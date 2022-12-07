Read full article on original website
Prince George’s school board may soon choose new leadership
Former and current board members have accused board chair Juanita Miller of misconduct in office, and other infractions. The post Prince George’s school board may soon choose new leadership appeared first on Maryland Matters.
WTOP
Fairfax Co. Supervisor Penny Gross announces retirement after 27 years
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. In an emotional announcement, Fairfax County Supervisor Penny Gross of the Mason District said she will retire when her term is up at the end of next year.
WTOP
3 complaints target 35 books in Frederick County school libraries
A push to remove as many as 35 books from public school libraries in Frederick, Maryland, has prompted the creation of a committee to examine the issue — and nearly 1,000 people have signed up to take on the task. The list of challenged books is posted online. The...
bethesdamagazine.com
Former State’s Attorney’s candidate eyeing vacant District 14 delegate seat in Annapolis
Bernice Mireku-North, who finished second in a four-candidate race in the Democratic primary for the county’s state’s attorney earlier this year, is now running again — this time, to fill a vacancy in the House of Delegates’ 14th District. The seat will be vacated by Eric...
Washington County welcomes new Drug Court graduation class
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Addiction can be a hard thing for anyone to break without the proper resources. Washington County’s second Drug Court graduation showed just how impactful it can be for those looking for a change. “Drug courts are part of the problem-solving court system and their specialty dockets that are […]
mocoshow.com
Montgomery Council Seeks Applicants for Montgomery County Planning Board
Deadline for applications is January 13, 2023, at 5 pm. The Montgomery County Council is currently seeking applicants to fill three upcoming vacancies on the Montgomery County Planning Board. In October 2022, the County Council appointed five temporary acting Planning Board members. All members serve until their successors are appointed.
bethesdamagazine.com
High school student advocates block Rockville street for social housing, tenant protection
Twenty high school students marched to Montgomery County government headquarters Wednesday afternoon to hand-deliver a letter to county officials requesting increased social housing and tenant protections. Students gathered in downtown Rockville’s Veterans Plaza at 1:30 p.m. Police blocked the road as they marched up Jefferson Street carrying handmade signs reading...
Baltimore Times
Erica Griswold Takes Oath in Historic Milestone as Anne Arundel Register of WillsCounty Celebrates Swearing-in of First Black Elected to Post in the 246 Year History of the Office
December 5, 2022 (Annapolis, Maryland)— The Anne Arundel County Register of Wills Office announces the swearing-in of Erica Griswold as its 29th leader and first African American to ever assume the post in its 246-year history. The public ceremony was held in the historic Anne Arundel Circuit Court with the oath administered by the Clerk of Court and witnessed by Griswold’s family, friends, and several current office staff members on Monday, December 5, 2022.
mocoshow.com
County Executive Elrich Is Holding Hybrid Forums to Seek Input on FY 2024 Operating Budget, With Next One on Monday, Dec. 12, in Germantown
Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, the County’s regional services offices and community partners are hosting hybrid forums to seek input on the Fiscal Year 2024 Operating Budget. The next forum, emphasizing priorities of the senior community, will be conducted from 7-8:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, at the BlackRock Center for the Arts in Germantown. Residents can attend most forums in person or view them via the internet.
mocoshow.com
MoCo Rec Center Memberships Will Be Free For County Residents in 2023
Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County Recreation Center membership passes will be free for County residents in 2023. Starting Jan. 3, a free pass will provide access to fully equipped fitness rooms, open gym (drop-in) activities and game rooms at any community recreation center during regularly scheduled hours. The free pass does not include access to aquatic centers. For aquatic center pass information and prices, visit Aquatic Passes – Department of Recreation – Montgomery County, Maryland (montgomerycountymd.gov).
mocoshow.com
Weekly Message from the County Executive Marc Elrich
This week I began my second term as County Executive, and we have a new and historic County Council. This is the most diverse County Council we have ever had with six women, two black members, two Latino members and our first openly LGBTQ+ Council president, Evan Glass. I look forward to working with every member of the 20th Montgomery County Council on many pressing issues and challenges.
