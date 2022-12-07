ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Parfums Christian Dior Names New International Communications Director

By Miles Socha
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RQZiJ_0jaDRHvR00

BEAUTY FOLDER : Parfums Christian Dior has named Alexis Barichella its new director of international communications, effective Jan. 4, WWD has learned.

Previously, Barichella was senior vice president at communications agency Karla Otto in Paris.

More from WWD

His résumé also includes stints at Maison Alaïa, Yves Salomon, Gucci, Lucien-Pellat Finet and Louis Vuitton, according to his LinkedIn profile. He has an MBA in luxury brand marketing and international management from the Institut Supérieur de Marketing du Luxe, part of the EDC Paris Business School.

Barichella takes over the position from Jérôme Pulis, and reports to Olivier Bialobos, One Dior chief communication and image officer, and functionally to Claudia Marcocci, brand general manager at Parfums Christian Dior .

Cueing up closer coordination of its fashion and beauty activities, Bialobos took on his expanded role in October 2021 with a mission to “carry on and amplify the communication coherence work and the elevation of the image already widely initiated between beauty and couture divisions, and to ensure perfect cooperation between our two maisons,” as reported.

In reporting its third-quarter results, French luxury group LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton — parent of Parfums Christian Dior and a host of marquee names including Fendi, Bulgari and Givenchy — said its perfumes and cosmetics business division performed above consensus, showing a 10 percent increase.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Serena Williams Launches Recovery Brand ‘Will Perform’

Thursday Serena Williams launched her recovery brand Will Perform with five topical products across four categories including Will Relieve, Will Cool, Will Rest and Will Soothe, meant to provide pain relief and daily muscle support. “You really are only as good as you recover,” Williams said — a message her coaches often told her throughout her champion tennis career, when recovery often took up more time than tennis matches. More from WWDPhotos from the 2022 PaleyFest NYMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023How Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde' However, Williams didn’t connect with many of...
WWD

Alexandra Winokur Named President of Christian Dior Couture Americas

Alexandra Winokur has been named president of Christian Dior Couture Americas. Based in New York, she begins her role on on March 22, and succeeds Gianfranco D’Attis, who will be pursuing other opportunities. His last day will be Friday.More from WWDDior Couture Fall 2022Front Row at Christian Dior Couture Spring 2022All the Looks from AZ Factory Tribute Show to Alber Elbaz Since 2019, Winokur has been senior vice president, commercial for Cartier North America, leading all commercial activities in the U.S. and Canada, including all sales channels and corporate functions. Before that, she was with Tiffany, where she was group vice president,...
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Gucci to Hold Cruise 2024 Show in South Korea

MILAN — Gucci has returned to its traditional show calendar, beginning with the menswear collection to be unveiled in Milan in January, kicking off the city’s fashion week, and on Tuesday the Italian luxury brand will reveal it will stage its cruise 2024 show in South Korea on May 15. The location, however, will be announced at a later stage.More from WWDInside Louis Vuitton's '200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries' Exhibition CelebrationLouis Vuitton's 200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries: The Exhibition in NYCLouis Vuitton Spring 2023 Men's Spin-off in Aranya, China As reported, Gucci’s design office will continue to carry the direction of the house...
hypebeast.com

Miuccia Prada Steps Down as Prada Group CEO

Big executive changes are happening at , signalled by the announcement of Miuccia Prada and Patrizio Bertelli stepping down as co-CEOs of the Italian luxury fashion house group. Business of Fashion reports that Prada is proposing former CEO of Luxottica and of LVMH’s hospitality unit Andrea Guerra as the new...
voguebusiness.com

Antoine Arnault succeeds Sidney Toledano at Christian Dior SE

To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Antoine Arnault, the eldest son of LVMH chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault, has been appointed CEO and vice chairman of Christian Dior SE, the holding company that controls 41 per cent of the capital and 56 per cent of the voting rights in the LVMH Group.
Hypebae

