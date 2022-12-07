ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Euro zone economic growth revised up with household, business support

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=384t4c_0jaDTW8M00

BRUSSELS, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Euro zone gross domestic product (GDP) grew by slightly more than initially estimated, data from the European statistics agency Eurostat showed on Wednesday, with household spending and business investment propping up the economy.

Eurostat said GDP growth in the third quarter was 0.3% in the 19-country euro area in the July-September period from the previous quarter and 2.3% year-on-year, above its flash estimates of 0.2% and 2.1% published in mid-November.

Household spending added 0.4 percentage points to euro zone growth and gross fixed capital formation 0.8 points. The contribution from government expenditure was negligible, while trade was a net negative of 1.1 percentage points.

The strongest growth, of 2.3%, was recorded in Ireland, with Malta and Cyprus both expanding at 1.3%. The steepest declines were in Estonia, Latvia and Slovenia.

Employment levels also expanded in the euro zone by 0.3% quarter-on-quarter, the same pace as in the second quarter of 2022.

For further details of Eurostat data click on:

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
ValueWalk

Fed Likely To Raise Interest Rates Next Week

In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. The Labor Department reported that its Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 0.3% in November to a 7.4% annual pace. In October, the PPI was running at an 8.1% annual pace, so wholesale inflation is cooling off due largely to the fact that big surges in the PPI over a year ago are being “cut off” in the annual calculation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reuters

Recession worries could support dollar after monstrous 2022 rally

NEW YORK, Dec 8 (Reuters) - A breathtaking surge in the U.S. dollar trampled foreign currencies, gouged corporate profits and gave investors one of the year’s few winning trades. Though the greenback has stumbled in recent weeks, recession worries may keep it elevated in 2023.
kitco.com

Gold holding price gains ahead of U.S. inflation report

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in subdued early U.S. trading Friday. Traders are awaiting...
Reuters

China to allow German expats to use German COVID-19 vaccines

BEIJING, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The Chinese foreign ministry said China and Germany had reached an agreement on providing "German vaccines" to German nationals in China, after the German Chancellor recently said that BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine would be used by German expatriates.
Reuters

Reuters

660K+
Followers
367K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy