a national network, advocate and catalyst for public policy innovation, information exchange and joint action on critical issues affecting African Americans and other marginalized communities.

