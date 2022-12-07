Read full article on original website
Man who crashed into bridge was wanted for luring in Cass County
FARGO (KFGO) – Assistant Cass County State’s Attorney Ryan Younggren says the man who suffered serious injuries after crashing into the Fargo walkover bridge last week was wanted for a felony crime of luring a minor. The crash happened just hours after a warrant was signed for the...
North Dakota, Minnesota State Patrol report crashes due to weather conditions
BUXTON, N.D. (KFGO) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol has been responding to crashes up and down I-29 today due to the icy conditions, including a semi-truck rollover northbound near Buxton just after 8 a.m. Lieutenant Troy Hischer was on the scene. “It was a semi with tandem trailers...
9:00 a.m. UPDATE: I-94 re-opens in N.D.
BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation and North Dakota Highway Patrol re-opened Interstate 94 eastbound and westbound lanes from Dickinson to Fargo on Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. The interstate was closed all night, Tuesday into Wednesday, due to blowing and accumulating snow, poor visibility, and...
Two semi-trucks destroyed in West Fargo fire
WEST FARGO (KFGO) – Two semi-trucks were destroyed in a fire in West Fargo. Firefighters responded around 10 p.m. Tuesday to 714 12th Avenue Northwest and found the semis, parked next to a building, engulfed in flames. Crews were able to get the fire out quickly. The trucks are...
Fire destroys truck in East Grand Forks
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (KFGO) – A truck loaded with shredded paper has been destroyed by fire in East Grand Forks Wednesday morning. Fire crews responded to a call at 1029 8th Avenue NE just after 7 a.m. for a truck on fire on a street. When crews arrived, the truck was fully engulfed in flames.
Valley City woman arrested for stealing vehicle, found with keys to others
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KFGO) – A Valley City woman is in jail in Jamestown after police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle. Police located the stolen vehicle north of the initial location. The vehicle was stopped in the alley. Officers arrested the woman. 36-year-old Heidi Hendricks had 2...
Fargo Police use stolen laptop to help track down driver of stolen vehicle
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police say a laptop left inside a stolen vehicle helped officers track down the thief. Sunday night, officers responded to a call of a stolen vehicle that had been left unattended with the engine running. The owner said the laptop was still transmitting its location...
Jury finds man guilty in kidnapping, witness tampering case
FARGO (KFGO) – A jury has convicted a Fargo man of kidnapping and attempted witness tampering in U.S. District Court. 31-year-old Sharmake Abdullahi kidnapped a woman at gunpoint in October 2021 as she was driving in Fargo. Prosecutors say he forced her to drive him to a Gate City...
Moorhead Police arrest burglar Sunday night at southside home
MOORHEAD (KFGO) – Moorhead police arrested a man Sunday around 10 p.m. after he broke into a home in the 1500 block of 2nd Avenue South. Police say the homeowner confronted the burglar, retrieved a gun he had, and called police to report the break-in. Police told the man to leave the house. Officers arrived and arrested 25-year-old Hartavious Akers for burglary.
City of Fargo narrows field for city administrator, interviews set for Friday
FARGO (KFGO) – The City of Fargo announced their list of candidates for the next city administrator and will begin in-person interviews Friday. Kenneth Haskin, Pat Oman, James Puffalt, and Michael Redlinger will interview with the selection committee at Fargo City Hall beginning at 7 a.m. Haskin currently serves...
Underpass project, lack of city assistance lead Moorhead businesses to relocate to Fargo
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) – More than a dozen Moorhead businesses are being displaced by MnDOT’s 11th Street Underpass project, which is scheduled to break ground next year. The new underpass will run under two busy railroad tracks with the goal of improving safety and mobility in Moorhead. Mayor...
Wet, heavy snow making cleanup difficult
FARGO (KFGO) – Six inches of snow has already fallen in the Fargo-Moorhead area and with more on the way, Fargo Public Works is doing what they can to keep up. A light layer of ice formed before the snow started to fall and, with temperatures hovering right around freezing, the snow that did fall has been wet and heavy.
NDSCS and M State-Fergus Falls with NJCAA Football All-Americans
(KFGO/KNFL) The 2022 NJCAA Division III Football All-America Teams were announced today. Selections were made by the NJCAA Football Committee. NDSCS had three first-team selections, while M State-Fergus Falls had four players chosen to the first team. M State also had three second-team selections, while NDSCS had two second-team members.
