Montgomery County, TX

KHOU

1 in custody after high-speed chase ends in NW Houston

HOUSTON — At least one person was taken into custody Wednesday after leading police on a high-speed chase through northwest Houston. The chase ended in the Acres Homes area near the intersection of West Gulf Bank and West Montgomery roads. According to Houston police, the driver of a black...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Man found shot to death in northwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON — A man was found shot to death in northwest Houston Wednesday night, police said. According to the Houston Police Department, the man was found with a gunshot wound to the head near a gas station in the 8900 block of Veterans Memorial Drive, which is near 249 and the North Freeway.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Several people injured, one critically, when church bus flips in east Harris County, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Several people were injured Sunday when a church bus flipped on its side in east Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Gonzalez tweeted about it just after 1 p.m. but said the crash happened around noon at an apartment complex on Uvalde Road just south of Wallisville Road. Gonzalez said the bus was transporting people from church service.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Harris County constable deputies need help identifying porch pirate targeting subdivision in Tomball

TOMBALL, Texas - Authorities need your help finding a porch pirate seen on camera taking packages in a Tomball subdivision. According to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman, officers were called to a home Monday in the 16000 block of Maplewick Dr. That's where they received surveillance video showing an unidentified woman abruptly taking a package right off the front porch.
TOMBALL, TX
wtaw.com

Two Bryan Residents Among Three Killed In A Crash In Centerville

A car that crashed into a tree in Centerville Saturday during the midnight hour killed three people and critically injured a fourth. DPS identifed those who died as the driver, 20 year old Andrew Resendez of Bryan, and two passengers, 20 year old Whitney Escobar of Bryan and 22 year old Jairus Johnson of Houston.
CENTERVILLE, TX
KHOU

KHOU

Houston, TX
