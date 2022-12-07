Read full article on original website
Elon Musk's 2-year-old son ran around Twitter's office and played with toys while his dad talked to advisors about moderation, report says
Two-year-old X Æ a-Xii, Musk's first child with Grimes, ran round the room while Musk and his advisors met with Yoel Roth, per The Washington Post.
Triggered by Musk, CBS News announces it’s suspending all Twitter activity out of ‘abundance of caution’
CBS Evening News reported that the network is suspending all of its Twitter activity due to "caution" over the "uncertainty" caused by Elon Musk's management.
A Twitter executive said she's been working more than 75 hours a week because Elon Musk fired so many people
Twitter VP Sinead McSweeney said Elon Musk fired and rehired staff "with no apparent logic" and was leading them "in an unorthodox manner."
Liberals fume as Elon Musk gives independent journalist Bari Weiss unprecedented access for Twitter Files 2
Critics took aim at Twitter owner Elon Musk and independent journalist Bari Weiss over a report that he has given her unprecedented access to the company's systems.
Elon Musk’s tweet confirms he’s added staff beds at Twitter HQ—but insists he’s just helping ‘tired employees’
San Francisco city officials are preparing a site inspection.
Mike Lindell says he'll drop 'everything' and fly to lobby Elon Musk in person to unban him from Twitter
"I want to show him the evidence of why Twitter kicked me off," Lindell told Insider on Tuesday night.
prestigeonline.com
Donald Trump: Net worth and all the properties he owns
It is widely known that former US President Donald Trump is a rich man and has a net worth of a few billions. However, media reports have often hinted at Trump exaggerating his wealth. On 15 November, the Republican leader announced that he will contest the US presidential elections in...
Elon Musk Announces His Choice for President
Elon Musk has already made his choice for the 2024 presidential election. After having voted Democrat in the last three presidential elections, the billionaire has already announced that, in two years, he will vote for the Republican candidate. The question remains for which Republican candidate when former President Donald Trump...
Elon Musk's Twitter reveal suggests Jack Dorsey was 'blindsided' by Hunter Biden story censorship: Devine
New York Post columnist Miranda Devine sounded off on the tranche of Twitter information being released by Elon Musk and journalist Matt Taibbi late Friday.
Elon Musk keeps bringing in new people to Twitter, like enthusiastic interns, cousins, and even Bari Weiss
Elon Musk has owned Twitter for about five weeks. Already, he has made massive changes and upended norms of corporate hiring and access.
Musk declares New York Times ‘lobbying firm for far left’ after reportedly ignoring ‘Twitter Files’ story
Twitter owner Elon Musk called The New York Times a "lobbying firm for far left politicians" on Saturday after it was charged with ignoring the "Twitter Files" revelations.
Elon Musk Keeps Taking Twitter Advice From Right-Wing Trolls
One week after taking Twitter private in a $44 billion deal, Elon Musk tweeted that the social media giant “needs to become by far the most accurate source of information about the world,” describing this as “our mission.” Many were quick to point out that just days earlier, he’d shared a conspiracy theory from a right-wing fake news site about the brutal attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, in the couple’s San Francisco home.
Hunter Biden laptop repairman touts vindication after Musk's bombshell Twitter report: 'I knew the whole time'
The Hunter Biden laptop repairman touted vindication after Musk revealed an internal effort by Twitter to censor the New York Post’s bombshell story by labeling him a hacker.
Within Hour, Millions Answer Elon Musk's Twitter Poll on Reinstating Trump
Musk lifted bans on three other users Friday who had been suspended this year. Trump has been banned from Twitter since January 2021.
Elon Musk Brings Adorable Son X, 2, To Twitter Headquarters & Shares Rare Photo
Take your kid to work day! Elon Musk had son X Æ A-12, 2, as his sidekick while visiting Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters on Thursday, Dec. 8. The tech CEO shared a photo of his toddler with Twitter followers, giving people a rare look at his son with singer ex-girlfriend Grimes.
Roger Stone Thanks Elon Musk for Reinstating His Twitter Account
Notorious political operator and Trump ally Roger Stone, banned from Twitter in 2017 for threatening CNN reporters, on Wednesday announced his triumphant return to the platform. “I have just been informed that my personal Twitter account has been reinstated,” Stone wrote, adding that he would talk about it on a livestream of his show The Stone Zone. “I’m BAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAACK,” he further bragged, attaching a photo of himself striking the V-for-Victory pose most often associated with his one-time boss and political mentor Richard Nixon. The livestream, aired on Lindell TV, opened with a commercial for far-right conspiracy theorist and businessman Mike...
