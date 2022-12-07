Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
China and Russia creeping further into West as major Latin American nations reject the US
Soon after Brazil’s leftist former president, Luiz Inácio “Lula” da Silva, secured a non-consecutive third term in October, the White House rushed to embrace the incoming government. With the addition of Brazil, a new bloc of Latin American countries that were once reliable U.S. partners will now be governed by presidents determined to expand ties with China, Russia, and Iran.
msn.com
Oil price collapse: Saudis, Russians rush to market’s rescue, 2 weeks early
Investing.com -- There are another two weeks to go for the OPEC+ meeting, but the Saudis and Russians have decided not to sit back and let the market collapse continue. In an urgent response to a Wall Street Journal story on Monday, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman denied that the 23-nation oil producing alliance under his charge was working on a production hike of 500,000 barrels per day to announce at OPEC+’s Dec. 4 meeting.
Putin has destroyed Russia's most important oil market – and what's next for crude depends on him and Xi Jinping, energy expert Daniel Yergin says
Europe just set a $60 price cap on Moscow's oil — so the Russian president has "basically destroyed his most important market," Dan Yergin said.
Putin calls oil price cap 'stupid,' and says Russia is considering slashing oil production in response
Russia is considering slashing its oil production in response to the Western price cap, Vladimir Putin said on Friday. The Russian president also said Moscow wouldn't be financially affected by the price cap, calling the mechanism "stupid." If Russia cuts output, it could spur volatility and send crude prices higher,...
India can buy as much Russian oil as it wants, Yellen says. The caveat: it can't use Western insurance, finance and maritime services.
India can buy as much Russian oil as it likes, US Treasury Secretary Yellen told Reuters. However, India can't use Western shipping, insurance, and financial services in such deals, she said. It would be tough for heavily sanctioned Russia to find substitutes for such Western services, she said. India can...
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — has issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels.
Ken Griffin warns U.S. faces ‘immediate Great Depression’ if China seizes Taiwan’s semiconductor industry
Citadel CEO Ken Griffin at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum on Tuesday in Singapore, where he addressed Taiwan and U.S-China tensions over semiconductors. Citadel CEO Ken Griffin worries about America’s dependence on Taiwan’s semiconductor industry and that U.S. restrictions on selling advanced computer chips to China could make invading Taiwan more tempting to Beijing.
Gold will hit $3,000 an ounce and the dollar will surge 50% against the Japanese yen. Here are the 10 outrageous 2023 predictions from one European bank
Gold soaring by almost 70% and the Japanese yen sinking further against the US dollar as the world craters into a global war economy are among the wild predictions for 2023 by Saxo Bank. Central banks "stumbling" on their inflation mandates and the Federal Reserve pushing on with aggressive rate...
Biden admin set to impose another rule on US oil and gas while courting Venezuelan oil
President Biden's Department of the Interior proposed rules to reduce methane leaks on public lands and charge fees for flaring that exceeds those limits.
Putin Will Be Struck Immediately by The Price Cap on Russian Oil Because of The Ukraine War
According to the US, a new ceiling on the price of Russian oil will "immediately cut into Putin's most important source of revenue," The cap, which was formally adopted by Western partners on Friday, according to US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, was the result of months of laborious work.
US and China in first South China Sea encounter since Xi-Biden meeting
The United States and Chinese militaries exchanged harsh words Tuesday after a US Navy warship performed the first freedom of navigation operation (FONOP) in the South China Sea since the leaders of the two powers met earlier this month in an attempt to ease tensions.
Phone Arena
The Dutch are tired of helping the U.S. block China from buying advanced chipmaking gear
While China wants to be self-sufficient when it comes to the production of chips, the U.S. has come up with ways to prevent this from taking place. One way that the U.S. has accomplished this is by pressuring the Netherlands to prevent Dutch firm ASML from shipping its most advanced lithography machines to China. These large and expensive machines are necessary when it comes to the production of cutting-edge chips.
Electric vehicles could be banned in this country amid energy crisis
The nonessential use of electric vehicles could soon be banned in Switzerland.
Farmers warn of more shortages in supermarkets
Britain’s vegetable industry could be under threat as farmers warn they’re not being paid enough to grow stables, including tomatoes, due to soaring energy costs.Shortage of labour for picking crops is also affecting industry demand within the country, with retailers opting to import produce from abroad.Energy prices have affected tomatoes in particular, due to the use of heated greenhouses.Lea Valley, which stretches from Hertfordshire and Essex to north London, produced around 75 per cent of Britain’s cucumbers and peppers in 2020.The area – dubbed the ‘cucumber capital of Britain – could see production halved from its 2020 figures by next...
A top oil analyst explains why oil is about to surge to $120 - and stay there for 2 years as Europe battles supply shocks
Good morning. Phil Rosen here, reporting from a dark and cold New York City. If you've even peeked at markets recently, odds are you've caught some of the massive blast of crypto news that Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX unleashed last week. It's drawn comparisons to Lehman Brothers' epic 2008 implosion, and...
dallasexpress.com
U.S. Citizens Crossing Border to Mexico in Record Numbers
More Americans than ever are crossing the southern border to live in Mexico, according to data released by Mexico’s Interior Ministry. The data shows that 8,412 U.S. citizens were issued temporary resident visas in the first nine months of the year, an 85% increase compared to the same period in 2019.
CNBC
Germany says borrowing more money to compete with the U.S. would be a 'threat' to Europe
BRUSSELS — Germany said Europe should refrain from borrowing more money to compete with U.S. green subsidies or its competitiveness will be threatened. The EU has been vocal about its concerns over the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), saying its subsidies for North American car manufacturers breach international trade rules and threaten European businesses. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Sunday that "new and additional funding at the EU level" will be needed to make European companies more competitive in the transition to a greener economy.
Chinese police stations now found in the US- 54 illegal stations were already recently found in other countries
Following Safeguard Defenders' release of 110 Overseas - Chinese Transnational Policing Gone Wild, 54 police-run "overseas police service centers" were exposed across five continents. The secret undercover police stations are presented as helping Chinese citizens residing in other countries with administrative tasks like renewing a driver's license. [i]
msn.com
Jack Ma, the billionaire founder of Alibaba, disappeared from public view in 2020. He's been living in Tokyo for the past 6 months, a new report says.
Once one of China's richest businessmen, Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma mostly disappeared from public view two years ago after a run-in with the authorities. He has now resurfaced in Tokyo, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing people with direct knowledge of his whereabouts. Slide 1 of 12: Sam...
Biden administration notifies Congress it has approved $323 million arms sale to Finland
The Biden administration on Monday notified Congress it has approved a possible $323 million arms sale to Finland as the country seeks to join NATO. The administration approved the potential sale of 40 tactical missiles and 48 Joint Standoff Weapons, made by Raytheon, in addition to accompanying equipment, training and support, the State Department said in a release.
Comments / 1