WTOP
Longer winter break for Montgomery County students next year
Winter break is getting a little longer for students in Maryland’s Montgomery County. The new calendar for Montgomery County Public Schools for the 2023-2024 school year includes an 11-day winter break, which is one day longer than the current calendar, and five early release days, which is three fewer.
CBS News
North Point State Park trail loop named after former Maryland governor's chief of staff
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has dedicated a half-mile trail loop at North Point State Park to the former chief of staff for former Governor Robert Ehrlich Jr. according to state officials. The trail loop is named after Baltimore native and resident Steven Kreseski who worked for three years...
Nottingham MD
30 Baltimore-area businesses receive $1.8 million in Project Restore funds
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan this week announced awards for 376 businesses through Project Restore, an economic recovery initiative that provides financial incentives for small businesses to revitalize vacant retail and commercial spaces. A total of 376 businesses in all 23 counties and Baltimore City will receive $24.5 million through...
Stimulus update: Maryland teachers getting $1,000 Christmas bonus in nine days
Employees at a school district in Maryland can expect some extra pocket cash ahead of the Christmas holiday.
mocoshow.com
Urgent Message from the MCPS School System Medical Officer Concerning Synthetic Opioids, Especially Fentanyl
Montgomery County Public Schools sent out the following community message from MCPS Medical Officer Patricia Kapunan on Friday, December 9:. I am reaching out to make sure students, staff, and families are aware of a very dangerous trend in substance use affecting our community. Synthetic opioids, specifically illegally made fentanyl, are increasingly responsible for overdoses and overdose deaths. In 2021, over 70% of all overdoses in Montgomery County were fentanyl related including substances laced with fentanyl or substances that look like something else (e.g., Xanax, Adderall, Percocet, or oxycodone) but had fentanyl in them. MCPS continues to work diligently alongside local government authorities and community partners on a comprehensive and coordinated approach to this dangerous epidemic.
meritushealth.com
Meritus Medical Center Vice President and Chief Health Officer recognized at December 6 ceremony
Annapolis, Md. (December 6, 2022) – Leadership Maryland announced today that Dr. Douglas "Doug" A. Spotts '22, Vice President and Chief Health Officer at Meritus Medical Center, has completed the professional development program dedicated to building a better Maryland by harnessing the strength of its local business and community leaders. Leadership Maryland honored Spotts, a resident of Hagerstown, and the entire Class of 2022 at its 29th annual graduation ceremony held December 6 at the Hilton Baltimore BWI Airport. As a graduate, Spotts is now a member of Leadership Maryland’s powerful alumni network, consisting of more than 1,300 esteemed leaders from all industries and regions of the state.
Committee to map out new vision for White Marsh Town Center
A new task force is set to map out a new vision for White Marsh Town Center, especially the struggling White Marsh Mall
wypr.org
Councilman Ryan Dorsey will introduce a charter amendment to repeal voter approved term limits
A Baltimore City councilman will introduce a charter amendment to repeal Question K, a ballot measure passed overwhelmingly in November that limits City Hall officials to two terms in office. Should 3rd District Councilman Ryan Dorsey’s charter amendment receive approval from the council and mayor, the earliest it would appear...
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland state lawmakers representing Baltimore City and surrounding counties
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY. Sen. James C Rosapepe (D): (410) 841-3141, (301) 858-3141, jim.rosapepe@senate.state.md.us. Del. Benjamin S. Barnes (D): (410) 841-3046, (301) 858-3046, ben.barnes@house.state.md.us. Del. Mary A. Lehman (D): (410) 841-3114, (301) 858-3114, mary.lehman@house.state.md.us. Del. Joseline A. Pena-Melnyk (D): (410) 841-3502, (301) 858-3502, joseline.pena.melnyk@house.state.md.us. District 30. Sen....
