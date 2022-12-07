ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Forecast: Sunshine mixed with a few sprinkles

By Meteorologist Jesslyn Ferentz
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oWqdB_0jaDUMaX00

Happy Wednesday to you!

High pressure is still in control today and will dominate our weather pattern.

Temperatures will start out in the low to mid 60s and will heat up quickly again by lunchtime into the low to mid 80s.

Sunglasses will be a must today, with lots of sunshine! However, this afternoon our rain chances bump up a little for our inland communities. A few sprinkles or a shower or two could work in around lunchtime. Overall though, expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

For the rest of the week, the high pressure will still have a hold on south Florida and will keep us nice and dry into the weekend. Mostly sunny skies with temperatures ranging in the low to mid 80s.

Have a wonderful day!

Comments / 0

Related
ABC7 Fort Myers

Forecast: Mild days, comfortable nights this week

It turned out to be quite a nice Monday, with high temperatures just shy of 85° across Southwest Florida. A ridge of high pressure is the reason why we were mostly sunny this afternoon. High pressure remains around our area for the next few days. Tonight, as the high...
ABC7 Fort Myers

More Explores: Joshua Citrus, Inc.

Their fresh citrus packages make great Christmas gifts! Plus, they ship nationwide! You can give the gift of a taste of Florida to family and friends up north. At the grove stand, find stocking stuffers at Joshua Citrus, like jams, marmalade, muffin mixes, and so much more!. On Saturdays at...
FLORIDA STATE
ABC7 Fort Myers

Florida beach erosion uncovers wooden ship from 1800s

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. (AP) — Severe beach erosion from two late-season hurricanes has helped uncover what appears to be a wooden ship dating from the 1800s which had been buried under the sand on Florida’s East Coast for up to two centuries, impervious to cars that drove daily on the beach or sand castles built by generations of tourists.
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

Things to do in SWFL this weekend

If you haven’t made up your mind on what to do this weekend, there are plenty of options! Eric Raddatz of Florida Weekly is here to take us through the best bets. She was forced to reschedule due to Hurricane Ian, but Reba is finally coming to Southwest Florida with a performance at Hertz Arena on Saturday, December 10th. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. with the show kicking off at 7:30 p.m.
FLORIDA STATE
ABC7 Fort Myers

Backstage Pass: Agatha Christie’s murder mystery masterpiece, “And Then There Were None”

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA — In Agatha Christie’s most chilling whodunnit, ten strangers are summoned to a remote island by a mysterious host. Upon arrival, bad weather maroons the group making them easy targets for foul play. When one of the guests turns up dead, the remaining visitors find themselves in a beat-the-clock game of life and death as they attempt to unravel their connections and identify the villainous culprit.
FLORIDA STATE
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy