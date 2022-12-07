ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

DC News Now

Washington County welcomes new Drug Court graduation class

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Addiction can be a hard thing for anyone to break without the proper resources. Washington County’s second Drug Court graduation showed just how impactful it can be for those looking for a change. “Drug courts are part of the problem-solving court system and their specialty dockets that are […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Montgomery Council Seeks Applicants for Montgomery County Planning Board

Deadline for applications is January 13, 2023, at 5 pm. The Montgomery County Council is currently seeking applicants to fill three upcoming vacancies on the Montgomery County Planning Board. In October 2022, the County Council appointed five temporary acting Planning Board members. All members serve until their successors are appointed.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

High school student advocates block Rockville street for social housing, tenant protection

Twenty high school students marched to Montgomery County government headquarters Wednesday afternoon to hand-deliver a letter to county officials requesting increased social housing and tenant protections. Students gathered in downtown Rockville’s Veterans Plaza at 1:30 p.m. Police blocked the road as they marched up Jefferson Street carrying handmade signs reading...
ROCKVILLE, MD
Baltimore Times

Erica Griswold Takes Oath in Historic Milestone as Anne Arundel Register of WillsCounty Celebrates Swearing-in of First Black Elected to Post in the 246 Year History of the Office

December 5, 2022 (Annapolis, Maryland)— The Anne Arundel County Register of Wills Office announces the swearing-in of Erica Griswold as its 29th leader and first African American to ever assume the post in its 246-year history. The public ceremony was held in the historic Anne Arundel Circuit Court with the oath administered by the Clerk of Court and witnessed by Griswold’s family, friends, and several current office staff members on Monday, December 5, 2022.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

County Executive Elrich Is Holding Hybrid Forums to Seek Input on FY 2024 Operating Budget, With Next One on Monday, Dec. 12, in Germantown

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, the County’s regional services offices and community partners are hosting hybrid forums to seek input on the Fiscal Year 2024 Operating Budget. The next forum, emphasizing priorities of the senior community, will be conducted from 7-8:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, at the BlackRock Center for the Arts in Germantown. Residents can attend most forums in person or view them via the internet.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

MoCo Rec Center Memberships Will Be Free For County Residents in 2023

Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County Recreation Center membership passes will be free for County residents in 2023. Starting Jan. 3, a free pass will provide access to fully equipped fitness rooms, open gym (drop-in) activities and game rooms at any community recreation center during regularly scheduled hours. The free pass does not include access to aquatic centers. For aquatic center pass information and prices, visit Aquatic Passes – Department of Recreation – Montgomery County, Maryland (montgomerycountymd.gov).
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Weekly Message from the County Executive Marc Elrich

This week I began my second term as County Executive, and we have a new and historic County Council. This is the most diverse County Council we have ever had with six women, two black members, two Latino members and our first openly LGBTQ+ Council president, Evan Glass. I look forward to working with every member of the 20th Montgomery County Council on many pressing issues and challenges.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Longer winter break for Montgomery County students next year

Winter break is getting a little longer for students in Maryland’s Montgomery County. The new calendar for Montgomery County Public Schools for the 2023-2024 school year includes an 11-day winter break, which is one day longer than the current calendar, and five early release days, which is three fewer.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

30 Baltimore-area businesses receive $1.8 million in Project Restore funds

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan this week announced awards for 376 businesses through Project Restore, an economic recovery initiative that provides financial incentives for small businesses to revitalize vacant retail and commercial spaces. A total of 376 businesses in all 23 counties and Baltimore City will receive $24.5 million through...
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Urgent Message from the MCPS School System Medical Officer Concerning Synthetic Opioids, Especially Fentanyl

Montgomery County Public Schools sent out the following community message from MCPS Medical Officer Patricia Kapunan on Friday, December 9:. I am reaching out to make sure students, staff, and families are aware of a very dangerous trend in substance use affecting our community. Synthetic opioids, specifically illegally made fentanyl, are increasingly responsible for overdoses and overdose deaths. In 2021, over 70% of all overdoses in Montgomery County were fentanyl related including substances laced with fentanyl or substances that look like something else (e.g., Xanax, Adderall, Percocet, or oxycodone) but had fentanyl in them. MCPS continues to work diligently alongside local government authorities and community partners on a comprehensive and coordinated approach to this dangerous epidemic.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
meritushealth.com

Meritus Medical Center Vice President and Chief Health Officer recognized at December 6 ceremony

Annapolis, Md. (December 6, 2022) – Leadership Maryland announced today that Dr. Douglas "Doug" A. Spotts '22, Vice President and Chief Health Officer at Meritus Medical Center, has completed the professional development program dedicated to building a better Maryland by harnessing the strength of its local business and community leaders. Leadership Maryland honored Spotts, a resident of Hagerstown, and the entire Class of 2022 at its 29th annual graduation ceremony held December 6 at the Hilton Baltimore BWI Airport. As a graduate, Spotts is now a member of Leadership Maryland’s powerful alumni network, consisting of more than 1,300 esteemed leaders from all industries and regions of the state.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland state lawmakers representing Baltimore City and surrounding counties

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY. Sen. James C Rosapepe (D): (410) 841-3141, (301) 858-3141, jim.rosapepe@senate.state.md.us. Del. Benjamin S. Barnes (D): (410) 841-3046, (301) 858-3046, ben.barnes@house.state.md.us. Del. Mary A. Lehman (D): (410) 841-3114, (301) 858-3114, mary.lehman@house.state.md.us. Del. Joseline A. Pena-Melnyk (D): (410) 841-3502, (301) 858-3502, joseline.pena.melnyk@house.state.md.us. District 30. Sen....
BALTIMORE, MD

