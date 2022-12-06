Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Milwaukee Judge, David Borowski Voices Appreciation for Court ReportersGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
Motion Filed to Dismiss Homicide Charges against Waukesha WomanGreta NunezWaukesha, WI
Wisconsin boy 10, charged as an adult after fatally shooting his mother over amazon order frustrationcreteMilwaukee, WI
Proposal would give Wisconsin families hundreds of dollars each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
Related
gomarquette.com
Track & Field Conclude Final Meet of 2022 at DePaul
CHICAGO, Illinois - The Marquette University men's and women's track & field team completed action at the Blue Demon Holiday Invite hosted by DePaul Friday evening. 28 Golden Eagles set personal bests, and two moved up the top ten all-time lists. "Overall, it was a pretty good second meet," said...
gomarquette.com
#MUBB Heads To Notre Dame Sunday at 3 p.m. CT
The Marquette University men's basketball team (7-3, 0-0 BIG EAST) wraps up the non-conference portion of its schedule when the squad travels to Notre Dame (7-2, 0-1 ACC) on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 3 p.m. CT. ESPN2 features the television broadcast, with John Sciambi (play-by-play) and Fran Fraschilla (analyst) calling the action. Following Sunday's game, which is the first in a home-and-home series with the Fighting Irish, the Golden Eagles will open BIG EAST action against nationally ranked Creighton on Friday, Dec. 16 at Fiserv Forum.
gomarquette.com
No. 16 MU falls, 3-1, at No. 1 Texas in NCAA Third Round
AUSTIN, Texas – The fourth-seeded and No. 16 Marquette University women's volleyball team fell to No. 1 Texas, 25-14, 25-13, 19-25, 25-17, on Thursday afternoon in the third round of the 2022 NCAA Division I Women's Volleyball Championship at Gregory Gym. The Golden Eagles (29-4) were able to rally...
Mayville RB Schraufnagel named Wis. AP player of the year
MAYVILLE, Wis. (AP) – Wherever his football journey takes him next, Blake Schraufnagel will always remember where it started. It’s safe to say the Mayville community won’t be forgetting the running back anytime soon, either. On Thursday, Schraufnagel was selected as Wisconsin Associated Press Player of the Year for high school football in 2022. The […]
Giant Lego Festival Coming To Wisconsin In January!
Get ready Lego lovers, Brick Fest is making its way to Milwaukee, Wisconsin this January and you are invited!. Lego's used to be the greatest entertainment for children, but over the years it has turned into a fascinating hobby across the world. BRICK FEST LIVE Coming To Wisconsin In January.
westbendcurrent.com
The Pupil Becomes the Principal
Jennifer Potter, a former WBHS student and assistant principal, makes an enthusiastic return. Two months into the school year, students at the West Bend High Schools suddenly had a new principal. Jennifer Potter became the WBHS executive principal Nov. 1, joining an administrative team with many new faces. She replaces...
One Wisconsin City Named Among 'Worst Cities To Drive In' Across America
24/7 Wall St. listed the worst cities to drive in across the country.
westbendcurrent.com
Meet the New Administration Team at the West Bend High Schools
The West Bend High Schools started the 2022-23 school year with major turnover in the main office. Four of the six administrators are new to the role, but one of them, Dr. Randy Daul, was hired on an interim basis until a permanent executive principal could be found. Below, meet Daul, Laura Krause-Emerick, Lisa Paulin and Susan Saric, the four administrators who joined the office staff in September.
Assembly Speaker Vos casts doubt on Milwaukee's push for more shared revenue
Speaker Vos says Republican lawmakers need concrete plans from Milwaukee leaders on how they will reform the city’s finances.
multihousingnews.com
Hines Breaks Ground on Luxury Milwaukee Community
The development is taking shape in the city’s Historic Third Ward neighborhood. Hines has officially broken ground on 333 N. Water St., a 333-unit luxury multifamily development in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward neighborhood. Hines’ U.S. Direct Investments platform secured financing for the $165 million project, while the Union Labor Life Insurance Co. provided an additional construction loan.
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in the Country Here in Wisconsin
Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding. In Wisconsin, we have quite a few hills that promise a ton of winter fun but none are quite as exciting as the largest snow tubing adventure. Keep reading to learn more.
Police: 3 dead in southeast Wisconsin house fire
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Three people died in a house fire in the southeastern Wisconsin city of Watertown early Friday morning, the fire department said. When police and firefighters responded to a fire shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Friday, they were told that residents were still trapped inside the house, according to a news release from the Watertown Fire Department. Firefighters attempted to enter the building but were pushed back by the smoke and flames engulfing the home.
WISN
ABC issues statement on recent episode of "The Conners"
ABC has issued a statement after Wednesday's most recent episode of "The Conners." Waukesha residents and victims voiced their disgust and disappointment over a scene in the show referencing a car hitting a marching band in Wisconsin. An ABC Entertainment division spokesperson told WISN 12 News:. "The show in no...
WISN
Grafton woman discovers long-lost siblings
GRAFTON, Wis. — "Holidays for me, growing up with my grandma and grandpa were special," said Heather Boesch. But this holiday season will be unlike any other for her, a holiday that she says is 48 years in the making. The Grafton woman had a difficult childhood. She and...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train rolling in on Friday
WAUKESHA COUNTY — The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will roll through southeast Wisconsin on Friday, featuring performers Alan Doyle and Kelly Prescott. Shows are free to attend. CP asks attendees to bring cash or nonperishable food donations if able. Local times and locations include: Wauwatosa — Arriving at the...
CBS 58
Meet Tony! A 2-month-old pup available for adoption at WHS
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Kathy Shillinglaw from the Wisconsin Humane Society introduced us to Tony, a 2-month-old puppy, available for adoption at the Milwaukee Campus. Shillinglaw also shared information about the upcoming “Hoppy” Holidays adoption event in Racine. For more information, CLICK HERE.
Greenwald Manor palace for sale in Mukwonago for $4.9 million
Now is your chance to live like royalty while still in Wisconsin. An opulent palace known as Greenwald Manor in Mukwonago is for sale for $4.9 million.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Measurable snowfall in Washington Co., Wi
December 9, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – The Washington County, WI area got hit with a little winter white this Friday morning. Cub reporter Ron Naab submitted a pair of photos from the Allenton, WI area. “We got about 2 to 3 inches of snow,” said Naab.
wtmj.com
Winter Weather Advisory for SE Wisconsin
***A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR DODGE, JEFFERSON, KENOSHA, RACINE, WALWORTH, AND WAUKESHA COUNTINES UNTIL 6 P.M. FRIDAY. 1-3″ OF SNOW COULD CAUSE SLIPPERY DRIVING CONDITIONS. SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELLING***. A messy day Friday as a winter storm brings rain, sleet, and snow across...
Did You Know Wisconsin Is Home To The Biggest Tubing Park In The US?
It's that time of year to get the family out for some winter fun. There's a tubing park in Wisconsin that happens to be the biggest in the entire country. Some people get the winter blues and others make the best of it. Living in what some call the "frozen tundra", you got to make it work somehow. I absolutely love sledding days. Skiing and snowboarding are not in the cards for me, but I'll go tubing any day.
Comments / 0