Miaou Launches Second Archive Collection

It girl brand Miaou has just revealed its second archive collection, breathing new life into the fashion label’s classic styles and silhouettes. The timeless selection includes garments from past seasons as well as vintage collectible pieces, paying homage to the brand’s most pivotal moments since its founding in 2017. In its short history, Miaou’s trademark sultry corsets and form-fitting dresses have been worn by the likes of Gigi Hadid, Alexa Demie and model Paloma Elsesser, who has collaborated with the company.
Hypebae

Miu Miu Is Crowned Brand of the Year for 2022

Miu Miu has just been crowned ‘Brand of the Year’ by Lyst in its annual ‘The Year in Fashion’ report. A deep dive into the behaviours and attitudes of its 200 million users, the report offers an insight into the trends, brands and products that got people talking this year, inclusive of January to October.
WWD

Khloe Kardashian Goes Backless in Deconstructed Suit for People’s Choice Awards 2022

Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian wore all-black looks to the 2022 People’s Choice Awards on Tuesday in Los Angeles. Kardashian’s black suit was backless and an off-the-shoulder silhouette. She completed her look with a pair of black slacks. More from WWD'Emily in Paris' Season 3 Premiere Red Carpet Fetes Lily Collins, Ashley Park & More Stars'Avatar: The Way of Water' Premiere Red Carpet With Zoe Saldana, Kate Winslet & More StarsThe Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Gala 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals Jenner’s classic black suit, which fell slightly off her shoulder, was adorned with black tulle around the chest. Both women wore...
LOS ANGELES, CA
US News and World Report

LVMH Chairman's Son Antoine Arnault to Head Family Holding Christian Dior SE

PARIS (Reuters) -Antoine Arnault, LVMH chairman Bernard Arnault's eldest son, was on Friday named chief executive of family holding company Christian Dior SE, replacing veteran executive Sidney Toledano and stirring speculations of succession at the group. Christian Dior is a listed company that owns the bulk of the Arnault family's...
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: UTA Signs Drag Performer and Makeup Artist Gottmik

United Talent Agency has signed Gottmik. The 25-year-old, born Kade Gottlieb in Arizona, rose to fame on “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” tying for third place on the 13th season. Based in Los Angeles, he became the first openly trans man to compete on the hit reality show.More from WWDInside the New L.A. Loewe StoreThe Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture ExhibitionInside Elle's Women In Hollywood 2022 Event “I’m looking forward to working with UTA’s dynamic team to help complete my ambitions in fashion, literature, performance, music, touring and more,” Gottmik told WWD in a statement. “They understand the unique spaces for drag artistry and I’m glad...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Citizen Debuts New Watch Collection Inspired by ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’

Citizen is getting into the “Avatar” world. To celebrate the launch of the highly anticipated film “Avatar: The Way of Water,” the Japanese brand has unveiled a collection inspired by the James Cameron film. The collection includes three timepieces inspired by the aquatic setting of “Avatar.” With the movie’s message of sustainability, the watches are all sustainably powered by Citizen’s proprietary eco-drive light technology and never need a battery.More from WWDHidden Gems: Movie Jewelry MomentsSteeling Time: Favorite Stainless-steel Watches Among Collectors and New BuyersA Look at the Costumes In 'Marie Antoinette' The watch styles include the Men’s Wave, the Ladies’ Tree of...
WWD

Netflix Series ‘Harry & Meghan’ Offers Indictment of Media

“Harry & Meghan” — the hotly anticipated Netflix series chronicling the couple’s split with the royal family — is the mother of all reality TV confessionals. The first episode opens with a card touting “never before seen footage” from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s “personal archive.” A second onscreen graphic notes that all interviews were completed by August 2022, an explicit reminder that the series was basically in the can before the death of Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September. And a third card notes that the “Royal Family declined to comment within the series.”More from WWDBritain Bids Farewell to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WWD

