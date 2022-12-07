Suspect sought in Fort Salonga home burglary
Suffolk Police are offering a reward to locate the person or people who burglarized a Fort Salonga home last year.
The incident happened between July 8 and July 11 of 2021.
Police tell News 12 a Greentree Court home was burglarized while the homeowner was out of town.
A variety of items were stolen from the house including sports memorabilia, collectible football cards, silver state coins and more.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.
