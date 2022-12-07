ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
prestigeonline.com

Donald Trump: Net worth and all the properties he owns

It is widely known that former US President Donald Trump is a rich man and has a net worth of a few billions. However, media reports have often hinted at Trump exaggerating his wealth. On 15 November, the Republican leader announced that he will contest the US presidential elections in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheStreet

Elon Musk Announces His Choice for President

Elon Musk has already made his choice for the 2024 presidential election. After having voted Democrat in the last three presidential elections, the billionaire has already announced that, in two years, he will vote for the Republican candidate. The question remains for which Republican candidate when former President Donald Trump...
FLORIDA STATE
Rolling Stone

Elon Musk Keeps Taking Twitter Advice From Right-Wing Trolls

One week after taking Twitter private in a $44 billion deal, Elon Musk tweeted that the social media giant “needs to become by far the most accurate source of information about the world,” describing this as “our mission.” Many were quick to point out that just days earlier, he’d shared a conspiracy theory from a right-wing fake news site about the brutal attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, in the couple’s San Francisco home.
WISCONSIN STATE
Rolling Stone

Roger Stone Thanks Elon Musk for Reinstating His Twitter Account

Notorious political operator and Trump ally Roger Stone, banned from Twitter in 2017 for threatening CNN reporters, on Wednesday announced his triumphant return to the platform. “I have just been informed that my personal Twitter account has been reinstated,” Stone wrote, adding that he would talk about it on a livestream of his show The Stone Zone. “I’m BAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAACK,” he further bragged, attaching a photo of himself striking the V-for-Victory pose most often associated with his one-time boss and political mentor Richard Nixon. The livestream, aired on Lindell TV, opened with a commercial for far-right conspiracy theorist and businessman Mike...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Architectural Digest

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s Oceanfront Miami Condo to Be Listed for $18.8 million

According to the NY Post, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s 7,000-square-foot unit in Miami’s super luxe Arte building will be put up for sale next year. The family has been renting the seven-bedroom spread in Surfside since leaving Washington D.C. right after Joe Biden became president in early 2021. The offer price for the luxury digs is said to be set at $18.8 million.
MIAMI, FL
Daily Beast

The Real ‘White Lotus’ Hotel Is Now Everyone’s Dream Vaca Spot, and Staff Are Loving It

It’s safe to say that the second season of The White Lotus has many of us yearning for a glamorous Italian getaway, preferably one at the Sicilian resort where it was filmed. The slow burn of the hit HBO murder mystery is alluring all by itself, but only the most disciplined viewer could fail to be swept away by the rustic charm of the hotel where it’s filmed: the San Domenico Palace in the hilltop town of Taormina, on the eastern coast of the Italian island.
Daily Beast

Singaporean Artist ‘Devastated’ After Plagiarism Suit Tossed Over ‘Insufficient Originality’

A Singaporean photographer’s claim of plagiarism over what she called a near-identical copy of her work was dismissed by a Luxembourg court in an “absurd” ruling over its “insufficient originality” this week, her lawyer told local outlets. In a Twitter statement, Zhang Jingna, the U.S.-based plaintiff, said she was “devastated” by the decision, writing that it set “a dangerous precedent” for European copyright law. The ruling comes six months after she first accused Jeff Dieschburg, an art student in Luxembourg, of copying a photograph she’d taken for a 2017 Harper’s Bazaar Vietnam cover. Dieschburg’s portrait, which Zhang claimed was an uncredited version of her work, was put up for sale after winning a prize at a state-supported biennale earlier this year. “Am I crazy or is this insane,” Zhang wrote in an Instagram caption alongside a side-by-side image of the two works in June, clarifying that she was “happy” to allow students to reference her work, “as long as it’s not for official portfolios, commercial gain, and always credited.” Zhang’s attorney, Vincent Wellens, confirmed to a Luxembourg news outlet that they would appeal the ruling.