Travis Barker Tapped as a Creative Director of Clocks + Colours

Travis Barker is continuing his foray into the jewelry space with a new job title.  The Blink-182 drummer has been tapped by Canadian accessories brand Clocks + Colours as a creative director. The appointment will last for two years and will see the launch of several accessories and jewelry launches that infuse Barker’s and Clocks + Colours’ punk-rock styles. More from WWDHidden Gems: Movie Jewelry MomentsTodd Snyder Men's Spring 2023Sunglasses Trend Spring 2023: Athleticism Barker is kicking off the appointment with his first accessories collection of chains, bracelets and rings made with sterling silver and sustainably lab-grown diamonds. The collection includes skull motifs,...
WWD

Francesca Amfitheatrof Unfiltered: Louis Vuitton’s Artistic Director for Watches and Jewelry Pops by New York

It was a moment of Francesca Amfitheatrof unfiltered. Louis Vuitton’s artistic director for watches and jewelry made an appearance at the maison’s immersive exhibit, “200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries,” in New York on Thursday afternoon to discuss her life’s work and her reinvigoration of Vuitton’s high jewelry collections. Held in what was formerly Barneys New York’s beauty department — where aesthetic plywood and graphic posters cleverly covered up what were perfume display shelves — Amfitheatrof said that her work centers on freedom and storytelling.More from WWDHidden Gems: Movie Jewelry MomentsInside Louis Vuitton's '200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries' Exhibition CelebrationLouis Vuitton's 200 Trunks, 200...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Hailey Bieber, Jo Horgan, Pat McGrath Among 2022 Beauty Inc Awards Winners

The 2022 Beauty Inc Awards took place on Wednesday, celebrating the year’s standout innovations, launches and industry leaders.  In a ceremony hosted at The Rainbow Room in New York City’s Rockefeller Center, honorees including Hailey Bieber, Pat McGrath, Jo Horgan, Trinny London and Drew Elliott accepted awards in celebration of their respective achievements. More from WWDMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023How Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'Eye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFW Hailey Bieber was honored with the Newcomer of the Year Award for her minimalist beauty brand Rhode, which debuted in June; Coty...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Catherine Zeta-Jones Goes for Gold Embroidery in Caped Zuhair Murad Romper for ‘Late Night With Seth Meyer’

Catherine Zeta-Jones appeared on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” on Dec. 8, wearing a statement-making cape. For her segment on the show, Zeta-Jones wore a black romper with caped cutout sleeves featuring gold-embroidered detailing from Zuhair Murad’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection. For the collection, Murad borrowed the codes of tribal embroideries and created his own into fine materials like cashmere and organza.More from WWD'Emily in Paris' Season 3 Premiere Red Carpet Fetes Lily Collins, Ashley Park & More Stars'Avatar: The Way of Water' Premiere Red Carpet With Zoe Saldana, Kate Winslet & More StarsThe Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Gala 2022...
WWD

Moda Operandi to Launch Exclusive Capsule With Gabriela Hearst

Moda Operandi is ready to launch its first exclusive capsule with Gabriela Hearst on Saturday. The offering is a 14-piece ready-to-wear and footwear capsule that spotlights a stripped-down sophistication meant to be effortless and easy to mix and match. More from WWDInside Moda Operandi's One Night Only Party at Club ModaBackstage at Gabriela Hearst RTW Spring 2023Gabriela Hearst RTW Spring 2023 April Hennig, chief merchandising officer of Moda Operandi, said the hero style is the Danesha dress, an ivory crepe off-the-shoulder midi with dramatic red and black fringe trim. “We also love the Jannell top, a black long-sleeved crepe top with...
WWD

Inside Celine’s New Paris Boutique

PARIS — Celine has unveiled its new boutique on Rue Saint-Honoré. Hedi Slimane’s brutalist vision is brought to life with sleek brass and slick marble, a wall of mirrors and art installations. Located at 384 Rue Saint-Honoré, the shop is devoted to accessories, fragrance, leather goods and high jewelry, sitting catty corner from its ready-to-wear boutique on Rue Duphot.
WWD

WWD

43K+
Followers
28K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy