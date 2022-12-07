Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Magic Johnson Calling The Boston Celtics The Best Team In The League
Magic Johnson's tweet calling the Boston Celtics the best team in the league earned mixed responses from fans. The former Los Angeles Lakers legend was lavish in his praise of the Celtics who have been the side to beat so far this season. His thoughts come on the back of...
NBA Odds: Lakers vs. 76ers prediction, odds and pick – 12/9/2022
The Los Angeles Lakers (10-14) visit the Philadelphia 76ers (12-12) on Friday. Action tips off at 7:40 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Lakers-76ers prediction and pick. Los Angeles has lost back-to-back games to drop them to 13th in the Western Conference. The Lakers are...
NBA Odds: Pistons vs. Grizzlies prediction, odds and pick – 12/9/2022
The Detroit Pistons (7-20) visit the Memphis Grizzlies (16-9) on Friday. Action tips off at 8:10 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Pistons-Grizzlies prediction and pick. Detroit enters tonight’s matchup fresh off a loss to the Pelicans which dropped them to 14th in the Eastern...
Lopez layup, Mavs FT woes save Bucks after Giannis fouls out
DALLAS (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo fouled out before the Milwaukee Bucks hung on and beat Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. That sixth foul set the stage for how the Bucks made it four consecutive victories. Tim Hardaway Jr. missed all three free throws after getting fouled by the Greek Freak and Dorian Finney-Smith missed two more with Dallas in front in the final seconds, setting up Brook Lopez's go-ahead...
Miami Heat’s Social Team Roasts the Los Angeles Clippers After Thursday Night Win
The Miami Heat social media pages never stray away from entertaining the fans and creating interactive content. The Heat’s 115-110 victory Thursday night gave the social media team chances for creative celebrations. In addition to the usual “Oh We Winning” song played after the wins, they also took a personal shot at the Clippers.
CBS Sports
How to watch Grizzlies vs. Pistons: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NBA game
The Detroit Pistons have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Memphis Grizzlies and are hoping to record their first win since May 6 of last year. The Pistons will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to FedExForum at 8 p.m. ET Friday. Allowing an average of 116.85 points per game, they have been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the matchup.
Paul George and Clippers powerless against Jimmy Butler in loss to Heat
Jimmy Butler surges in crunch time, scoring the Miami Heat's final eight points in a 115-110 win over a Clippers team that has struggled defensively.
NBA games today: Suns vs Pelicans, Kings vs Knicks top NBA schedule on Sunday
Bookmark. Save. Favorite. Do your thing. This is the one-stop shop for everything related to the NBA schedule for the
Yardbarker
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Los Angeles Lakers Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries
The Philadelphia 76ers and the Los Angeles Lakers face off at the Wells Fargo Center on Friday hoping to put their mini-skids to a halt. Both teams have been battling consistency since the start of the season. While the Sixers lost three in a row, the Lakers, after getting off to a good start to their six-game road trip with wins against the Milwaukee Bucks and the Washington Wizards, ended up losing the next two games against the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Toronto Raptors.
CBS Sports
NBA Power Rankings: Luka Doncic, Mavericks on fire; Celtics undeterred by loss; Pelicans, Grizzlies rising
Every season has injuries that complicate matters and sully the crystal ball we all try to use to determine who will be the last team standing come June, so it's nice to see star players getting back on the court. This week alone, former All-Stars Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Damian Lillard, James Harden, Chris Paul, Khris Middleton and Jarrett Allen all returned from lengthy absences, leading to the excitement surrounding those teams and ripples throughout their respective conferences.
