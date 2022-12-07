Montgomery County Public Schools sent out the following community message from MCPS Medical Officer Patricia Kapunan on Friday, December 9:. I am reaching out to make sure students, staff, and families are aware of a very dangerous trend in substance use affecting our community. Synthetic opioids, specifically illegally made fentanyl, are increasingly responsible for overdoses and overdose deaths. In 2021, over 70% of all overdoses in Montgomery County were fentanyl related including substances laced with fentanyl or substances that look like something else (e.g., Xanax, Adderall, Percocet, or oxycodone) but had fentanyl in them. MCPS continues to work diligently alongside local government authorities and community partners on a comprehensive and coordinated approach to this dangerous epidemic.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO