Local agencies assist in nabbing burglary suspects

Two burglary suspects are behind bars in the Navarro County Justice Center after they were caught in Fairfield last week.

The suspects allegedly broke into a convenience store recently on Interstate 45 in Navarro County. They were caught in Fairfield on Nov. 30.

The Navarro County Sheriff’s Office obtained information on the burglary investigation, which led NCSO Detectives to the 100 block of W. Reunion Street in Fairfield. NCSO Detectives, along with Deputies from the Freestone County Sheriff’s Office, located and apprehended the two suspects that were suspected to be involved in a smash and grab style burglary at the I-45 Quick Stop located in the 16000 block of IH 45 West in Navarro County.

The suspects were found to be in possession of numerous vape devices that were stolen from the store. The suspects were charged with Burglary of a Building and taken back to the Navarro County Justice Center.

Further investigation of this case could lead to additional charges. Fairfield ISD law enforcement also was involved in the investigation.