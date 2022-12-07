TPD to conduct Shop With a Cop

Time to spread the joy of Christmas cheer to someone in need.

This year, the Teague Police Department is doing something different.

In past years, TPD has conducted the Blue Santa Program to help provide Christmas for underprivileged youths in the community.

This year, TPD has elected to help underprivileged youths differently.

TPD is excited to announce that it will take underprivileged youths with them to shop for their Christmas gifts!

Officers of the department will team up with a child and help them shop for their gifts this year, and hopefully making the experience more individualized for the children.

Distribution of collections jars to area businesses has already begun.

TPD asks that residents search their couches, back seats of cars, washing machines, or anywhere else where they can find loose change and drop that unused currency into the collection jars to help make a child’s Christmas better.

TPD is also available to receive cash donations at the police department between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, or by contacting any on-duty officer.

All donations will be used for the purposes of purchasing only items for the “Shop with a Cop” event.

Families in need may stop by the police department and complete an application for assistance if they would like to join in this event. Application can be obtained at City Hall or the Police Department.

Please return completed applications to the police department for processing.