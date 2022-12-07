Read full article on original website
1 in custody after high-speed chase ends in NW Houston
HOUSTON — At least one person was taken into custody Wednesday after leading police on a high-speed chase through northwest Houston. The chase ended in the Acres Homes area near the intersection of West Gulf Bank and West Montgomery roads. According to Houston police, the driver of a black...
KHOU
Man found shot to death in northwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A man was found shot to death in northwest Houston Wednesday night, police said. According to the Houston Police Department, the man was found with a gunshot wound to the head near a gas station in the 8900 block of Veterans Memorial Drive, which is near 249 and the North Freeway.
2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Montgomery County (Montgomery County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident in Montgomery County on Sunday. The crash happened on State Highway 105 near Walker Road at around 10:30 a.m.
Man arrested for DWI with 3 kids in the car near IAH has previous drunk driving charges, Pct. 4 says
The 29-year-old reportedly blew a 0.13 and 0.12 BAC on a breathalyzer. The Texas legal limit is 0.08. Deputies said he was already out on bond for a previous DWI offense.
Suspect fires gunshots inside 7-Eleven after woman would not talk to him, HCSO says
The suspect was trying to talk to a woman but became upset when she wasn't engaging. That's when he got a gun from his car and shot inside the store, authorities say.
2 killed in violent head-on crash in Montgomery County, officials say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — The rain may be partly to blame for a deadly crash in Montogomery County, according to officials. It happened at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on State Highway 105 near Walker Road. Fire officials said they had to close down SH 105 for several hours after...
Investigation underway after explicit images shown in Harris County courtrooms
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Explicit images were shown in several Harris County courtrooms Tuesday morning. Officials are calling it a "zoom bombing incident." The county's court officials said in a statement that "the incidents were quickly reported to court administrative staff, and the feeds were immediately shut down." This...
Brothers help pull kids to safety after church bus flips on its side
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — More than a dozen people are recovering after being injured in a church bus crash last weekend. It happened around noon on Sunday along Uvalde Road near Wallisville Road in northeast Harris County. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the bus was taking people home after service at Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
mocomotive.com
2 dead, 1 injured after head-on collision in north Montgomery County, authorities say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – A head-on collision in north Montgomery County left two people dead and another critically hurt early Sunday, according to authorities. It happened after 1 a.m. along State Highway 105 near South Walker Road between Cut and Shoot and Cleveland. Investigators said the driver of a…
Several people injured, one critically, when church bus flips in east Harris County, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Several people were injured Sunday when a church bus flipped on its side in east Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Gonzalez tweeted about it just after 1 p.m. but said the crash happened around noon at an apartment complex on Uvalde Road just south of Wallisville Road. Gonzalez said the bus was transporting people from church service.
KSAT 12
Small church bus carrying 25 people flips over in Houston, several injured, sheriff says
HOUSTON, Texas – A small church bus carrying 25 people flipped over near an apartment complex in Houston, sending many to area hospitals, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened around 1 p.m. Sunday at 90 Uvalde Road. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez,...
fox26houston.com
Harris County constable deputies need help identifying porch pirate targeting subdivision in Tomball
TOMBALL, Texas - Authorities need your help finding a porch pirate seen on camera taking packages in a Tomball subdivision. According to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman, officers were called to a home Monday in the 16000 block of Maplewick Dr. That's where they received surveillance video showing an unidentified woman abruptly taking a package right off the front porch.
wtaw.com
Two Bryan Residents Among Three Killed In A Crash In Centerville
A car that crashed into a tree in Centerville Saturday during the midnight hour killed three people and critically injured a fourth. DPS identifed those who died as the driver, 20 year old Andrew Resendez of Bryan, and two passengers, 20 year old Whitney Escobar of Bryan and 22 year old Jairus Johnson of Houston.
2 men, woman arrested after trying to steal building materials from construction site, deputies say
Deputies say they arrested two men and a woman who were trying to steal from a construction site in northwest Harris County. But that's not all they found while searching their vehicle.
cw39.com
2 teens shot, 1 dead in attempted robbery at north Harris County gas station, HCSO says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Harris County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting that left one young man dead and another in critical condition. It happened at 5 p.m. on Sunday evening at a gas station on 19835 Kenswick Drive. Deputies say they found two teens shot and they believe...
Video: Robber snatches envelope from man returning home from bank in Memorial Park area
HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division is asking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted in an aggravated robbery of a resident in front of his home in October. This happened on Oct. 11 at about 2:30 p.m. outside of a home on West...
Argument leads to woman's deadly shooting in Spring Branch area, Houston police say
Some sort of argument erupted and multiple gunshots were fired, according to officers at the scene. An investigation is underway.
inforney.com
Man killed by troopers was hauling 250 lbs of cocaine, caused multiple crashes, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. - Before he was shot and killed by a Louisiana State Trooper beside Interstate 10 near downtown Baton Rouge late Thursday night, a man driving a car filled with nearly 250 pounds of suspected cocaine took police on a cross-parish chase that caused multiple hit-and-run crashes, officials say.
Cy-Fair firefighter shocked while fighting fire at mobile home
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Cy-Fair firefighter was taken to a hospital after being shocked at the scene of a mobile home fire on Sunday. Cy-Fair Fire Department officials said it happened just before 6 p.m. on Saddlewood Drive in the Katy Country Estates subdivision. The firefighter was taken...
Westbound traffic back to normal after deadly crash blocks North Loop at North Main, HPD says
Drivers traveling through the area were forced to travel through the scene in one lane Friday afternoon.
KHOU
