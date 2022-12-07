ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Price County Review

Lopez layup, Mavs FT woes save Bucks after Giannis fouls out

DALLAS (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo fouled out before the Milwaukee Bucks hung on and beat Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. That sixth foul set the stage for how the Bucks made it four consecutive victories. Tim Hardaway Jr. missed all three free throws after getting fouled by the Greek Freak and Dorian Finney-Smith missed two more with Dallas in front in the final seconds, setting up Brook Lopez's go-ahead...
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

How to watch Grizzlies vs. Pistons: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NBA game

The Detroit Pistons have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Memphis Grizzlies and are hoping to record their first win since May 6 of last year. The Pistons will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to FedExForum at 8 p.m. ET Friday. Allowing an average of 116.85 points per game, they have been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the matchup.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Los Angeles Lakers Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries

The Philadelphia 76ers and the Los Angeles Lakers face off at the Wells Fargo Center on Friday hoping to put their mini-skids to a halt. Both teams have been battling consistency since the start of the season. While the Sixers lost three in a row, the Lakers, after getting off to a good start to their six-game road trip with wins against the Milwaukee Bucks and the Washington Wizards, ended up losing the next two games against the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Toronto Raptors.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

NBA Power Rankings: Luka Doncic, Mavericks on fire; Celtics undeterred by loss; Pelicans, Grizzlies rising

Every season has injuries that complicate matters and sully the crystal ball we all try to use to determine who will be the last team standing come June, so it's nice to see star players getting back on the court. This week alone, former All-Stars Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Damian Lillard, James Harden, Chris Paul, Khris Middleton and Jarrett Allen all returned from lengthy absences, leading to the excitement surrounding those teams and ripples throughout their respective conferences.

Comments / 0

Community Policy