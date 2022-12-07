Crazy Tube Circuits seeks to channel Klon Centaur and Dumble tones with its two-sided Unobtanium overdrive

Read full article on original website
Guitar World Magazine
Guitarists argue the chord Prince Harry is fretting in a new Netflix trailer is, in fact, a complex jazz voicing
UK newspaper The Metro (opens in new tab) has highlighted a recent image of Prince Harry playing guitar saying it suggests that the former Royal “has some practising to do”. The photograph, of Harry sat next to Meghan Markle, guitar in hand, has been released to promote his...
Guitar World Magazine
Wolfgang Van Halen has inspired EVH Gear to release 24-fret and hardtail versions of its Eddie-inspired 5150 Series guitars
The new models – which will be joined by Fujigen EVH Signature guitars – will drastically alter the DNA of Eddie Van Halen’s original Kramer 5150 axe. Wolfgang Van Halen and his EVH co-runner Matt Bruck recently sat down with Guitar World to discuss what electric guitars the brand has in store for future releases – a topic of conversation that teased the arrival of some boundary-pushing axes for the firm.
Guitar World Magazine
What the heck is going on with these double-neck guitars?
From unique string configuration combinations to a double-sided space-saving body design, Busuyi's double-necks are up there with the wildest guitar designs of all time. Double-neck guitars are nothing new. Indeed, some of modern music’s biggest electric guitar heroes have all dabbled with doubles, which are effectively expanded guitar designs that provide the user unfiltered access to both six-string and 12-string configurations.
Guitar World Magazine
Harley Benton pays tribute to Keith Richards’ Fender “Micawber” Telecaster with $253 ash-bodied model
The TE-53KR BL nods to the Rolling Stones guitarist's '50s Fender Tele, which was the force behind some of the band's biggest open-tuning tracks. Not too long ago, Harley Benton sought to tempt Jim Root fans by unveiling the JA-20HH Active SBK – a stealthy, $166 offset that looked to be modeled after the Slipknot axeslinger’s Fender Jazzmaster signature guitar.
Guitar World Magazine
Meet the FloraVolt, a fruit-powered guitar pedal
Effects innovator Mattoverse has given fans a sneak peek of its latest project: an effects pedal powered by fruit and vegetables, (tentatively) named the FloraVolt. Details on the pedal are still very light, but it offers a simple 1/4” in and out connection and a single footswitch to engage the circuit. There’s also a floating drip plate, which protects the pedal from any fruit juice spills.
NME
Internet guitar sensation Sophie Lloyd talks Iron Maiden-inspired single and touring with Machine Gun Kelly
Internet sensation and Machine Gun Kelly’s live guitarist Sophie Lloyd has released her new solo single ‘Do Or Die’. Check out it below along with our interview with Lloyd. ‘Do Or Die’ is the first “big” release from guitarist Sophie Lloyd and is taken from her upcoming...
Guitar World Magazine
From six-string chess matches to Christmas shred, Blues Lawyer and beyond: here are this week's essential guitar tracks
From six-string chess matches to Christmas shred, Blues Lawyer and beyond: here are this week's essential guitar tracks
Guitar World Magazine
An intrepid guitar researcher has assembled an exhaustive list of 100 alternate tunings – and he's just getting started
An intrepid guitar researcher has assembled an exhaustive list of 100 alternate tunings – and he's just getting started

Those tunings would probably include Drop D, DADGAD, any open-chord tuning variant such as Open C and Open E, and – for some more adventurous souls – the DGCGCD Rain Song tuning.
webisjericho.com
Slipknot’s Tortilla Man Detained By Security During Show (w/Video)
Slipknot is currently winding down the year with shows in Mexico and South America. Earlier this year, the band released a photo of Tortilla Man promoting a Reddit AMA. His identity? Multi-instrumentalist Michael Pfaff, who previously played keyboards with Slipknot’s Shawn “Clown” Crahan in the band Dirty Little Rabbits. He’s also a member of the Iowa-based duo The Snacks.
