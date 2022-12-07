Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Yankees "Working On Something Big" - What That Could BeAnthony DiMoro
Millions of dollars for NY as part of new food program: Contact now if you need moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
Change is coming: New wage laws in NY could help you earn more moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to now get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
Plans For IKEA Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergNew York City, NY
Related
Amazing diner dubbed New Jersey’s most ‘charming retro’ eatery
There are so many wonderful things New Jersey is known for and, among them is the fact that we are the diner capital of the world. It seems that everywhere you turn, there is a diner in the Garden State, but it's not just a diner. It's an awesome diner.
New Jersey’s Restaurant With The Best Nachos In The State Is Revealed
No matter where you go in New Jersey, you're bound to find a restaurant that offers great nachos, but one foodie website has determined the one restaurant that has the best nachos in the entire state. There's no doubt that we are used to having the best in many different...
New Jersey’s Best Luncheonette Is So Remote, You’ve Probably Never Heard Of It
This is supposedly one of the best places to get a bite to eat in the Garden State, and odds are you haven't heard of it!. Let me ask you this; how much do you know about the Pine Barrens?. It's probably the biggest ecosystem in New Jersey and between...
Major Publication Puts The Spotlight On An Awesome Small New Jersey Town
We are always thrilled when a great New Jersey town gets some national attention. It's even better when the accolades come from a well-known major publication. This time around, the amazing New Jersey town is included in a list of 60 towns all across the nation that this publication believes is worth a trip to, according to msn.com.
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Restaurants in Mount Laurel NJ
- Whether you are looking for a steakhouse, a fast food place, or something more upscale, the best restaurants in Mount Laurel, NJ, has something to offer you. Located in Mount Laurel, NJ, Ristorante Al Fresco is an Italian-centric restaurant with authentic Italian-style cooking. This restaurant is family-friendly, and you can bring your wine. The menu features simple dishes, and they are prepared to order. You may also enjoy the restaurant's lunch specials. Cozy, unassuming Italian BYOB with lunch specials & comfort-food staples like veal Marsala.
Experts Say This Is New Jersey’s Most Underrated Attraction
It’s pretty hard to be an attraction here in New Jersey and fly under the radar. Tons of people visit and enjoy the Garden State, and those of us who live here, we’re not exactly good at keeping secrets. So how can an attraction in New Jersey land in the “underrated” category?
One of My Favorite Italian Restaurants in Ocean County, NJ Made the Best of List
When we mention Italian, everyone has their favorite. It's like anything else, Italian is so popular in New Jersey. Italian food is my husband's absolute favorite and we've been to this restaurant several times in Ocean County. When I bring up this restaurant in Brick, everyone says it's the best...
Escaped Dog Swims Across Hudson River From New York to New Jersey
On a sunny Saturday afternoon, New York City resident Ellen Wolpin decided it was the perfect time to get a new harness for her 6-month-old Leonberger Bernese mix puppy, Bear. As her developmentally disabled son Zack’s seizure-service dog, it was imperative that Bear stay close by at all times, and the harness he had was far too large for him.
Historic Holmdel, NJ location cleared for filming of TV special
Television and film production has been ramping up in New Jersey over the past several years. Interest in the Great Garden State continues to grow for multiple production companies, which is great news for the state. Netflix, for example, wants to move into the former Fort Monmouth location and build...
A puppy escaped from his collar in New York City. He swam across the Hudson River and ended up in New Jersey.
A service dog from New York City got loose and took a long solo journey – swimming across the Hudson River and ending up in New Jersey. Bear the service dog got out of his collar when something spooked him on Saturday. He ran 30 blocks and jumped in the river that sits between New York and northern New Jersey.
5 Delicious New Jersey Barbecue Spots Too Tasty To Skip
Barbecue is a big deal in my house, and whenever a list comes out claiming to have found the best of the best in the state, I'm all ears. And New Jersey is no joke when it comes to barbecue, there are so many great places to get either some pulled pork, ribs, or brisket.
Wawa opens two more New Jersey stores
As part of a previously announced expansion, Wawa has christened two more stores in the Garden State, one in Hamilton and one in Orange. The new store in Orange continues the chain’s expansion into the northern part of the state; its base of operations is in the South Jersey/Philadelphia region.
Mystery solved – What caused the ground to shake in NJ on Monday
The mystery of what caused the ground to shake in South Jersey on Monday has been solved. Military aircraft were flying about three miles off the Atlantic Coast, and the U.S. Navy is confirming some of those aircraft were traveling at super-sonic speeds. Sonic booms can be created when an...
The One Exciting City You Must Visit in New Jersey is at the Shore
I think when you ask most people to think of big Northeast cities they will usually mention cities like Philadelphia, New York, and Boston. New Jersey doesn't really have the big city name recognition. Our state is small (geographically) and our cities are not known as big names in America. This doesn't take away from our cities and which are the best to visit here in the state.
Is ‘Dave & Buster’s’ coming to the Bridgewater Commons Mall?
Bridgewater Commons has had great development throughout the years and now, according to Patch, some gaming and/or an entertainment complex could be making its way to the mall. The article gives a breakdown of a Township Council meeting where an ordinance was introduced to allow “establishments for games, entertainment, and/or...
This Amazing Town Has Been Named The Coolest In All Of New Jersey
New Jersey has some of the most beautiful small towns in America, and maybe even the world. Is it even possible to choose just one as the coolest in New Jersey?. It turns out that is exactly the question one website, Far & Wide, wanted to answer, so they came up with a mega-list of the coolest small town in every state in the nation.
5 totally awesome model railroads to visit in N.J. during the holidays (PHOTOS)
Enjoying our photo galleries? NJ.com is offering a new benefit to subscribers: Free, high-res photo downloads — as well as the option to purchase keepsakes at a 50% discount. In some households where Christmas is celebrated, presents aren’t the only items tucked under the Tannenbaum. For many families,...
A Popular New Jersey Grocery Store Recalls This Holiday Product
Great, here's one more thing to have to worry about during the busiest time of the year. It seems like we are more and more frequently hearing about recalls. Just a few days ago, there was a recall announced for Weiss sea salt ice cream because coconut was accidentally added to a batch.
Say it isn’t so! Best ice cream shop in NJ closing after 88 years
It was a golden age in NYC when Bischoff’s ice cream first opened its doors. It was the late 1800s when things were fancy schmancy and people got dressed up to go out for ice cream. When you walked into an ice cream place back then it was all...
Beloved New Jersey Ice Cream Shop Closing After 88 Years In Business
New Jersey and ice cream go together like peanut butter and jelly, it just makes sense. In the summer, there's nothing better than grabbing a couple of scoops from Hoffmans, Iceberg, or Poppy's and going for a walk while the sun sets. Even in the winter, ice cream is just...
105.7 The Hawk
Toms River, NJ
17K+
Followers
19K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0