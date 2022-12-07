Read full article on original website
Calhoun County highway crash claims the life of El Dorado man
CALHOUN COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — A crash in Calhoun County claimed the life of an El Dorado man this week. On Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, the Arkansas State Police responded to a crash on Highway 167. Authorities learned that 41-year-old Charles E. Sellers was driving a 2007 Honda on the highway when he attempted to […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Monroe hit-and-run crash leaves woman injured; driver jailed
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 9, 2022, the Monroe Police Department was dispatched to a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian and vehicle at the intersection of 2nd Street and Winnsboro Road. North of the intersection, officers found a Black female victim on the ground in the right-hand lane.. The victim was unconscious and suffered […]
Car search outside Monroe bar leads to arrest of man and woman; two minors inside vehicle
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 9, 2022, between the hours of 11:00 PM and 2:00 AM of December 10, 2022, a Monroe Police Department officer was working off duty at Sippers Bar in Monroe. Around 1:36 AM, officers noticed a suspicious Toyota Highlander parked in front of the bar. Officers saw that the vehicle […]
Calhoun woman dies in fatal crash, authorities confirm
CALHOUN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, December 8, 2022, shortly after 11:30 PM, Louisiana State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash that occurred on U.S. Highway 80 west of Laney Crocker Road. Authorities confirmed that the crash claimed the life of 30-year-old Samantha F. Simon of Calhoun, La. Authorities’ investigation revealed that a 2007 Chevrolet […]
16-year-old El Dorado teen arrested after overnight shooting; led police on high-speed chase
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, December 6, 2022, the El Dorado Police Department were led on a high-speed chase after a 16-year-old boy fled a shooting scene where dozens of gunshots were fired, according to El Dorado News-Times. Prior to the chase, an El Dorado police officer reportedly heard gunshots while conducting a […]
Four-vehicle Ouachita Parish crash claims the life of Rayville man
OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, December 8, 2022, shortly after 6:30 AM, Louisiana State Police responded to a four-vehicle crash that took place on Louisiana Highway 139 at Trichel Road in Ouachita Parish, La. The crash claimed the life of 70-year-old Louis E. Higgins of Rayville, La. According to authorities, a 2013 Toyota Camry, […]
Monroe Police identify suspect in Park Avenue shooting
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (12/10/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On December 10, 2022, the Monroe Police Department identified the suspect of the shooting that took place on the 600 block of Park Avenue. According to police, the suspect is Scyler Miller and he is wanted for two counts of Attempted Second-Degree […]
Man’s body found dumped in Pine Bluff; suspect still on loose
A body dumped in Pine Bluff over a month ago has been ruled a murder, putting Jefferson County investigators into gear.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Victim reports car taken by acquaintance
Two men were arrested by Ruston Police during the investigation of a car taken from the owner without permission. On Monday, RPD officers responded to a King Avenue residence where the victim said she woke up Monday morning to find her keys and vehicle were missing. She called a possible suspect, Jhirrell Harris, 31, of Ruston who said he had the car.
Monroe Police Department apprehend Monroe man carrying stolen Ace Hardware items
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 9, 2022, the Monroe Police Department took 47-year-old Robert Goston into custody. The arrest took place around 3:06 AM on Dilling Street in Monroe, LA. Prior to the arrest, officers were given security footage from the keyholder of Ace Hardware after a burglary occurred at the establishment. Authorities saw […]
magnoliareporter.com
Clark County brothers Arkansas Farm Family of the Year
Huneycutt Farms in Arkadelphia has been named the 2022 Arkansas Farm Family of the Year. The honor was announced at a luncheon in Little Rock honoring the county and district Farm Families of the Year. Brothers Ted and Steve Huneycutt have been farming for 35 years. Ted and his wife,...
KNOE TV8
West Monroe Chief of Police set to retire
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A public information officer for West Monroe’s police department says their chief is retiring. Chief Jeff Terrell will be retiring sometime next year in 2023 after working at the dept. since 1990. There’s no word yet on who will be the next Chief of...
3 suspects arrested after theft investigation, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office confirm
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, December 9, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that their investigation into recent thefts of delivered packages to residences in Ouachita Parish, La. has led to the arrest of three suspects: Thomas Bradley Davidson, Austin Adams, and Courtney McCurdy. […]
KNOE TV8
2 injured in shooting in Monroe’s Garden District
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Police responded to a shooting Friday evening at the corner of Park Ave. and Maple St. in Monroe that left two people injured. One witness said they heard multiple gunshots and then saw several police vehicles and ambulances headed towards the Garden District. Police say the...
Monroe Police release more details on fatal crash that took place near the Pecanland Mall
UPDATE (12/07/2022; 1:23 PM) (KTVE/KARD) — On December 7, 2022, at 1:23 PM, Monroe Police confirmed that an adult male was the victim of the fatal crash that took place on Interstate 20 near the Pecanland Mall in Monroe, La. According to police, the crash is under investigation and a toxicology report is pending. MONROE, […]
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases steady in region
Columbia and Lafayette counties had no new COVID-19 cases on Friday, but numbers were up slightly in Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases:...
Monroe man accused of scaring hospital staff and patients; advised deputies he goes where God tells him to go
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 8, 2022, a deputy of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was informed by St. Francis Medical Center’s security team that 42-year-old Salvadore A. Campagna was yelling and scaring patients and staff in the parking lot for three hours. According to […]
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas incorporations for the week ended Tuesday, December 6
South Arkansas incorporations and related actions by county for the week ended Tuesday, December 6, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State. Reinstatement, Team Arklatex LLC, Mason Edward Harding, 269 El Dorado Road, Magnolia filed 11/29/22. Certificate of Organization, Dorothy's Diner LLC, Denae Gillentine, 117 East Main St., Magnolia...
lincolnparishjournal.com
K-9 finds drugs on traffic stop
A local man was arrested Monday about noon after he was stopped for a traffic violation and drugs were found during a search. Deputy S. Carr of the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office saw a vehicle backing down La. Highway 33 near La. 3072. The vehicle was halfway on the shoulder and halfway in the southbound lane of the highway.