Guitar World Magazine
Kayla Kent – a YouTuber heralded for nailing Dimebag Darrell’s playing style – has already learned one of Zakk Wylde’s live Pantera solos
The Kramer-wielding shredder tackled Wylde's take on the Cowboys From Hell solo, which he performed during Pantera's first show in 21 years last week. Exactly one week ago, a newly reformed Pantera – featuring Black Label Society axeman Zakk Wylde and Anthrax’s Charlie Benante – performed their first show in 21 years.
Guitar World Magazine
Blink-182’s Tom DeLonge returns to Fender as he unveils new single-pickup Starcaster design
After two decades with Gibson, Tom DeLonge looks to be returning to Fender as he unveils a radical new Starcaster electric guitar from the California guitar giant. In a new post on Instagram, DeLonge shared a picture of a sticker-plastered single-pickup Starcaster semi-hollow design, heralding it as “blink-182 guitar 2.0” and a work in progress.
Guitar World Magazine
MXR Duke of Tone review
What’s not to like about this pedal? Anyone wanting to buy into the whole King of Tone thing can now do so instantly. If you want a versatile and transparent boost or drive pedal that you can neatly slot into any setup, it’s no sweat with this particular Duke.
Guitar World Magazine
Joe Satriani called it the worst record he ever made, but his debut EP featured his most innovative work
In 1984, Satch released his first solo recording: a wild five-track effort that used the electric guitar for everything – even drums. We all know Joe Satriani as the electric guitar innovator who put instrumental shred on the map and taught some of the brightest talents to emerge from the ’80s and ’90s. Yet his earliest solo efforts – recorded long before Surfing with the Alien made him a household name in the guitar world – show another, more esoteric side to the guitar god, and one many fans may not be familiar with.
Guitar World Magazine
That time a priceless 145-year-old Martin acoustic was smashed on the set of a Quentin Tarantino film
A mix-up on set meant that Kurt Russell ended up destroying an 1870s parlor guitar on loan direct from the Martin Museum while filming The Hateful Eight – but the story doesn't end there. For guitarists, it was one of the biggest gear-related scandals in recent memory – one...
Someone Swapped Metallica’s Vocals on ‘Lux Aeterna’ With ‘Hit the Lights’
Early response to Metallica's latest single, "Lux Æterna," had already included some comparison to "Hit the Lights," the signature Metallica song that opens 1983's Kill 'Em All. Now, one inventive fan has combined the two tracks — they mixed Metallica singer James Hetfield's lead vocals from "Hit the Lights"...
Guitar World Magazine
Hear Steve Vai channel his biker-rock side on newly-released track, Busted
Featuring the late Johnny “Gash” Sombrotto on vocals, the song – recorded in 1991 – appears on the forthcoming Vai/Gash album. Last month, Steve Vai announced the release of Vai/Gash, an album he recorded in 1991 with his friend, the late Johnny “Gash” Sombrotto.
6 Best Vocal Microphones for Home Recording
I have tried virtually every hot new microphone introduced over the last thirty years much to the chagrin of my long-suffering wife. So I can recommend with great confidence the models chosen below. They were picked due to their excellence, versatility, durability, fidelity, and value. Hopefully, this will give you a good start in your journey to make better recordings according to your budget.
Guitar World Magazine
Miki Berenyi details the songwriting tension that fueled Lush's landmark '90s releases and the twice-broken Gibson 12-string that helped define her sound
British band Lush were part of the so-called “shoegaze” roster of early '90s bands, along with other outfits such as My Bloody Valentine, Ride and Chapterhouse. As with many genre offshoots, the groups involved perhaps shared an attitude rather than an overarching sonic philosophy, but nonetheless the scene birthed several classic albums, including Lush’s own 1992 shimmery dream pop LP, Spooky.
