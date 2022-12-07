Lady Lions get ready for district play

Teague girls’ basketball took a 56-39 loss to China Spring Tuesday for their final non-conference game of the season.

The Lady Lions’defense was on full display to start the game as sophomore Bethanah Owens and junior Linsey Satterwhite broke up the game with two back-to-back steals. Teague jetted out to a 26-23 lead at the half.

With Lions star Jolee Haley in foul trouble, the Cougars regrouped and came out strong behind the arc.

“Three-pointers really made a difference in the game…(but) some girls got some valuable experience,” head coach Lawrence Gullette said. “It’s one of those things that might cost us a little bit, but was still a teaching tool.”

The team is now 3-7 as it headed into its first district matchup against defending state champs Fairfield on the road on Tuesday.

“The biggest thing is to just make them uncomfortable throughout the game,” Gullette said. “We’re not going to look at it as if they’re celebrities, we’ll treat them like every other team on any given night.”

Teague competes in the Fairfield Tournament today through Saturday.