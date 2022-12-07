Read full article on original website
What the heck is going on with these double-neck guitars?
From unique string configuration combinations to a double-sided space-saving body design, Busuyi's double-necks are up there with the wildest guitar designs of all time. Double-neck guitars are nothing new. Indeed, some of modern music’s biggest electric guitar heroes have all dabbled with doubles, which are effectively expanded guitar designs that provide the user unfiltered access to both six-string and 12-string configurations.
Dunable launches the Minotaur, an all-new guitar model built for “maximum ergonomic comfort”
Boasting a double-cut body shape with horns like its namesake mythical beast, the Minotaur comes in a host of different configurations, with Grover hardware as standard. Southern California’s Dunable Guitars has unveiled its latest electric guitar model, the Minotaur. With DNA rooted in the company’s Moonflower model – which...
Meet the FloraVolt, a fruit-powered guitar pedal
Effects innovator Mattoverse has given fans a sneak peek of its latest project: an effects pedal powered by fruit and vegetables, (tentatively) named the FloraVolt. Details on the pedal are still very light, but it offers a simple 1/4” in and out connection and a single footswitch to engage the circuit. There’s also a floating drip plate, which protects the pedal from any fruit juice spills.
Why the Collings OM2H is beloved by so many acoustic fingerstylists
With fans including Keith Richards, Julian Lage and Robert Earl Keen, this compact, sweet-sounding orchestra model acoustic is a bona-fide modern classic. Numerous talented guitar builders have called Texas home over the years. Houston’s Robin Guitars offered various electric guitars until 2010. Austin’s Mark Erlewine has made custom instruments for...
MXR Duke of Tone review
What’s not to like about this pedal? Anyone wanting to buy into the whole King of Tone thing can now do so instantly. If you want a versatile and transparent boost or drive pedal that you can neatly slot into any setup, it’s no sweat with this particular Duke.
